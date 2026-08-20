73 People Shared Photos Of Their Home Design Choices, Wanting Honest Opinions

Everyone has their own personal style. You probably know exactly what you want to wear when you wake up in the morning, and you likely know exactly where to shop to find pieces that really feel like you. But dressing yourself and dressing up your home are two completely different things. And the latter can be a lot more challenging!
If you’re in need of some home design guidance, you can always reach out to the Interior Design Ideas and Home Design subreddits. We visited these communities and compiled a list of their posts where people asked the internet how to upgrade their spaces. So enjoy channeling your inner Nate Berkus while scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the spaces that you would know exactly what to do with!
#1 Ideas To Make Wall Less Boring
Ignore all the clutter from my baby and dog I have been wanting to put something on the wall for years but have been too indecisive to ever do it.
My main ideas are:
One long floating shelf above the tv in a similar color wood to the tv console.
Or 2 floating shelves on the wall to one side of the tv and a large framed print on one side.
seabreezeallday: I say let it be boring!
sklatnameht: OP, how do you manage having plants and a baby on the same floor space????? And the dog looks like he is judging me for asking this question!
Image source: Remalin
#2 Which Layout And Why?
circajusturna: B is best so you can have a nightstand
egorre: A. your monitor is visible from the living room
C. your pc will get glare from the window
D. your monitor is visible right at the door and have the least privacy as people have direct sight to your bed from the living room
B. you’d have to enter the room to see what’s on your monitor or have full view of your bed
Image source: PhotoshopRescue
#3 How To Use Area Under Stair Landing
I’m planning to use the area under my stairs for a walk-in pantry-type storage. I have a landing underneath the last step (approximately 3 x 4 feet) that has a decent area for storage but I’m not sure how to optimize that space. I don’t want a deep drawer there because the space needed to pull out the drawer would mean I couldn’t have any cabinets/shelving on the bottom area underneath the stairs. I was thinking about some sort of lazy-susan type item that could spin out from under there but not sure if there’s any other things I could do. Any suggestions are greatly appreciated!
PS: I can’t do the pull-out drawers via the wall on either side of the stairs because of existing items that are blocking that area in my home. So adding storage directly underneath the stairs is my only option.
cannonballfun69: Fill it with spiders
AdDirect634: I’d recommend a small cot, and your orphaned nephew live under there. He’s a little odd, but one day a large disheveled man is going to burst through the door and take him to a boarding school
Image source: Infamous_Meal_1327
Now, you may be looking at all of the posts on this list and thinking that you could definitely use some advice for your home too. Perhaps you haven’t been able to figure out your own personal style yet, so you’re a bit lost when designing your home. But fear not, the internet is full of tips.
When trying to figure out how you want your home, designer and color consultant Charlotte Cropper recommends first documenting what you love. When you see something that you find beautiful or inspiring, snap a photo of it. Once you have enough examples of pieces or styles that you like, start noticing what exactly it is that stands out to you. Keep track of what you love, and keep that in mind when designing your own space.
#4 Is The Carpet Right For This Room? Or Should I Choose Another One?
Herredness16: As much as I like ur blinds they r not working with ur room. Can u use them elsewhere? The rug I like works with everything in your room except your curtains and shades.
Image source: Dunderberget
#5 Ideas?
I bought a 1944 home and the layout is very strange in the living room. I have bought so many pieces of furniture so my house can be functional and not look so awkward but I’m not happy with the current layout. Any ideas? The tv is now where all of the pictures were because the tv mount fell out of the wall. And I’m standing where the entry way is
NoPay6387: I JUST got rid of that exact couch lol
Image source: lilyluvvvs
#6 Style And Financially Challenged
I’m needing help designing/decorating my house on a budget. I don’t really have a style but I do like a mix of boho, mcm and eclectic I think ? I would also like some help with where my furniture should go if this current set up doesn’t look good. The only things that really can’t be moved are my couch (will eventually get another sectional, just a high budget item) and the stand with my (new tv and wall mount are also on my list) I also need wall art or decor ideas. The things I need I will have to purchase will have to be bought slowly over time. I would like to make a list of what is needed and prioritize that list on what’s needed most. I do like pink, gold and green a lot and want to incorporate those colors as much as possible. I have some brass and raw wood items as well. I want to make the space natural yet feminine. I downsized plants quite a bit from my previous home because I lost a lot of the space I had before but wouldn’t mind adding more if it’s appropriate for the space. I know I’m all over the place here so any help and guidance are appreciated. It only let me upload one photo so I’m going to try to post the other in the comments.
Historical_Reward621: The round table should be pulled out in the center and used as your coffee table. Adding a little color with some toss pillows, and a throw. Mix it up, maybe a nice print.
An accent chair down the road to tilt towards the TV and next to the couch. Some textural like rattan or rope with wood, swivel, or faux leather if scale is correct.
Floor lamp on one side of sofa, table lamp for end table. Then curate art and things you love to hang on the walls.
Pull the sofa off the wall a bit, maybe even put a skinny console table behind it. It will be more cozy plus add another area to sit a drink or display a nice photo or something
Lastly, that mirror is too small and hung too high. Watch that going forward. Hang at eye level barring a gallery wall or arrangement.
Image source: MozzarellaMuenster
When trying to determine exactly what kind of interior design you want for your home, you should also keep in mind the difference between trends and what you truly love. It can be confusing when you see the exact same rugs, lamps, and backsplash all over social media. But take time to consider what you actually like and what you will continue to enjoy for years to come.
