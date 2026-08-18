86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

There are two kinds of people in this world. The ones who carefully consider what other people might think before they act and whose safe space has a beige undertone. And then there are the ones who skipped most chapters of the social anxiety handbook and have been living, completely unbothered, in a frequency the rest of us can only observe from a respectful distance.
The person who wears white after Labor Day. The coworker who cooks a Sunday roast at their desk. The stranger on public transport who sings for no reason. This isn’t performative. They have just somehow opted out of the low-level hum of self-consciousness that the rest of us accepted as a permanent feature of being alive, and the effect is equal parts baffling and deeply enviable.
#1 An Interesting House Being Built In My Hometown In Bulgaria
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#2 I Guess It’s Time To Have “The Talk” With Our 9 Year Old
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#3 Had The Best Combo In Cards Against Humanity, And No One Laughed…
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Social norms. Something you don’t usually see on motivational posters. The unwritten rules governing everything from how you dress to how loudly you laugh in public to whether you’re allowed to eat a full meal on public transport are entirely made up. They don’t exist in nature.
No mountain has ever refused entry to someone wearing outdated footwear. The universe has no strong feelings about whether you make eye contact in a lift. These rules were invented by groups of people, agreed upon without a formal vote, and then passed down with authority. It was not always true, and we must remember someone made it all up. Probably at a dinner party.
#4 Trying To Let My Neighbors Know That I’m Not A Psycho
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#5 Legalize Asbestos And Don’t Eat Vegables
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#6 My Roommate Started Vtubing As Puppet And I Walked By To See This💀
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Todd Rose, co-founder of the think tank Populace, calls these made-up rules ‘collective illusions.’ Situations where most people go along with a view they don’t personally hold because they incorrectly assume everyone else holds it. In other words, a significant portion of the social rules you’ve been following your entire life are rules that most people around you don’t actually believe in either.
Everyone is performing for an audience that is also performing. The whole thing is a very elaborate, very exhausting improv show that nobody signed up for. “Norms lurk in the background,” Rose says. So, maybe these unhinged folks are your signs to start questioning them and maybe unlocking a side of life you never knew existed.
#7 My Son Didn’t Approve Of The Class Valentines Cards I Picked So He “Fixed” Them
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#8 My Dads Salt And Pepper Shaker Collection
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#9 No Time To Get It Fixed Before The Next Renter
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So how arbitrary are social norms actually? Consider that in the early 1900s, not so long ago, things looked very different. Formal calling cards were presented before visiting anyone; there were strict dress codes for simply leaving the house; you tipped your hat at strangers, public spittoons were respectable, and chaperoned dating with zero unsupervised contact was the norm.
Nobody mourns the spittoons, and nobody is lobbying for the return of the chaperone. Today we have athleisure, the Gen Z stare, and live locations when on a Tinder date. The rules changed because enough people simply stopped following them, and the world did not end. It never does.
#10 Forever Together
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#11 My Wife Thought I Was Asleep And Came Out Of The Bathroom Looking Like This
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#12 My Wife’s Fortune Cookie
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Questioning social norms is not, by itself, evidence of superior intelligence. Analytical thinkers do tend to evaluate rules deeply rather than accepting them at face value, which is very valuable in itself, though.
But non-conformity can also stem from low agreeableness, a desire for attention, or just plain stubbornness dressed up as free thinking. Not every person doing something unconventional is a visionary. Some of them are just difficult. But we choose to believe that the people in this thread are the good kind. Keep being weird!
#13 At Least The Check Engine Light Isn’t On
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#14 How To Prank Your Mother In Law. Now Everyone That Rents Her Condo This Summer Is Going To The Think She’s Illiterate
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#15 My Coworker Was Asked To Cut The Cake Today At Work
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In 1847, a doctor named Ignaz Semmelweis was considered too weird for his colleagues. He introduced the wild concept of mandatory handwashing with a chlorinated lime solution. His colleagues thought he was unhinged. He was dismissed, ridiculed, and eventually committed to a mental institution where he met his maker, ironically, from an infection.
Decades later, germ theory caught up with what he already knew, and handwashing became the cornerstone of modern medicine. The lesson: sometimes the person who looks the most unhinged is just significantly ahead of schedule.
#16 Banner For A Coworker Whose Last Day Is Today 💔
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#17 I Wrote This About My Dad When I Was 6, My Parents Will Never Let Me Live It Down
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#18 My Sisters 3rd Grade Essay About Internet Safety Is The Most Unhinged Thing I’ve Ever Read
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Chronic seriousness is not a personality trait to be proud of. It is, according to researchers, actively bad for your health. It produces high anxiety, mental burnout, rigid thinking, and social isolation in people who have decided that every minor inconvenience deserves the full weight of their concern.
The Healthy Compulsive Project notes that an overly serious life systematically excludes laughter, which is a biological necessity for wellbeing. Treating everything like a crisis is not diligence. It is, neurologically speaking, a form of self-harm with very good posture. The people in this thread have figured something out that chronic seriousness never will.
#19 Asked My 14 Year Old What She Wanted Written On Her Birthday Cake
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#20 My Future Son Looks Like A South Park Character
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#21 None Of The Stuff In The Back Was Tied Down — Not That I’m Sure What You’d Tie It To
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Sigmund Freud, who had strong opinions about absolutely everything, argued that children who are excessively controlled during potty training grow up to be rigid, uptight, compulsively neat adults who are, in his clinical terminology, psychologically constipated. The phrase “having a stick up your backside” is, in its own colourful way, a direct visualisation of this theory.
The idea is that unresolved psychological rigidity manifests as a kind of internal blockage that prevents joy, spontaneity, and basic human looseness from getting through. Freud was wrong about many things. On the specific relationship between rigidity and misery, the man had a point.
