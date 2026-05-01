“Took Around 110 Hours”: 83 Times People Crocheted Something Awesome And Wowed The Internet (New Pics)

In the past, people thought that hobbies like knitting and crocheting were for grandmas. Nowadays, we see plenty of young people of all gender persuasions dabbling in the arts of yarn. Research shows that around 45 million Americans crochet and knit, and today we are honoring the crafters who share their creations online.
We collected the most inspiring, beautiful, and intricate works from the r/Crochet community on Reddit. A comfy crocheted cat bed? Check! A wedding dress the bride-to-be made with a hook and yarn? Check! A replica of a black cat in the form of crochet? Check!
We’ve got all kinds of crocheted pieces down below – from whimsical hats and blankets to intricate pieces that took forever to finish and belong in a museum. Feast your eyes and be inspired to create something yourself!
More info: Reddit
#1 I Won A Blue Ribbon And Judge’s Choice At The State Fair!
Image source: piggywoods
#2 Giant Snorlax Beanbag
Image source: sad_lil_birb
#3 My Aunt Crochet’d This!! What Do Yall Think
Image source: Sad_Clue_1668
#4 Joined The Club Of People Who Persevered And Finished The Cat Couch!
Image source: annestew82
#5 My Biggest Project As A 16 Yo Crocheter
Image source: I-am-a-Lesbean
#6 This Dress Is My Pride And Joy
Image source: queenofthesprouts
#7 My Wedding Dress 🌿
Image source: Loopsofsunshine
#8 Crochet Boxer Dog
I crocheted this life-size Boxer dog replica for my brothers Fiancée, to gift to her second cousin for her birthday. Super happy with how he turned out! 🧶
He took around 110 hours from start to finish, and it was such a fun and rewarding challenge. I loved figuring out new ways to shape amigurumi and picked up so many new skills and tricks along the way! He sits at approximately 30.5 inches tall.
Image source: Alannahjw13
#9 Moon & Stars Poncho For Children, Made By My Wife
Image source: EldritchElvis
#10 Persian Tiles Blanket
Image source: abbi_9
#11 I Made A Mushroom Guy
Image source: Daffodil_Peony_Rose
#12 I Did All The Flowers For Our Wedding And This Picture Is The Best One Of The Entire Day!❤️
Image source: PandaEru
#13 I Crocheted My Son A Full Body Bigfoot Costume!
Image source: Crochetverse
#14 After A Month Of Work And 9 Skeins Of Yarn It’s Finally Finished
Image source: Celestial_Spade
#15 Finished Blanket!
Image source: IreekaaXX
#16 The Blanket I Made My Partner For His Birthday
Image source: AFKayla
#17 This Might Be The Most Thoughtful Gift We’ve Ever Received
Last year my wife and I got married, and for our invitations I made an illustration of the two of us. It was a little snapshot of our story, with nods to the places we grew up.
Fast forward to today. We’re visiting my in-laws and my mother-in-law goes, “I made you something.” Then she pulls out this knitted blanket inspired by that exact illustration. We were honestly speechless. The craftsmanship is insane, and knowing how much time this must have taken makes it even more special.
Had to share with you all. We’re still in awe. What a gift.
Image source: MalsVentje
#18 I Made A Whale Shark Bag!
Image source: pointsatoldpeople
#19 Bucket List Project Complete !!
Image source: itsgood-ok-notgr8
#20 Behold: My Majestic Sea Friend 🐙
Image source: zaklam98
#21 Crocheted My Cat – Bet You $5 You Can’t Tell Them Apart
Image source: 8L12K_
#22 I Have Never Shared My Crochet Online But I Made This
Image source: meowmeowbeans2
#23 My Fiancé Made These Two Dresses Recently And I Am Incredibly Proud ✨🦞🐟
Hi everyone! I’m a first-time poster here and wanted to share two original crochet dresses made by my fiancée: The Lobster Dress & The Sardine Dress. She created both patterns herself and worked on them daily for months! The images you see are from a recent exhibition and my favorites.
Hope you like it!
Image source: zmegend
#24 My Second Jumper!!
Image source: RaysareCooll
#25 That Moment You Realize The Oversized Cardigan You Just Completed For Your Wife Is A Perfect Sized Cardigan For You…
Image source: Mechanism_of_Injury
#26 I Made A Sheep Balaclava, And Then I Made My Husband Model It
Image source: Boysenberrypancake
#27 Crochet Dress At The Nobel Prize Banquet!