Meanwhile, Charlotte Cropper recommends finding your own color story. Color can be just as important in a space as the furniture and textures featured. They play a huge role in impacting our moods, as well as how energized we feel. Make sure to utilize colors in your home that make you feel calm, centered, and at peace. After all, your home should be your sanctuary.
#7 Help With Chair/Ottoman
Does this white corduroy recliner go with this room? I say no, wife says yes. I just feel like something’s off. Maybe it’s not the recliner but the blue ottoman? Any suggestions for what color ottoman or chair you think would look better? Thanks.
Nonomomomo2: It works. The blue ottoman doesn’t.
Here’s why: the white chair picks up and goes with several other colors in the room, mainly the warm / off white of the windows and blinds (which due to their size are one of the room’s dominant colors) but also the ceiling, the trim on the wall next to it, the pillows on the couch and even the cream colored flowers on the carpet.
The other dominant color of the room is warm brown ( thanks to the floor) which the crimson couch and dark carpet pick up.
What doesn’t fit and isn’t part of any other color in the room? The blue ottoman.
In other words, the white chair and the crimson couch all work together in a complimentary way with the other colors and details in the room.
The blue ottoman does not.
If I was redecorating from scratch however, I’d get rid of both the blue ottoman and the crimson couch and get something that more closely matches the white of the chair OR get rid of the white chair and match it to the dark crimson couch.
I would not, however, do anything other than get rid of the blue.
Image source: goonerinky
#8 Bathroom Help
Which size rug should I go with for my bathroom? Will post second pic in comments since I don’t know how to do it here. I hate that it’s in front of the toilet either way. 😫 Also open to any other suggestions!
AdThis7046: You don’t need a runner for the bathroom. You need a bath mat and if you have a preference for a sink mat, that’s all you will need. A complete runner Is goofy and defeats the purpose of showing off your tile. You’ll be covering nearly the entire bathroom with a runner. You might as well have just had it carpeted for that sake.
Get yourself a bath and sink mat and call it a day.
Image source: No_Cook9293
#9 How Should I Re-Arrange This And What Size Pieces Should I Ad?
I put these framed prints up late last night (just moved in) and thought they looked great. Woke up this morning and they’re a tad… awkward in their placement? Maybe I’m just used to my wall being completely covered in posters and art… Looks odd to me. Any input?
blakeley: Too high and too close to lamp. Center over the center line of the couch and place right above the head of person sitting on couch.
Image source: throwaway_7919828
Apartment Therapy also has some advice on how to find your personal decor style. First, they recommend starting off with a mood board. Ask yourself what exactly you gravitate towards, and try to find examples to look at for inspiration. Spend time looking at plenty of spaces online and in real life, so you can make informed decisions when you actually start purchasing things for your home.
#10 Help! Interior Design Skills Lacking? How To Be Better
I recently moved into a Brooklyn apartment with a small bedroom after living in an out-of-state apartment that was over 600 square feet. I used to have room for my surf gear, camping equipment, gym stuff, and more, but now I’ve had to downsize and fit everything into one small bedroom.
What can I do, from an interior design perspective, to make the space look better? Are there any tools, AI programs, prompts, or GitHub projects you use to help with design? When I ask AI directly, it usually gives me generic suggestions that wouldn’t necessarily look good in my actual space. Most of the furniture and decor I’d be buying would also come from Facebook Marketplace.
I have dressers about 30” tall that are going under a twin loft bed I’m getting this week.
My eye for space planning is decent but my eye for creating nice interior design is lacking. I make things too practical- I’ll optimize storage and hooks and stuff but then it’s just kinda ugly.
Careless_Mango_7948: Rotate the bed so the headboard is on the wall. Add side tables with lamps. Art over the headboard.
Use the color scheme for textiles: extra blankets & pillows to make the bed cozy. Add a large rug under the bed & floor length curtains.
Image source: Maroontan
#11 Am I Crazy For Wanting An All Black Kitchen???
This is an AI generated version of the layout that I want but in black. I’m kinda into it but not sure if I’m crazy…
antizana: Profile Badge for the Achievement Top 1% Commenter Top 1% Commenter
Yes, you’re crazy, unless you have the architecture and natural lighting to support it.
Image source: Live4Design72
#12 I Made A Mistake
We have this small living space off of our kitchen/dining area (just to the right of this photo is the kitchen, the edge of the rug is about 5 feet from the kitchen island). We don’t want to put the focus on the fireplace because it’s not cute but we can’t get rid of it because it’s a massive chimney on the outside of the house. The tv is on the wall the couch is facing. I bought a sectional picturing just a place that my kids are hanging out while I’m in the kitchen, just a small cozy space. The problem is by default with the proximity to the kitchen, whenever we have people over everyone ends up in the space. Nobody wants to sit on the chaise because it’s awkward so there ends up being not a lot of seats. I’d like to replace the sectional with different seating but can’t figure out what would work/look best. A couch and two chairs? Two smaller couches? Help! I’d like enough seating for our family of six to still be able to hang out and watch a movie together.
cjayeah: you’re right that fireplace isn’t cute… it’s awesome
Light_Butterfly: Fireplace is the best thing in this room, I’d focus the entire design around incorporating. Seating needs to face towards the fireplace/back wall with the art, not away from it.
