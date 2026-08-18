86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

by

There are two kinds of people in this world. The ones who carefully consider what other people might think before they act and whose safe space has a beige undertone. And then there are the ones who skipped most chapters of the social anxiety handbook and have been living, completely unbothered, in a frequency the rest of us can only observe from a respectful distance.

The person who wears white after Labor Day. The coworker who cooks a Sunday roast at their desk. The stranger on public transport who sings for no reason. This isn’t performative. They have just somehow opted out of the low-level hum of self-consciousness that the rest of us accepted as a permanent feature of being alive, and the effect is equal parts baffling and deeply enviable.

#1 An Interesting House Being Built In My Hometown In Bulgaria

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: Ciberus

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

#2 I Guess It’s Time To Have “The Talk” With Our 9 Year Old

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#3 Had The Best Combo In Cards Against Humanity, And No One Laughed…

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: CockknockerShotFirst

Social norms. Something you don’t usually see on motivational posters. The unwritten rules governing everything from how you dress to how loudly you laugh in public to whether you’re allowed to eat a full meal on public transport are entirely made up. They don’t exist in nature.

No mountain has ever refused entry to someone wearing outdated footwear. The universe has no strong feelings about whether you make eye contact in a lift. These rules were invented by groups of people, agreed upon without a formal vote, and then passed down with authority. It was not always true, and we must remember someone made it all up. Probably at a dinner party.

#4 Trying To Let My Neighbors Know That I’m Not A Psycho

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: Janitorpant

#5 Legalize Asbestos And Don’t Eat Vegables

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#6 My Roommate Started Vtubing As Puppet And I Walked By To See This💀

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: Mr_Impossibro

Todd Rose, co-founder of the think tank Populace, calls these made-up rules ‘collective illusions.’ Situations where most people go along with a view they don’t personally hold because they incorrectly assume everyone else holds it. In other words, a significant portion of the social rules you’ve been following your entire life are rules that most people around you don’t actually believe in either.

Everyone is performing for an audience that is also performing. The whole thing is a very elaborate, very exhausting improv show that nobody signed up for. “Norms lurk in the background,” Rose says. So, maybe these unhinged folks are your signs to start questioning them and maybe unlocking a side of life you never knew existed.

#7 My Son Didn’t Approve Of The Class Valentines Cards I Picked So He “Fixed” Them

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#8 My Dads Salt And Pepper Shaker Collection

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#9 No Time To Get It Fixed Before The Next Renter

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: Jo Nathan

So how arbitrary are social norms actually? Consider that in the early 1900s, not so long ago, things looked very different. Formal calling cards were presented before visiting anyone; there were strict dress codes for simply leaving the house; you tipped your hat at strangers, public spittoons were respectable, and chaperoned dating with zero unsupervised contact was the norm.

Nobody mourns the spittoons, and nobody is lobbying for the return of the chaperone. Today we have athleisure, the Gen Z stare, and live locations when on a Tinder date. The rules changed because enough people simply stopped following them, and the world did not end. It never does.

#10 Forever Together

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#11 My Wife Thought I Was Asleep And Came Out Of The Bathroom Looking Like This

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: iamthedreadpiraterob

#12 My Wife’s Fortune Cookie

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: chastenz

Questioning social norms is not, by itself, evidence of superior intelligence. Analytical thinkers do tend to evaluate rules deeply rather than accepting them at face value, which is very valuable in itself, though.

But non-conformity can also stem from low agreeableness, a desire for attention, or just plain stubbornness dressed up as free thinking. Not every person doing something unconventional is a visionary. Some of them are just difficult. But we choose to believe that the people in this thread are the good kind. Keep being weird!

#13 At Least The Check Engine Light Isn’t On

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#14 How To Prank Your Mother In Law. Now Everyone That Rents Her Condo This Summer Is Going To The Think She’s Illiterate

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#15 My Coworker Was Asked To Cut The Cake Today At Work

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: clintj1975

In 1847, a doctor named Ignaz Semmelweis was considered too weird for his colleagues. He introduced the wild concept of mandatory handwashing with a chlorinated lime solution. His colleagues thought he was unhinged. He was dismissed, ridiculed, and eventually committed to a mental institution where he met his maker, ironically, from an infection.