Theoretical Physicist Eleonora Svanberg attended the Nobel Prize banquet in a crochet dress her sister made inspired by her research about black holes.
Image source: Ok-Walrus8245
#28 Silly Goosed Too Hard And Made Some Mittens!
Image source: cr0nut
#29 I Made This For A Friend 🦝
Image source: Dangerous-Friend-498
#30 Crocheted My Wedding Dress For Our Pokémon-Themed Wedding! Who’s That Pokémon?
Image source: PrincessVictory1
#31 Finished My Art Jacket!
Image source: Thin-Ad5099
#32 I Finished My Curtains!
Image source: makaylabrochart
#33 Blanket For My Daughter. It’s Not Perfect And It’s A Little Wonky, But She Loves It
Image source: roseofultramarine
#34 Sharing My Son’s “Yarn Ball” Costume. He Sees Me Crochet Every Day And Said He Wanted To Be A “Yarn Ball”. It Took Me Weeks But It’s Done! Complete With Kitty Hat And (Poorly) Crocheted Basket
Hook is a pvc pipe and a 30mm hook from meijer that I thankfully found last minute (I was going to sculpt one with air dry clay). The ball is paper mache, which took forever. It’s hard for him to walk in, but also hilarious. He really loves it and is proud every time he puts it on. But also, he will only wear it for a little while because it’s awkward to wear lol I did my best.
Image source: neatstuffmaybe
#35 My Wife Crocheted This For Me
Image source: greenirishsaint
#36 My Daughters ( 13f) Gift To Me For Fathers Day. I Am Really Proud!
Image source: freerider
#37 I Won’t Let A Clanker Outdo Me
I saw this obviously AI birb (second photo) a while ago, decided to try my hand at it. Maybe the feathers on my version aren’t so nice and even, but at least mine exists for real :D
Image source: Shotyslawa
#38 Finished This Massive Toothless Amigurumi After A Year Of On And Off Work!
Image source: LKLarkin
#39 I Won 1st Place With My Crochet Work
Image source: oilpainters
#40 Just Feeling A Little Proud 🥹
Image source: nubbly_toad69
#41 Made This Ugly Thing For My Boyfriend
My parents are making fun of me for giving this to him, but he was laughing so genuinely when he saw it, so I think it was a success :’)
Image source: clo_haze
#42 Matching Color Game
Image source: impchucker
#43 Accidentally Crocheted My Proposal Outfit
Hi! New to Reddit, and wanted to share my favorite crochet piece because it comes with a sweet story 🧶❤️:
This past Valentines Day, my boyfriend and I decided to go to Santa Cruz. I wanted to make a love-themed sweater for the occasion and worked around the clock on it for the week leading up to the trip.
This was the first (good) large clothing piece I’d made and I was absolutely psyched to wear this sweater. But my boyfriend, who’s always been my biggest supporter and hype man, kept chuckling when he saw it. I started to think, does he think it’s ugly or tacky? Still, I had worked super hard on it, so I was going to wear it.
Well, turns out he was planning on proposing on Valentine’s Day, and he was worried that I wouldn’t want to be in a bulky sweater instead of a nice outfit, especially because he had secretly hired a photographer to capture the moment. But I adore it! Besides crochet being something near and dear to me, I literally made the sweater as a representation of love for a day of love. It’s a little kitschy, and it’s not perfect, but it’s the loveliest piece of clothing I have now
Image source: slugney99
#44 The Voices
Image source: gabizinha4321
#45 Finally Get To Show Off My Wedding Dress!
Image source: FundedFromFrogs
#46 Meet Hubert And Diane As They Head Off For Big Adventures!
Image source: Gone_Green2017
#47 Im A Funeral Director And I Made This Beanie For A Baby I Am Taking Care Of
Sometimes its the little things we can do with our crafts that can make a big impact.
Image source: trichoholic
#48 Lady Cassandra From Dr Who
Image source: ratsta
#49 Mentos Pillow
I made a giant mentos roll pillow stuffed with 14 individual mentos like the real ones and this might be one of my favorite projects.
Image source: entrecrochet
#50 Finished Sweater
Image source: rarebaconpepe
#51 Rainbow Asteria Goes Hard
Image source: runnsy
#52 I Did It Too! My First Ever Overlay Crochet Project!