Image source: Awkward_Chef_8631
We all know that redecorating can be extremely expensive, but it doesn’t have to be. Apartment Therapy suggests focusing on working with what you’ve got when trying to find your personal style. There’s no need to invest in pricey pieces until you’re absolutely certain that you’ll want them for life. See what you can upcycle or transform to suit your style for the time being. Perhaps you can hang a poster instead of an actual painting until you are able to buy something you’ll really love.
#13 Bathroom Help
I don’t want to change the tile, but I also don’t like feeling like I’m walking into a gender reveal party every time I use the bathroom. This is one mock up I’ve done. Any advice?? My style is post modern/mcm
deloittious: That green goes horribly with the blue, how about cream?
AlgonuevoCR: What about warm up the pinkish tone ceramic with a terra cotta wall paint? It can help tone down the pinkish color
Image source: idontgiveahootok
#14 Help With This Room
I’m struggling with this room and could use some fresh ideas. I need a coffee table, but I’m also looking for suggestions on how to make the space feel more cohesive, brighter, and a little more stylish. This is both angles
This is a converted garage, so the layout is long and awkward. I don’t have a lot of space, and there are two bedroom doors along the left wall that limit furniture placement.
QueenK59: I love the gray and blue decor. Nice space. My first thought is about the sofa. Why so far back? I realize you have a walk path for the doors, but pull the sofa forward several feet and pull the rug forward also. You have a lot empty area. You may want to turn the table 90 degrees and utilize the are behind the sofa. Round 2: have you considered flipping the TV and console with the abstract art and console? The sofa would face the TV. The table could go in the former TV area. Better traffic flow.
Image source: Important_One_1951
#15 Got Into A New House, Ideas?
Hi everyone! I’m moving into this apartment and I’d love to get your advice on how to furnish and decorate it.
Keep in mind that I’m planning to add a sofa cover, replace the rug, possibly swap out the coffee table as well, and add some nice decorative accessories here and there.
Any suggestions?
VCULadybug_2008: No suggestions. SCREAMING! I love the floors!
TeamOk8318: Definitely a bigger rug and swap out the coffee table because they’re both out of scale. Also add more throw pillows that are bigger and consider a tall floor lamp that lights upward.
Image source: brivido99
In the same vein, if you want to start transforming your home as soon as possible, Bless’er House has some ideas for quick and easy DIY projects that will immediately upgrade your space. When it comes to simple changes that make a huge difference, you can start with changing cabinet knobs and handles. You can also swap out the basic outlet and light switch covers for decorative ones.
#16 What Can I Do Better? Please Help!
Moved in a month ago and this is the progress I have made yet. It’s a pretty small bedroom the bed takes up most of the floor, with a desk/dresser setup in the corner.
Things things I’m stuck on:
Rug: floors feel bare but the bed eats most of the room. Do I get a runner along the open side of the bed, something partially under the bed, or skip it entirely?
The floor lamp: I have my doubts, should I replace it with something else?
Plants: What kind of plants and what size!
Any other suggestions/advice are welcome. Your help is appreciated! Thanks!
topshelfperverts: The lamps are okay, if not a little dorm-like. A warmer bulb will make them feel more cozy if you don’t want to prioritize upgrading them.
A rug will also make the area more soft and comfy. And plants always improve a space.
The biggest thing that stands out to me are the bare walls/ not having anything in the top ~60% of the space. Plenty of options to fix that, artwork can be found in thrifts for cheap, floating shelves have endless styling options and could hold some plants. Plant could also be hung from the ceiling to draw the eye up.
Image source: peachicedchai
#17 2 Couches?
Does this look ok with these 2 curved couches? Or would 1 and a chair be better?
vulgarvinyasa2: IMO this room is the wrong way around. Big couch and TV swap. Little couch facing new TV spot and the walk space is now by those windows/doors. New rug too.
ZeldaF: turn the 2nd sofa so that they are facing each other. And ditch the rug for a cooler one with a pattern.
Image source: Lambo918
#18 Need Fresh Eyes – Home Office
Feeling a bit stuck on my home office and looking for some fresh ideas.
Open to suggestions – layout, rug, furniture, lighting, plants, artwork.. whatever comes to mind. The only potential constraint is that the desk isn’t reversible, as the low side cabinet is fixed on the right-hand side. I generally enjoy a minimal, while still comfy, look and feel, but would love to hear what y’all would do!
Striking-Emu-3588: Always have yr back to a wall, good feng shui
NumerousDepth1563: It’s bad Feng shui to place your desk with your back to the door – put a nice rug in and turn the desk either 90 degrees or 180 degrees. Put some art up too.
Image source: FBen980
If you want to make your bathroom look much nicer with minimal effort, change out the shower curtain and replace your toilet seat cover. You can even add peel-and-stick tile to your bathroom’s backsplash and upgrade your shower head while you’re at it. Who says a bathroom can’t be functional and cute?
#19 Help Decluttering The Collection In My Room
Hello I’m 19 year old male and I’ve been collecting an assortment of things for a very long time. But recently I’ve been wanting to declutter and clean up this wall and in return make everything easier to look and to make my room feel cozier while still making it my own. I understand I’ll probably have to remove some stuff but I would like some tips on how to make this look nicer. Thank you to everyone who comments with help in advance! :)
CrustieTwinky: Attach doors to the shelves.
bellemrt: Maybe 1/2 doors on the far left and right shelves? You have great stuff! But not everything has to be out. Maybe get a few sturdy boxes (I like clear shoe boxes) and start “editing.” You’re not “purging,” (I hate that term!) — you’re giving things a rest. Even museums rotate exhibits. The center shelves are a focal point, so pick and choose what goes there, and try for some balance on the other sides. If you’re the guitarist/musician, you understand balance/rhythm. Eyes need a rest just like music. A little open space makes a big difference sometimes.
