84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Thanks to the internet it’s never been easier for people to rip off something that somebody else created and pass it off as their own. It isn’t just individuals who do it either, but major well-known companies like New Look, Forever21, and even Disney. We wrote about one such case before, where artist Tuesday Bassen discovered that Spanish retailer Zara had stolen her designs and were using them without crediting her, and now Bored Panda has compiled an extended list of people who have experienced similar unfair treatment at the hands of people too lazy, or too talentless, to create something for themselves. Scroll down to see for yourself, and let us know how you feel in the comments.
#1 Art By Katie Woodger Stolen By Disney
Image source: Katie-Woodger, io9.gizmodo.com
#2 Thomas Pullin’s Original Work (Left) And Neda Rabiei’s Nockoff (Right)
Image source: Thomas Pullin , markconlan.com
#3 Woman Steals Artwork From Artist Ryan Conners, Paints Flowers On Top Of It And Sells Products With It As Her Own
Image source: kilkennycat
#4 Zara Steals Tuesday Bassen’s Artwork
Image source: tuesdaybassen
#5 First Official Art Thief
Image source: dkaism
#6 This “Artist”
Image source: EgotisticalKarp
#7 Lili Chin’s Illustrations “Doggie Language” On Kohl’s T-Shirts
Image source: Lili Chin
#8 Company Stealing Artwork From Artist
Image source: gemmacorrell
#9 Ford Steals Firewatch Artwork For A Promotional Ad
Image source: Panic Inc
#10 Forever21 Gone Wild
Image source: samlarson
#11 Etsy Shop Owner Using Belandkal Artwork Without Permission On Their Laser Etched Products. The Art Itself Is Pretty Ironic In This Case
Image source: youthoughtwewouldntnotice.com
#12 Art Thief Whose Been Stealing And Selling Prints On Deviantart Finally Gets Spotted Out On Facebook And Called Out
Image source: alishainreallife
#13 Mark Conlan’s Original Work (Left) And Neda Rabiei’s Nockoff (Right)
Image source: markconlan.com
#14 Stolen Art
Image source: FelizaEstrada
#15 Art Thief Posting Work All Over The Internet As His Own Is Caught Red-Handed By The Artist And Called Out
Image source: briannacherrygarcia
#16 Fashion Label Brandy Melville Knocked Off The Artist Brain Foetus By Placing Her Embroidered Piece On Their Top
Image source: brainfoetus.tumblr.com, youthoughtwewouldntnotice.com
#17 Original And The Copy
Image source: shoparttheft
#18 Samantha Beeston Had Stolen Artist’s Lauren Nassef’s Drawings (Left) And Used Them In Her Own Pattern Designs (Right)
Image source: book-by-its-cover.com
#19 Stolen Fan Art
Image source: the_mechanikal_art, jozzgc
#20 Originals Vs Rip-Offs
Image source: shoparttheft
#21 Rashidi Barrett’s Version (Right) Of Matheus Lopez Castro Work (Left). Barrett Admitted What He’d Done And Apologised On His Website
Image source: hoaxes.org
#22 Frenchman Romain Sarkal Eloy Submits A Photoshopped Picture (Bottom) To A Contest And Wins A New Macbook Pro Laptop All Without A Permission Of Photographer Kevin Collins Who Took The Original Picture (Top)
Image source: petapixel.com
#23 Taylor Swift Posted A Fan Art Which Later Turned Out To Be Art Thievery From Artist Ally Burguieres
Image source: Ally Burguieres, youthoughtwewouldntnotice.com
#24 Urban Outfitters Steals Artist’s Spires Work And Puts In On A Skirt
Image source: spires1776
#25 Original Illustration And Knock-off Version
Image source: shoparttheft
#26 Band Rapper Sadat X Released An Album With Artist’s Jay Roeder Artwork On It Without His Permission
Image source: JayRoeder
#27 Art Stolen From Deviantart User Nerkin
Image source: DiGi_Valentine, Nerkin
#28 Northern Ireland Painter Martin Bradley Produced Almost “Exact Replicas” (Right) Of Works By American Painter Tim Rogerson (Left)
Image source: belfasttelegraph.co.uk
#29 Modern Dog, A Small Seattle Design Shop, Accused Disney And Some Of Their Partners, Including Target, Of Ripping Off One Of Its Dog-Oriented Designs To Create A T-Shirt. They Even Started A Social Media Campaign To Attract More Attention To The Issue
Image source: Moderne Dauge, businessinsider.com
#30 Creative Agency Is Not So Creative Apparently
Image source: isayx3
#31 Forever 21 Accused Of Blatantly Stealing Valfre Designs