Decades later, germ theory caught up with what he already knew, and handwashing became the cornerstone of modern medicine. The lesson: sometimes the person who looks the most unhinged is just significantly ahead of schedule.

#16 Banner For A Coworker Whose Last Day Is Today 💔

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#17 I Wrote This About My Dad When I Was 6, My Parents Will Never Let Me Live It Down

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#18 My Sisters 3rd Grade Essay About Internet Safety Is The Most Unhinged Thing I’ve Ever Read

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: SgtPeppersLH93

Chronic seriousness is not a personality trait to be proud of. It is, according to researchers, actively bad for your health. It produces high anxiety, mental burnout, rigid thinking, and social isolation in people who have decided that every minor inconvenience deserves the full weight of their concern.

The Healthy Compulsive Project notes that an overly serious life systematically excludes laughter, which is a biological necessity for wellbeing. Treating everything like a crisis is not diligence. It is, neurologically speaking, a form of self-harm with very good posture. The people in this thread have figured something out that chronic seriousness never will.

#19 Asked My 14 Year Old What She Wanted Written On Her Birthday Cake

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: lakesharkyshake

#20 My Future Son Looks Like A South Park Character

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#21 None Of The Stuff In The Back Was Tied Down — Not That I’m Sure What You’d Tie It To

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source:  Rochester Vehicle Removal LLC

Sigmund Freud, who had strong opinions about absolutely everything, argued that children who are excessively controlled during potty training grow up to be rigid, uptight, compulsively neat adults who are, in his clinical terminology, psychologically constipated. The phrase “having a stick up your backside” is, in its own colourful way, a direct visualisation of this theory.

The idea is that unresolved psychological rigidity manifests as a kind of internal blockage that prevents joy, spontaneity, and basic human looseness from getting through. Freud was wrong about many things. On the specific relationship between rigidity and misery, the man had a point.

#22 Meanwhile In Australia…

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#23

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

#24 Everyone Kept Hitting Their Heads As They Walked Down My Stairs, So I Hung A Sign As A Warning

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: hot_controller

Life is genuinely short, the rules are largely made up, the people you’re worried about judging you are too busy worrying about being judged themselves, and the version of you that just goes for it is almost certainly more fun to be around than the carefully edited alternative.

The people in this thread didn’t opt out of self-consciousness because they’re careless. They opted out because they figured out, at some point, that it wasn’t actually compulsory, and never was. Someone just forgot to mention it.

Do you think life is more exciting with a little unhinged flavor? Tell us what your frequency is in the comments!

#25 Best Time To Vacuum The Grass Is At Night

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#26 Help Me Find My Missing Wife

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#27 Took My Daughter To Get Ingredients To Bake My Wife A Birthday Cake. Then She Saw The Decorative Edible Eyes

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#28 Someone In My Group Chat Sent Me A Picture Of A “Cake” He Made

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#29 Haha, Welder Took The Instructions Seriously

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: BajanFred

#30 I Really Thought This Was Going To Fit

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#31 My Buddy Works For Amazon And These Were The Delivery Instructions 😭

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#32 Note Left On Bathroom Stall At Work

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#33 Busted By Our 8 Yo

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#34 The Amount Of Doritos My 9 Year Old Left In The Bag Before Sealing It And Putting It Back On The Shelf. Straight To Jail?

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#35 I Tried To Explain It To The Kid Working The Till, But I Don’t Think It Took

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#36 I’m A Disabled College Student Who Just Graduated….i Can’t Decide If My Parents Are Hilarious Or Horrible Human Beings. 🤣

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#37 Clear Instructions

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#38 Ah Yes A Bottle Belt

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source:  Sivemortenfan

#39 If You’ve Ever Wondered What It’s Like To Work At Hatfield Farm

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: Pipnotiq

#40 What Cocktail Would You Serve In This?