Image source: Jazzlike-Range-741
#20 Help Me Revamp My Oxford Room!
Hi all! This is my ‘lovely’ room at Oxford for the coming year. I like a warm home – warm lamps, oriental rugs, dark plants, sophisticated decor. How do I do this with this brutal blue carpet? My administrator told me that the room looks way less blue in person, but the carpet is blue nonetheless. IDEAS
Nonomomomo2: You don’t, really. Your best bet is potted plants, change the sheets, add warm lamp lighting, and maybe some mirrors or posters if you’re allowed to hang things on the wall. Dorm rooms are not the place for redecorating, sadly, but try we must!
lszubert: Work with the bold colour scheme so go like modern bold interior, so a green rug. Then a pop of orange red poster art work with some abstract art work. A dark wooden plant pot holder, big blue pot and a big green plant in it to tie it in. Then red orange bed sheets to match the complimentary art work on the wall
Image source: Wrong_Pineapple_2294
#21 Balcony Reno
Hi all,
How can I make it nicer? When bought it was only concrete floor. So deck floor, chair, plants and the bar are new.
I am thinking about bar stools, lights and something for shade but I really don’t want to put holes on the walls etc. because of VvE.
pinchupanda7: I thought this was the renovated one
Historical_Reward621: You can’t do all that. It’s just too much for such a small balcony. It looks great as it is though I’d group those plants in three at the bottom left step (looking at photo) by the bench.
I’d focus on adding a little color. Painting or buying new plant pots. Weather resistant bench pad with a pillow. If you can do the same on the other side with the same style of bench, do that, or a cute bistro set similar in style to your bench.
This is really a “standing” balcony. Sorry, I’d probably buy all the things you mentioned but then I’d start removing them once I realized I went overboard. Good luck
Image source: Anonymous
Now, if you’re looking to upgrade your living room without spending too much time or money on it, Bless’er House recommends swapping out your pillow cases for seasonal ones. You can also put down a new rug or change out your picture frames with new photos or art. To make the space cozier, you can make a beautiful flower arrangement. And if you want added warmth and a nice-smelling home, feel free to create a candle cluster.
#22 Transform This Space
Any suggestions on how I can utilize/transform this space. This is a kitchen off of the master and not the main kitchen. I am leaning in on more of a coffee/liquor bar but am lost with how I can do it without having seating facing a wall. (Btw I will be losing the microwave and air fryer)
Double-Scale4505: I’d get rid of the table. Only put bar and drink things in. Pretty bar glasses and alcohol and bar supplies, coffee mugs and coffee maker stuff, tea cups and tea stuff. Even blender and smoothie supplies if that’s your thing. Anything drink related basically is what I’d do. If you really wanted seating, I’d go wish a small bistro table and two chairs.
Image source: No-Swordfish-883
#23 Easy Ideas For The Back Of This Cabinet?
Currently renovating this kitchen. We have a large space on the back of the cabinet. Tried staining a piece of finish ply to match the cabinets but I can’t seem to find a stain that will match. Looking for easy, low cost ideas to make this look better.
UndecidedQBit: Magnet board!
Diligent-Current-230: Maybe a wallpaper that compliments the rest of the styling?
Image source: holydiver129496069
#24 What Carpet (Size And Color) And Coffee Table (Shape And Material) Should I Put In This Living Room?
Jon_Charnley: Analyse your colours? What are your primary; secondary; and accent colours? Looks to me that you have beige/brown walls; sofa; and floor. You could probably bring in two more colours. Take two colours from your artwork and pick them up in the rug, cushions, more artwork, throw blanket, lampshades and any decor items? Your floor is light with a warm tone, I’d be inclined to pick that up if you choose a wooden coffee table.
Image source: Repulsive_Analyst_81
Are you enjoying these fabulous home design inspiration pics, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you want to upgrade your own living space, and let us know in the comments below what you would do with your home if you had an unlimited budget. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring brilliant examples of interior design, we recommend reading this list next!
#25 Ideas For Decorating Back Half Of Living Room
This is the back half of the living room, the front half has a couch and a TV.
We’re not sure how to decorate this space. One idea is to turn it into a reading nook with a fireplace and some plants.
Some things we are also considering: bookshelf, floating shelves, paintings/framed photos etc
Blue-zebra-10: I’d make it a little reading nook! A smaller bookshelf, a comfy armchair, and a small table with a lamp on it for when it’s dark
Image source: hicklypups
#26 What Could I Do With This Space Around The Brick Column?
I feel like the space would be wasted. Any ideas?
Siamswift: Clean it up and declutter.
mary2chat2: Instead of a conglomeration of mismatched bookcases, have custom cabinetry created to highlight the space. Do a mix of open and closed shelving. Upgrade the lighting so your many pieces can be seen and appreciated.
Image source: No-Organization5452
#27 How Would You Design This Living Room?