Image source: pastemagazine
#32 Stolen Artwork
Image source: xuhxyn
#33 Artist’s Design Used On A T-Shirt
Image source: justwharton
#34 Snapchat Accused Of Stealing Make-Up Artist’s Work For Selfie Filters. They Later Admitted To This Being An Issue After 3 Other Artists Were Copied
Image source: mykie_
#35 Original Work By J.Scott Campbell (Left) And Benjamin Spark’s Work (Right)
Image source: youthoughtwewouldntnotice.com
#36 Someone Out There Is Selling Rip-Offs Of My Designs
Image source: shugarush_accessories
#37 Print By Hidden Eloise On A Paperchase Bag Bearing A Similar Design
Image source: hidenseek.typepad.com
#38 Zara Stealing Again
Image source: CrystalikeC
#39 Original Beekeepers Album Artwork And Apt. 13 Copy
Image source: youthoughtwewouldntnotice.com
#40 Original Work By J. Scott Campbell (Left) And Benjamin Spark’s Work (Right)
Image source: youthoughtwewouldntnotice.com
#41 Controversial Artist Richard Prince Exhibits And Sells Screenshots Of Other Photographers’ Instagram Photos Without Permission
Image source: donaldgrahamphotography
#42 Company Stealing Art From Independent Artist
Image source: LaraVakarian
#43 Stolen Art
Image source: rebeccablairtattoos
#44 Internet Shop Stealing All Artist’s Elapuse Art To Make Money Of It
Image source: elapuseart
#45 Viralstyle Stealing From Artists
Image source: alisdair_wood
#46 Women Rise Stole My Design Of Princess Leia
Image source: LadyTatian
#47 Chinese Version
Image source: McSkops
#48 Brand Steals This Design
Image source: audreymolinatti
#49 Stolen Fanart
Image source: bts_ucu
#50 Another Stolen Artwork
Image source: PewdsAlert
#51 Artwork Stolen By Asos
Image source: Vasare
#52 The Original Of Polish Artist Adrian Knopik (Top) And Rashidi Barrett’s Version (Bottom)
Image source: hoaxes.org
#53 Company Copying Artist’s Design
Image source: BHCreatives
#54 This Artist Is Getting Angry
Image source: moopdrea
#55 Indie Devs Claim Early Drawings From RWBY To Be Concept Art For Their Game
Image source: XGX787
#56 Almost Copy-Paste
Image source: whitelightning_wolf
#57 Paintings Plagiarised By Wendy Marani (Right) As Painted By Nancy Farmer (Left)
Image source: nancyfarmer.wordpress.com
#58 Selling Stolen Art
Image source: morph_for_life, kairuiz
#59 When Flattery Becomes Forgery
Image source: dozegreen
#60 Stolen Design Copy
Image source: thebowerstudio
#61 Art Thief
Image source: doodle_beth
#62 Claire’s Ripped Off This Clare Louise Owen Design
Image source: berthodgson
#63 Artist Shepard Fairey Used A Picture Of B.Obama For His Poster Without A Permission Of Photographer Mannie Garcia Who Took The Picture
Image source: petapixel.com
#64 Stolen Art
Image source: dexter_art
#65 Internet Shop Using Artist’s Fanart To Make Keychains
Image source: kingpeach1210
#66 Stolen Artwork
Image source: gerrenp
#67 Samantha’s R. Original Artwork On Lil Kim’s Single Cover
Image source: youthoughtwewouldntnotice.com, MakeupAddiction
#68 Jakarta’s Jazz Festival Advertising Materials Look Extremely Similar To Ian Austin’s Original Artwork
Image source: Ian Austin, youthoughtwewouldntnotice.com
#69 Stolen Artwork
Image source: TheInklingGirl
#70 Stolen Art Being Sold Online
Image source: victoryvague
#71 Stolen Art
Image source: sicarpenterart
#72 Chas Truslow “Killa Bart” Art On Ruvilla T-Shirts That It Marketed And Sold To Its Customers
Image source: thecatfishchronicles, youthoughtwewouldntnotice.com
#73 Art Thief
Image source: megumi_hamaru
#74 Stolen Art And Even Costs Nothing
Image source: HazelStewartArt
#75 This Guy Totally Ripped Off My Favorite Artist Kshocs. Even The Coloring Is The Same
Image source: urlildaydream
#76 Art Thief Seeking Attention
Image source: nasatommo
#77 Stolen Art
Image source: twopoppies_art
#78 Stolen Design
Image source: demonic_hellhound
#79 Apparently My Artwork Is Being Stolen
Image source: renatepostma_art
#80 Troll Thieves
Image source: shoparttheft
#81 At Least Have The Decency To Come Through With The Lettering
Image source: walhallaartworks
#82 Some Chick In North Carolina Stole Artwork I Did For Someone Who Paid Me For The Design. At Least Give Me Credit
Image source: Canvas_Cam
#83 Company Rip Off
Image source: shoparttheft
#84 Busted Jack Wills
Image source: barry_leonard