#22 Meanwhile In Australia…
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#23
#24 Everyone Kept Hitting Their Heads As They Walked Down My Stairs, So I Hung A Sign As A Warning
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Life is genuinely short, the rules are largely made up, the people you’re worried about judging you are too busy worrying about being judged themselves, and the version of you that just goes for it is almost certainly more fun to be around than the carefully edited alternative.
The people in this thread didn’t opt out of self-consciousness because they’re careless. They opted out because they figured out, at some point, that it wasn’t actually compulsory, and never was. Someone just forgot to mention it.
Do you think life is more exciting with a little unhinged flavor? Tell us what your frequency is in the comments!
#25 Best Time To Vacuum The Grass Is At Night
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#26 Help Me Find My Missing Wife
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#27 Took My Daughter To Get Ingredients To Bake My Wife A Birthday Cake. Then She Saw The Decorative Edible Eyes
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#28 Someone In My Group Chat Sent Me A Picture Of A “Cake” He Made
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#29 Haha, Welder Took The Instructions Seriously
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#30 I Really Thought This Was Going To Fit
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#31 My Buddy Works For Amazon And These Were The Delivery Instructions 😭
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#32 Note Left On Bathroom Stall At Work
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#33 Busted By Our 8 Yo
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#34 The Amount Of Doritos My 9 Year Old Left In The Bag Before Sealing It And Putting It Back On The Shelf. Straight To Jail?
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#35 I Tried To Explain It To The Kid Working The Till, But I Don’t Think It Took
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#36 I’m A Disabled College Student Who Just Graduated….i Can’t Decide If My Parents Are Hilarious Or Horrible Human Beings. 🤣
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#37 Clear Instructions
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#38 Ah Yes A Bottle Belt
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#39 If You’ve Ever Wondered What It’s Like To Work At Hatfield Farm
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#40 What Cocktail Would You Serve In This?
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#41 This Porcelain Gravy Cat
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#42 Need Some Help/Advice
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#43 I Don’t Know If It’s A Bad Design Actually, But It Made My Day Xd
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#44 My Wife Leaves Her Hair On The Shower Wall All The Time!
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#45 Obviously A Fake Setup, But Honestly Would Not Be Surprised If Someone Actually Does It
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#46 Efficient? Pointlessly Dangerous? Something About Walking The Plank To Take A Dump
#47 …what? What Is This Person Doing To Their Car?
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#48 I Want To Be A Forklift Operator
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#49 Need A Vacation?
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#50 This Cabin On Top Of A Silo. Oldham County, Kentucky
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#51 Soviet Garage Extension Solution
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#52 The Circle Is Complete
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#53 They Put A Wooden Lid Above The Plastic One To Make It Seem More Eco Friendly
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#54 What Thanksgiving Dessert Starts With A K!?
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#55 My Wife Just Got This Huge Banner For Work. Perfect
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#56 The Holes On This Red Pepper Flake Shaker Aren’t Big Enough To Let Red Pepper Flakes Out
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#57 5 Pm, Rush Hour. At Least 3 Cars Are Waiting In Line To Get To A Pump. These Guys Have Been Finished Pumping Gas And Have Been Holding A Casual Conversation For 8 Minutes At This Point
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#58 My Wife Eats Apples From The Bottom…including The Core
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#59 Dude Blocked Three Parking Spaces Which Also Happened To Be: An Emergency Vehicle Space, A Handicap Space, And A 10 Min Space For Delivery Drivers
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#60 Milk Crate Stacking On A Slow Day. Current Record Is 21
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#61 This Shoe Store Employee Was So Bored That They Used Rubber Boots To Create This Masterpiece
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#62 29,249 Smiles Is What It Takes To Drain A Standard Ballpoint Pen
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#63 This College Student Tried To Stave Off Boredom In Class With Some Doodling
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#64 A Girl I Know Got Bored In Class And Drew This Guys Shirt
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#65 I Hate Philosophy Class, Here Are My Handwritten Notes For Eight Boring Hours
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#66 I Get Bored And Try To Balance Things So I Ended Up Selling My Soul To Be Able To Do This
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#67 Aw Man, They Left
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#68 Kev Was A Little Bored In The Office Today
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#69 This Man Working Outside My House Right Now
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#70 The Person Responsible For Transforming This “Wet Floor” Sign Was Definitely Bored Off Their Ass
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#71 Bored In Line At In-N-Out, These Construction Workers Tried To See What They Could Reach With Their Measuring Tape
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#72 Got Bored Made A Toilet Monster
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#73 Was Bored At The Vets
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#74 My Neighbors Are So Bored
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#75 Berry Bored
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#76 It’s Not Every Day You See An Old Lady With A Halberd On The Train 😳
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#77 Eclipse Safety For Pets
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#78 My Cab Driver Tonight Was So Excited To Share With Me That He’d Made The Cover Of The Calendar. I Told Him I’d Help Let The World See
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#79 My Kids Came In And Told Me There Was Water Coming From The Laundry Room. They Said It Looked Like It Started At The Washer. I Rushed In To Find This. Buncha Comedians In My House
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#80 I Figured Out You Don’t Actually Have To Assemble These Things
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#81 Today Was “Meme Day” At My Old High School For Homecoming Week. I Appreciate This Science Teacher Even More Now
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#82 Wife Left Me Alone With The Kids For The First Time And After Asking For An Update I Sent Her This
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#83 My Cat Loves Sitting Behind Fans. Today I Tested Her Limits. Apparently There Are None
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#84 Someone Was Bored In A Toilet In Japan
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#85 Got Bored At Work. Decided To Entertain Myself
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#86 My Buddy Dressed Up As Eleven In Honor Of Stranger Things Season 2
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