I’m at a loss of how to set up my apartment living room. The kitchen is tiny so ideally i’d have a small table set up in here as well and it would double as a dining room. I’m open to any furniture suggestions! Another photo angle in the comments
QueenK59: That is a lovely large area! I see 3 doors in the area. Main entrance, hallway and restroom…or is that the kitchen door on the right side of bottom photo?
I agree with hanging the TV on the paneled wall. The sofa floats in front of it, making a natural break/division from the rest room/kitchen door. If you would like an L- shape sofa, the short side is in front of the windows, just not against them.
Don’t forget a rug to define the sofa area.
You also have an area to put a small dining table… on the painted wall between the doors.
Have fun!
Image source: Appropriate-Quit-998
#28 Ideas For Large Patio Door Replacement And Window Covering
We have a large patio door that we’d like to replace, but feeling overwhelmed with the size of the doorway. 12’ x 78” are the dimensions. It’s an older home overlooking a lake in the upper Midwest (long cold winters). We love the view but the doors are hardly functional anymore (one screen and door no longer open). Including a picture of the draperies as we’re hoping for ideas on what to replace them with (pic in comments). Thanks for any ideas ( we are simply hopeless with design)!
Particular-Peanut-64: Before replacing check the tracks and rollers on the door. Usually dirt and debris clog up the track and rollers on the bottom of the door. The track prbly needs to be vacuumed and clean. The doors removed and the rollers inspected, cleaned or replaced. Recommend hanging the curtain rods past the windows so when open you get the full view. Double rods to hang sheers if you want privacy and the heavier rod to hangs thick, insulated curtains to prevent the cold from radiating inside
Image source: Stunning-Brain6058
#29 Shelf Reshuffle Help
I’m not happy with how the open shelving looks. Can you help me reshuffle to create a curated look using the things I already have
Icy_Place1621: I think the top shovels are too short, is taking out that shelf level an option (even on one side?)
bougieisthenewblack: In the center area, remove the TV, th Ske the top middle shelf off and alight it with the lower side shelves. Remount the TV on the wall and higher up. Take the low flat items from the top of both sides and move to the new middle area, remove both side upper shelves, and put some taller items there
Image source: kittycatkemp
#30 Need Some Help With My Room!
i just feel like everything is kind of clobbered together. my room (shared with my brother) genuinely feels like i have no space. i’ve been thinking about getting rid of my closet doors bc our dresser is in there and it doesn’t even open all the way bc of them. any help would be appreciated and the AC unit is only for the summer just fyi
kittiesandyarn: Ok I have no idea how you share this space with another human but here’s my best guess on how to make this more usable.
Push the bed all the way to the left against the wall. Then maybe you’ll have space for the desk in the corner next to the window so it isn’t blocking the closet. Then put the mini fridge where the desk was.
I agree with getting rid of the closet doors and maybe get some shelving or artwork on the walls. Actually a bunk bed or loft bed might be a lot better here. I’d just put it right up against the back wall.
Image source: Spirited_Macaroon113
#31 Would Love Advice On How To Use This Space!
Moved into this apartment about 6 months ago, and this room feels a bit stale since we don’t have a window in here. The bike needs to stay (but can be stored differently!) but not precious about anything else. It’s right next to our kitchen, but we never spend and time in here! Feeling stuck on how to make this room homey and somewhere we want to spend time. Any advice appreciated!
CatBird2023: My first thought was “what space?” As in, it looks like you’re already doing a great job of maximizing the usefulness of a small space so I’m not sure what more you could add. I do like the furniture, and the practical bike storage. What do you want/need to use this room for? Do you eat at the table? Or someplace else?
Image source: SaltySummerSunsets
#32 Any Suggestions To Upgrade My College Dorm Room For Next Semester?
Sorry for the mediocre picture, I currently have 3 framed posters and 2 diffused LED strips that I usually set to a warm white light that are not pictured
Conscious_Skin_6578: Rug and a plant or two. Glad to hear your wall art is framed. And yeah warm lamps are way better than the overhead lights.
Image source: ThwartMercury4
#33 Help With Laundry Room!
I hate my laundry room so l’m finally hiring contractors to fix it! I have a few ideas, but I’m interested in hearing what you would do if this was your space?
We ordered new machines on pedestals so the new ones will be much taller, but I’m otherwise open to changing just about anything (color scheme, floor, layout).
Key_Bedroom_1516: Like college laundry room, maybe swap out that dark, linoleum for a bright patterned tile. Replace those floating white boxes with open floating wood shelves or cabinets that go all the way to the ceiling
Small-Monitor5376: Put together a list of functions that you want – drying racks, folding table, hampers, storage for cleaning supplies, mops, brooms, ironing station…is it also a mudroom? Could have lockers and hooks…. At that point take your list to a cabinet shop or ikea and have them put together a layout that serves those needs.
Image source: bene_x_bene
#34 Need Help Filling This Wall
This empty wall in my room really bugs me, it’s 9ft wide and 4ft tall from the top of the round lamp. Any ideas on what to fill it with?
kuppajoy: The shelf you have right now looks quite cluttered, you could put up some floating shelves and move some things onto those
Image source: Street-Ad-6401
#35 Help With First Living Space As A Bachelor
I recently moved into my first home and don’t really know a lot about interior decoration, I want my living room to feel really cozy and don’t know where to start. I know I want to get a ottoman and a big area rug for the carpet. Any examples or opinions would help immensely. Thanks!
mary2chat2: Move your TV and bookcase to the wall opposite where it is now, bookcase to left of the door on that wall. Move short gray sofa where TV is currently and brown plaid sofa where gray sofa is currently. Definitely get a rug, end tables and table lamps with warm light lightbulbs . Get some easy care plants, like snake plant, for near the window. Drapes can add a cozy feel also.
