84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Thanks to the internet it’s never been easier for people to rip off something that somebody else created and pass it off as their own. It isn’t just individuals who do it either, but major well-known companies like New Look, Forever21, and even Disney. We wrote about one such case before, where artist Tuesday Bassen discovered that Spanish retailer Zara had stolen her designs and were using them without crediting her, and now Bored Panda has compiled an extended list of people who have experienced similar unfair treatment at the hands of people too lazy, or too talentless, to create something for themselves. Scroll down to see for yourself, and let us know how you feel in the comments.

#1 Art By Katie Woodger Stolen By Disney

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: Katie-Woodger, io9.gizmodo.com

#2 Thomas Pullin’s Original Work (Left) And Neda Rabiei’s Nockoff (Right)

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: Thomas Pullin , markconlan.com

#3 Woman Steals Artwork From Artist Ryan Conners, Paints Flowers On Top Of It And Sells Products With It As Her Own

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: kilkennycat

#4 Zara Steals Tuesday Bassen’s Artwork

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: tuesdaybassen

#5 First Official Art Thief

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: dkaism

#6 This “Artist”

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: EgotisticalKarp

#7 Lili Chin’s Illustrations “Doggie Language” On Kohl’s T-Shirts

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: Lili Chin

#8 Company Stealing Artwork From Artist

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: gemmacorrell

#9 Ford Steals Firewatch Artwork For A Promotional Ad

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: Panic Inc

#10 Forever21 Gone Wild

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: samlarson

#11 Etsy Shop Owner Using Belandkal Artwork Without Permission On Their Laser Etched Products. The Art Itself Is Pretty Ironic In This Case

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: youthoughtwewouldntnotice.com

#12 Art Thief Whose Been Stealing And Selling Prints On Deviantart Finally Gets Spotted Out On Facebook And Called Out

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: alishainreallife

#13 Mark Conlan’s Original Work (Left) And Neda Rabiei’s Nockoff (Right)

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: markconlan.com

#14 Stolen Art

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: FelizaEstrada

#15 Art Thief Posting Work All Over The Internet As His Own Is Caught Red-Handed By The Artist And Called Out

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: briannacherrygarcia

#16 Fashion Label Brandy Melville Knocked Off The Artist Brain Foetus By Placing Her Embroidered Piece On Their Top

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: brainfoetus.tumblr.com, youthoughtwewouldntnotice.com

#17 Original And The Copy

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: shoparttheft

#18 Samantha Beeston Had Stolen Artist’s Lauren Nassef’s Drawings (Left) And Used Them In Her Own Pattern Designs (Right)

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: book-by-its-cover.com

#19 Stolen Fan Art

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: the_mechanikal_art, jozzgc

#20 Originals Vs Rip-Offs

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: shoparttheft

#21 Rashidi Barrett’s Version (Right) Of Matheus Lopez Castro Work (Left). Barrett Admitted What He’d Done And Apologised On His Website

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: hoaxes.org

#22 Frenchman Romain Sarkal Eloy Submits A Photoshopped Picture (Bottom) To A Contest And Wins A New Macbook Pro Laptop All Without A Permission Of Photographer Kevin Collins Who Took The Original Picture (Top)

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: petapixel.com

#23 Taylor Swift Posted A Fan Art Which Later Turned Out To Be Art Thievery From Artist Ally Burguieres

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: Ally Burguieres, youthoughtwewouldntnotice.com

#24 Urban Outfitters Steals Artist’s Spires Work And Puts In On A Skirt

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: spires1776

#25 Original Illustration And Knock-off Version

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: shoparttheft

#26 Band Rapper Sadat X Released An Album With Artist’s Jay Roeder Artwork On It Without His Permission

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: JayRoeder

#27 Art Stolen From Deviantart User Nerkin

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: DiGi_Valentine, Nerkin

#28 Northern Ireland Painter Martin Bradley Produced Almost “Exact Replicas” (Right) Of Works By American Painter Tim Rogerson (Left)

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: belfasttelegraph.co.uk

#29 Modern Dog, A Small Seattle Design Shop, Accused Disney And Some Of Their Partners, Including Target, Of Ripping Off One Of Its Dog-Oriented Designs To Create A T-Shirt. They Even Started A Social Media Campaign To Attract More Attention To The Issue

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: Moderne Dauge, businessinsider.com

#30 Creative Agency Is Not So Creative Apparently

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: isayx3

#31 Forever 21 Accused Of Blatantly Stealing Valfre Designs

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: pastemagazine

#32 Stolen Artwork

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: xuhxyn

#33 Artist’s Design Used On A T-Shirt

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: justwharton

#34 Snapchat Accused Of Stealing Make-Up Artist’s Work For Selfie Filters. They Later Admitted To This Being An Issue After 3 Other Artists Were Copied