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#41 This Porcelain Gravy Cat

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#42 Need Some Help/Advice

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#43 I Don’t Know If It’s A Bad Design Actually, But It Made My Day Xd

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#44 My Wife Leaves Her Hair On The Shower Wall All The Time!

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#45 Obviously A Fake Setup, But Honestly Would Not Be Surprised If Someone Actually Does It

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#46 Efficient? Pointlessly Dangerous? Something About Walking The Plank To Take A Dump

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

#47 …what? What Is This Person Doing To Their Car?

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#48 I Want To Be A Forklift Operator

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#49 Need A Vacation?

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#50 This Cabin On Top Of A Silo. Oldham County, Kentucky

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#51 Soviet Garage Extension Solution

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#52 The Circle Is Complete

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#53 They Put A Wooden Lid Above The Plastic One To Make It Seem More Eco Friendly

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#54 What Thanksgiving Dessert Starts With A K!?

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#55 My Wife Just Got This Huge Banner For Work. Perfect

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#56 The Holes On This Red Pepper Flake Shaker Aren’t Big Enough To Let Red Pepper Flakes Out

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: IAMHab

#57 5 Pm, Rush Hour. At Least 3 Cars Are Waiting In Line To Get To A Pump. These Guys Have Been Finished Pumping Gas And Have Been Holding A Casual Conversation For 8 Minutes At This Point

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: HansGruberHk

#58 My Wife Eats Apples From The Bottom…including The Core

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: Sp3nc3r420

#59 Dude Blocked Three Parking Spaces Which Also Happened To Be: An Emergency Vehicle Space, A Handicap Space, And A 10 Min Space For Delivery Drivers

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: grimgrrl420

#60 Milk Crate Stacking On A Slow Day. Current Record Is 21

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#61 This Shoe Store Employee Was So Bored That They Used Rubber Boots To Create This Masterpiece

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#62 29,249 Smiles Is What It Takes To Drain A Standard Ballpoint Pen

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#63 This College Student Tried To Stave Off Boredom In Class With Some Doodling

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#64 A Girl I Know Got Bored In Class And Drew This Guys Shirt

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#65 I Hate Philosophy Class, Here Are My Handwritten Notes For Eight Boring Hours

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#66 I Get Bored And Try To Balance Things So I Ended Up Selling My Soul To Be Able To Do This

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#67 Aw Man, They Left

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#68 Kev Was A Little Bored In The Office Today

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#69 This Man Working Outside My House Right Now

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#70 The Person Responsible For Transforming This “Wet Floor” Sign Was Definitely Bored Off Their Ass

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#71 Bored In Line At In-N-Out, These Construction Workers Tried To See What They Could Reach With Their Measuring Tape

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#72 Got Bored Made A Toilet Monster

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#73 Was Bored At The Vets

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#74 My Neighbors Are So Bored

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#75 Berry Bored

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#76 It’s Not Every Day You See An Old Lady With A Halberd On The Train 😳

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: Free-Satisfaction118

#77 Eclipse Safety For Pets

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: Chairboy

#78 My Cab Driver Tonight Was So Excited To Share With Me That He’d Made The Cover Of The Calendar. I Told Him I’d Help Let The World See

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: the_Diva

#79 My Kids Came In And Told Me There Was Water Coming From The Laundry Room. They Said It Looked Like It Started At The Washer. I Rushed In To Find This. Buncha Comedians In My House

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: narcolepsyinc

#80 I Figured Out You Don’t Actually Have To Assemble These Things

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: ImWadeYo

#81 Today Was “Meme Day” At My Old High School For Homecoming Week. I Appreciate This Science Teacher Even More Now

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: Ginger_King

#82 Wife Left Me Alone With The Kids For The First Time And After Asking For An Update I Sent Her This

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#83 My Cat Loves Sitting Behind Fans. Today I Tested Her Limits. Apparently There Are None

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#84 Someone Was Bored In A Toilet In Japan

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#85 Got Bored At Work. Decided To Entertain Myself

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

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#86 My Buddy Dressed Up As Eleven In Honor Of Stranger Things Season 2

86 People Being Absolutely Unhinged And Ridiculous

Image source: Cooter_McDoogletron

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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