Image source: VastSad1074
#36 Craving A Change In My Bedroom – Any Ideas?
fourth wall is fully covered by wardrobe and there’s a door where I’m standing. Windows are closed with blinds in the photo in front of my desk. There’s a tv next to the door (very left of the photo). I feel very stuck with this arrangement but I’m craving a change cuz it’s the only change I can make in my life rn lol
mary2chat2: You could put bookcases where cubbie shelf/tv is. Slide bed to left and center under window. Cubbies move under other window or orient other direction and place to right of bed.
You could also just move bed to left wall and put cubbies either next to desk or where the bed was.
Image source: Emergency_Purple3686
#37 What Would You Do With This Empty Wall?
I moved into my house about a year ago and still can’t decide what to do with this wall.
It’s a transition wall between the kitchen and living room, facing the stairs going both upstairs and downstairs.
I’ve considered a bookcase, a large sideboard/buffet with art above it, a console table, a bench, etc. but I can’t commit to anything. I’ve asked AI for ideas, but I’m still undecided…
Everyone who’s come over has also been unsure what would work here, so I’d love some opinions/ideas! What would you put in this space?
Open to completely different suggestions too!
Mom_is_watching: Hutch or bookcase
PittyPat4778: I think you might have room for a cabinet and a bench and a plant, with art above bench, or if not art then some type of shelf. With hooks to hang things.
Image source: No-Profession-775
#38 Help Reimagining A Corner Of My Living Room
I have a corner of my living room that I just… do not love. But I don’t have any inspiration for what to do with it. Any fun ideas of how to redo the fireplace space, what to put instead of the two wall shelves, etc? Open to all ideas! Our home leans Scandinavian and modern.
NumerousDepth1563: Desperately needing plants
ExpensiveAd4496: Just needs a small table beside the chair. Round.
Image source: Either-Artichoke-890
#39 Still Incomplete -> Tips Needed
We moved in few days ago and still have lots of things to buy. For this living room, this is planned to be added asap:
• proper size (wider, longer) curtains – in the colour of the darker one
• a big painting or 3-set beige wall art.
• sofa cushions (unsure of number, material and exact colour ..)
This colour palette is not my cup of tea, so not sure of what I could change/improve, with not way too much effort.
PhillippaAggie: I’d avoid beige art if I were you and would opt instead for framed b&w photos or some art with a little color. Try adding some big fluffy white or cream throw pillows and a folded throw on the ottoman or corner of the couch. Also some candles and books on the table. The little black chair seems out of place…move the plant there and put some sort of corner chair where the plant is now.
Image source: moonmelody28
#40 Dividing Wall Help?
Hi, all! I l live in a 1 bedroom apt with my partner and child. Many years ago we gave our child the bedroom and hired contractors to put up a dividing wall in our living room, to create a sleeping space for my partner and I while still preserving the living room. So far, it’s been working out just fine.
Recently, I have been wanting to do something with this dividing wall (sliding door with panels of frosted glass).
Ideally, I am hoping to preserve as much of the natural light that comes through from the frosted panels.
However I feel like there is a lot we can do with the space above the panels, to help extend our current goal esthetic (traditional/modern vintage).
Better-Necessary157: I think a vintage runner rug would look good hung there, if space allows. Something i did in my apartment which i know i’ll live in for years is hang artificial crown molding to give it a little more vintage charm- it adds a lot of intrigue and elevates the space without adding a ton of visual clutter.
Image source: Super_Duper_Nova
#41 Lost My Whimsy And Ended Up With An Ugly Cheap Minimalist Nightmare Of A Couch
I moved 2 years ago in a condo apartment and I wanted to try a new style than my last which was a lot more eclectic and dark. I thought I’d try some neutral colors but now I deeply regretting it and the worst part is my couch. I got it from Nellis Auction and the listing showed an incorrect image. We ended up keeping it anyway but it’s soooooo ugly and cheap looking. I hate it but I don’t really want to spend money on a new one right now. Is there anything I can do to make this thing look better? I know it needs a good clean but the fabric is just falling off the bone.
Subject2Change: Decorative pillows, replace the boring ones. Gray on light gray is the issue, ya just need pops of color
Image source: welp-itscometothis
#42 Wall Decor Ideas Needed!
Long time lurker, first time poster. Just bought our first house and working room by room with our bedroom up first! I love the furniture we landed on my struggling with wall art. I have ambder sconces I’d like to incorporate as bedside night lights. What would you do with these walls?
Winter_Dot_9393: It’s fine, but you could put a light on each of the night tables or on the wall above the bed. And art above the bed. It can just be a poster of a landscape or something, it doesn’t need to be complicated or expensive. Or lights above the bed and a poster on the long wall on the right site in the picture
Image source: No-Fan733
#43 Help!
i thought i had gotten green paint but its more teal, im trying to go for a boho/ cozy vibe. any colors that match? what would you guys add?
Such_Grand_9261: I think a medium-sized beige tapestry could be hung right in the middle above the sofa, or two layers of wooden suspended shelves could be installed to hold small green plants. Finally, the dark curtain should be replaced with a beige one.