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: mykie_

#35 Original Work By J.Scott Campbell (Left) And Benjamin Spark’s Work (Right)

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: youthoughtwewouldntnotice.com

#36 Someone Out There Is Selling Rip-Offs Of My Designs

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: shugarush_accessories

#37 Print By Hidden Eloise On A Paperchase Bag Bearing A Similar Design

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: hidenseek.typepad.com

#38 Zara Stealing Again

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: CrystalikeC

#39 Original Beekeepers Album Artwork And Apt. 13 Copy

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: youthoughtwewouldntnotice.com

#40 Original Work By J. Scott Campbell (Left) And Benjamin Spark’s Work (Right)

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: youthoughtwewouldntnotice.com

#41 Controversial Artist Richard Prince Exhibits And Sells Screenshots Of Other Photographers’ Instagram Photos Without Permission

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: donaldgrahamphotography

#42 Company Stealing Art From Independent Artist

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: LaraVakarian

#43 Stolen Art

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: rebeccablairtattoos

#44 Internet Shop Stealing All Artist’s Elapuse Art To Make Money Of It

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: elapuseart

#45 Viralstyle Stealing From Artists

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: alisdair_wood

#46 Women Rise Stole My Design Of Princess Leia

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: LadyTatian

#47 Chinese Version

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: McSkops

#48 Brand Steals This Design

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: audreymolinatti

#49 Stolen Fanart

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: bts_ucu

#50 Another Stolen Artwork

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: PewdsAlert

#51 Artwork Stolen By Asos

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: Vasare

#52 The Original Of Polish Artist Adrian Knopik (Top) And Rashidi Barrett’s Version (Bottom)

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: hoaxes.org

#53 Company Copying Artist’s Design

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: BHCreatives

#54 This Artist Is Getting Angry

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: moopdrea

#55 Indie Devs Claim Early Drawings From RWBY To Be Concept Art For Their Game

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: XGX787

#56 Almost Copy-Paste

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: whitelightning_wolf

#57 Paintings Plagiarised By Wendy Marani (Right) As Painted By Nancy Farmer (Left)

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: nancyfarmer.wordpress.com

#58 Selling Stolen Art

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: morph_for_life, kairuiz

#59 When Flattery Becomes Forgery

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: dozegreen

#60 Stolen Design Copy

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: thebowerstudio

#61 Art Thief

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: doodle_beth

#62 Claire’s Ripped Off This Clare Louise Owen Design

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: berthodgson

#63 Artist Shepard Fairey Used A Picture Of B.Obama For His Poster Without A Permission Of Photographer Mannie Garcia Who Took The Picture

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: petapixel.com

#64 Stolen Art

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: dexter_art

#65 Internet Shop Using Artist’s Fanart To Make Keychains

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: kingpeach1210

#66 Stolen Artwork

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: gerrenp

#67 Samantha’s R. Original Artwork On Lil Kim’s Single Cover

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: youthoughtwewouldntnotice.com, MakeupAddiction

#68 Jakarta’s Jazz Festival Advertising Materials Look Extremely Similar To Ian Austin’s Original Artwork

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: Ian Austin, youthoughtwewouldntnotice.com

#69 Stolen Artwork

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: TheInklingGirl

#70 Stolen Art Being Sold Online

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: victoryvague

#71 Stolen Art

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: sicarpenterart

#72 Chas Truslow “Killa Bart” Art On Ruvilla T-Shirts That It Marketed And Sold To Its Customers

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: thecatfishchronicles, youthoughtwewouldntnotice.com

#73 Art Thief

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: megumi_hamaru

#74 Stolen Art And Even Costs Nothing

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: HazelStewartArt

#75 This Guy Totally Ripped Off My Favorite Artist Kshocs. Even The Coloring Is The Same

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: urlildaydream

#76 Art Thief Seeking Attention

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: nasatommo

#77 Stolen Art

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: twopoppies_art

#78 Stolen Design

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: demonic_hellhound

#79 Apparently My Artwork Is Being Stolen

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: renatepostma_art

#80 Troll Thieves

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: shoparttheft

#81 At Least Have The Decency To Come Through With The Lettering

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: walhallaartworks

#82 Some Chick In North Carolina Stole Artwork I Did For Someone Who Paid Me For The Design. At Least Give Me Credit

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: Canvas_Cam

#83 Company Rip Off

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: shoparttheft

#84 Busted Jack Wills

84 Times Artists Caught Companies And Fake Artists Copying Their Work And Selling It As Their Own

Image source: barry_leonard