Image source: Interesting-Hats
#53 Crochet Pillow I Made Lately
Image source: entrecrochet
#54 My Wife Might Have A Crochet “Problem”
Image source: OriginalBogleg
#55 Gifting This At My Boss’ Baby Shower! Wish Me Luck
Image source: Prior-Throat-8017
#56 My Sort-Of Niece Is Turning Five And Loves Spiders…
Image source: AmandaCath
#57 The Finished Notepad
Image source: Double_Shallot7233
#58 I Just Finished This Beauty
Image source: MissMille92
#59 I’m Really Hoping My Daughter’s Classmates 🎶want A Hippopotamus For Christmas🎶 … Cause They’re Getting One!
Image source: carlybroccoli
#60 Never Want To See A Slip Stitch Ever Again
Image source: frenchfrydiet
#61 Finished My Biggest Project Yet, A Butterfly-Whale
Image source: vikita6
#62 Completed Liam’s Blue Bunny Hat
Image source: Interesting_Job_9587
#63 I Finally Finished My Blanket!
Image source: yarnorb
#64 Making A Snake To Track My Eating Disorder Recovery
Finally gonna try recovery (with my progress snake to motivate me)
I’m terrified of the idea, but I’ve had an eating disorder for 8 years and I can’t keep doing this shit. Spent the last few months trying to decide if I want to get better or worse, cause I can’t stay at this level. Finally decided a couple days ago that Ana can get fucked (obviously not that simple, but I’m riding on the spite as long as I can)
Inspired by a temperature snake I saw on here, I’m making a crocheted recovery snake to keep a record and to motivate me. 7 rows of 8sc per day, dual strand to show the category and accuracy of my intake. As I reduce the accuracy of my tracking he’ll get lighter, and as I start eating more types of food without tracking them he’ll get brighter. Gonna go for L1 of grains tomorrow cause he needs some yellow
The contrast of the colours is a little better irl lol, but I wanted to do it without buying any new yarn (only had to buy 1 in the end). I’m excited to watch him grow, and I’m hoping it lets me feel like a person again
Image source: Well_Thats_Not_Ideal
#65 Sad To See Some Crochet Groups Specify No Politics. I Think Fiber Arts Is Inherently Political Since It’s Historically A Woman’s Work/Hobby
Image source: goldiebug
#66 Book Crochet… Is This A Dumb Idea?
I had this idea like a year or so ago to crochet items to match book covers I liked//wanted to hype and share on my Instagram. I called it Kissing Books and Crochet Hooks and I was really proud at first, but I made it through a few projects and then fizzled because I felt silly and like my projects weren’t good enough, even just to give away.
Is this a dumb idea?
Image source: hannahbobooks
#67 Honeycomb Showing Off His New Sweater 🐱
Image source: Historical_Ear3099
#68 The Placemat I Made vs. The AI Pattern I Found In The Wild
Got an ad that included an epic, clearly AI pattern as one of the things you could get, so I decided to make it myself to see if I could just figure it out! it’s very simple but I am an amateur crocheter (normally a knitter) so I’m happy with it!
Image source: FluffyLemonCake
#69 My Latest Sweater!
Image source: AcidNeonDreams
#70 I Finished My 2025 Temperature Blanket!
Image source: folklorianwoods
#71 Love The Way This Yarn Worked Up!
Image source: Particular-Trifle222
#72 Gummy Bear Blanket
Image source: Ok_Pay_9519
#73 My Aunt Free-Handed A Sweater For Me With Some Fun Crochet Appliqués And It Is So Lovely!!
Image source: Lady-Chi
#74 I’m Very Pregnant And All I’m Doing Is Crocheting To Pass The Time
Image source: mksstone
#75 I Cried A Little When Mrs Sparkle Ended Up In The Pool 5 Minutes After Gifting It To My Niece 🥲
Image source: knitmeharder
#76 Well, Dobby Turned Out Perfect
Image source: farsez
#77 Made A Skelly Friend 🥹
Image source: _creature_feature
#78 Made A Crochet Version Of The Moon And Stars Sweater That Haunted My Pinterest
Image source: estersand
#79 My Latest Octopus! These Are So Fun To Make
Image source: Gone_Green2017
#80 My First Sweater!
Image source: Z0mbieQu33n
#81 Finished The Very Hungry Caterpillar As A Gift For A One-Year Old
Image source: killitwithbananas
#82 Hats For My 1&2 Year Olds
Image source: robynne31345
#83 Crochet Ravioli
Image source: FloralRoseX
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