Image source: MotherLetterhead3742
#44 Feedback On Room Divider
I’ve decided to remodel my living room space a little, buying a smaller couch that opens up into a bed (better than a large normal couch like the one I have now for sleeping, and fits my space better since the one I have is way too wide and deep for the space I have) and turning the TV bench 90 degrees towards where I want to put the couch.
My question is now, how do I solve the TV “corner”? I was thinking of moving the IKEA’s BESTÅ you can see in the picture behind the light grey TV bench to create a separation for when you enter the room, and put a wall slat divider between the TV bench and the cabinets, maybe 150/160cm tall (not to the ceiling), like these ones. This is to cover the back of the TV which would be exposed to people walking in into the living room.
Any feedback on this? Any suggestions? I’m open to every change, small or big, I’m trying to use what I have before buying new things. The only thing I’m afraid is that the cabinets I have will “push” the TV too close to the couch, or look weird once you enter the room because they will block the view, but honestly it’s the only option I found to fit the new couch and have the TV in front of it.
Nonomomomo2: I don’t mean to be critical but that is a very difficult plan. Have you seen it in 3D? I don’t think it will work as well in real space as it does on plan.
Having your TV block off a huge chunk of your lounge like that is going to really feel cramped and annoying after a few days.
The good news is nothing you’re doing costs money or is irreversible, so just move things around to block it out for a couple of days and see how it feels!
Image source: masshuudojo
#45 Rug Help!
Trying to curate my living room a little bit more these days. Really love what I’ve done so far, but I feel like I need a new rug. Something a little bigger but after that I’m all out of ideas! Would love to hear all suggestions on colors, patterns, and textures.
Solid_Perception9572: I wouldn’t worry about the rug. Your taste in art, though, is disgusting.
Image source: h0bbyh0arder
#46 What To Put In This Space? We Tried These Photos But Don’t Think They Work
Candy_Lawn: family photos always work going upstairs. else a mix of prints, photos, hangings, paintings, sculptures etc.
Image source: DazzlingAd1778
#47 How Would You Approach Renovating An Outdated Bathroom Like This In NYC?
I want to renovate my bathroom. I’d like to make it feel lighter and more modern, improve storage, and get rid of the bulky framed shower doors. Ideally, avoid moving the plumbing unless there’s a strong reason to.
For anyone who has renovated a similar bathroom in NYC:
– Do you have design recommendations?
– What should I specifically ask contractors about regarding waterproofing and ventilation?
– How did you choose between contractors beyond just price and online reviews? Is there anyone you’d recommend?
Also interested in hearing what timelines and unexpected issues people encountered in apartments.
Oxjrnine: That vintage tile is actually quite beautiful
If it’s in good shape, maybe refresh the grout
And then lean into modern interpretations of the accessories and fixtures that would go with that tilev
Image source: garciavittoria4
#48 Help Please!
I am not sure how to decorate this living room for the life of me. There are only two walls where the TV and couch can go. There is a radiator on the window wall and no outlets.
I’m not trying to drop a ton of money but I’m willing to sell, replace, buy whatever I need to in order to make this cozy.
Once caveat is that I can only use command strips to hang, which is a pain. I cannot drill into the wall as far as I can tell because it’s brick behind it.
I typically like scandi, mid century type decor but I want it to feel relaxing and cozy but I’ll settle for put together at this point
DetentionSpan: This may be stooopid, but can you use command strips to hold metal conduit for a cutting rod? Put the command hook on the left wall and the right wall, with the conduit snug? Do they make tension rods that long???
Temporary wall paper behind the tv could be cute.
I like your space. There’s nothing wrong with minimalism!!! Everyone’s gonna say get a plant. :)
Image source: Initial-Passage-6410
#49 Rug Ideas
AI suggested this rug for my living room but it seems a little too monochromatic. Any suggestions for a different rug or colour?
Daisy_Dreams0429: I’d go for something with a subtle pattern or a bit of color to break up the monochromatic look. Maybe a muted blue, green, or warm neutral could add some contrast while still keeping the room cohesive.
Image source: eclare230
#50 Any Ideas On What To Do With This Foyer
It’s dark and I’d like a more modern look but I’m getting mixed reviews on painting it or leaving it the way it is
PittyPat4778: Painting doors more of a contrast like blue or green, then pick up that color in a small rug, hopefully easy to wash kind. Dont paint walls.
Image source: _The_Navyviper_
#51 Our Living Room So Far
We went with a light color theme and added some small wooden furniture pieces to keep the room feeling clean and open.
The two sofas are from our old house. We don’t wanna replace big furniture right now, so we brought them here. It also helps avoid some unnecessary spending.
For the lighting, we added a few different light sources. At night, the room feels much warmer and softer.
We skipped drilling holes in the wall and didn’t want a bulky tv cabinet. A movable tv stand works better since we can change things around later.
alicat777777: This layout is all wrong and the lamps are oddly placed as well.
Image source: One_Fold4822
#52 Iso Rug Suggestions!
what color/style rug do you recommend to go with this blue couch? I like modern/ moody /cozy/ warm MCM vibe.
Wonderful-Teach8210: My couch is similar, and I have an oushak rug (cream base, main colors: faded red, orange, blue & olive). If that’s too traditional, go for something with lots of texture and bold structure like these. I like the Xola Rug quite a bit FWIW.
Target: Levine Mid Century Modern Geometric Rug
All Modern: Jason Wu Hand-Woven Geometric Rug or Xola Multi Hand-Tufted Geometric Wool Rug
Image source: Otherwise-Donut-9410
#53 How Would You Style This Living Room? It Feels A Bit Cold And Is Missing Something
I’m looking for ideas to make my living room feel warmer and cozier. Right now it feels a little empty and cold.
I’m already planning to:
– Make the curtains wider so they extend wall-to-wall.
– Add a dining table under the pendant light.
– Replace the square coffee table with something that fits the room better.
What else would you change? Rug, lighting, wall decor, plants, pillows, colors, etc.?
KawaakariMedaka: Just don’t buy anything else beige grey or brown and you’ll be fine
Image source: AccomplishedGur6680
#54 I Don’t Even Know Where To Start
So stale. What do I do
Clarknt67: First order of business: Pick a color palette. Then figure out how to apply it.
Minimum-Bobcat8768: Colorful rug, curtains hung high up, wall art
Image source: Sufficient-Seat3899
#55 Need Help Making This Room A Bit Better
It is a 10ft×10ft room
Additional-Dare7871: get a frame for the bed to raise it off ground, I would switch where bed is and where that desk thing is and have the feet of the bed pointed towards the closet, this would maximize space. from there you’ll just need to decorate. get a nightstand, bookshelf or shelves, yk.
Image source: Aggressive-Iron7965
#56 Help! I Literally Don’t Know What To Do, Move, Change, Or Add?
Hi there, I have no idea what cushions to use, colours, number, sizes. Also no idea what rug to use and whether the furniture even makes sense. I have a young kid so need to leave his little table. But maybe I can add a big painting? Some plant in the corner behind the one seater? I normally don’t like a lot of colour and prefer less than more which makes it very hard to know what to do add. Heeelp!
Unlikely-Sleep2792: Add plants a rug and more artwork
Image source: Puzzleheaded-Lake947
#57 Help Choose Bath Mat
Deciding which bath mat works best here. The bathroom is already pretty “busy” with turquoise/teal paint, small hexagon tiles (mostly white with black accents), and a flower pattern metal thing behind the mirror. The bath/shower itself is simple with white subway tiles.
BackgroundFresh457: Plain black
trixie102: Choose the thinnest floor mat, not a thick absorbent one.
I recently purchased new bath mats that were thick & cushy “hotel quality”. They were very absorbent and luxurious.
That was the issue. They held so much water, that when washing, they weighted a ton, and when the washing machine began the spin cycle, the weight knocked the washer drum off balance. We had the washer fixed. We tried washing the rug alone, it happened again. We ditched the rugs.
Image source: Illustrious_Win_9780
#58 How To Liven Up Dark Furniture Room?
Hey guys, apologies for the odd pic my camera doesn’t have 0.5 but I have a pretty small bedroom (double size bed) and after decorating everything with ikea, kinda realized it looks really barren and dark and dim.
I don’t really want to replace anything except for the lamp and maybe the 4 cube table?? but I am desperate for opinions to add things to liven up the room without making it feel too small! I don’t get a lot of natural sunlight despite the window so I have to have the light on to ensure it stays bright enough.
The opposite wall is just a sliding mirror built in robes and a window
Currently I’m looking for a set of dried flowers and a sheepskin offcut to throw on top of the cube unit and a decent sized poster to hang on the wall of my bed.
What kind of colours can I add or rearrange furniture to optimise my living situation?
My ideal room is a mid century modern-esque bohemian style room with lots of warmth and contrasting but complementary colors and personality!
Charming_Amount_971: Honestly some brighter bedding with fun art and a coordinating rug would be great.
Image source: Neither-Screen-4932
#59 Den/Sitting Area
Please give me your ideas for a furniture setup for this room. The challenge is that there are 4 points of entry in this room. 2 are exterior doors.
QueenK59: U-shaped seating area I front of the fireplace. Casual dining table in the foreground. 2 occasional chairs with table and lamp between them. (Or a pool table!)
Image source: Repulsive_Throat7794
#60 How Would You Handle Window Treatments For This Wall?
(Unhung family photo blocked out). I HATE these blinds, so I’d like to cover them up. But I’m not sure how I could do curtains here because it’s the whole wall. I rent, so, while my landlord probably wouldn’t oppose me swapping them out for a more high end shade/blind option, I’d rather not spend the money.
downsideup9494: You can hang a rod that spans the whole wall and have 4 curtains, 2 that cover the door, one each for the windows. When open, they would all move to the spaces between the windows and the door. You would need rod supports halfway between the windows and the door, to keep the rod from sagging, but the problem I see is that it doesn’t look like there’s enough space between the window frames and the side walls for end supports.
Image source: egp2117
#61 Suggestions For Privacy With Our New Door
We just got a new door installed and we love it. The outside has a tint so during the day you can’t see inside. But at night, if a light is on in the house, you can very clearly see inside. Looking for suggestions on ways to keep the door private at night but keep the view to the outside clear during the day.
skittlazy: Is it a metal door? If so, you can buy magnetic curtain rods and add sheer curtains or more opaque ones
SMKnightly: Curtains or blinds? Roman blind would look good. Also, it’d be very easy to break in with the window down so near the locks…
Image source: Milanaura
#62 Stain? Paint?
First of all ignore the mess. I’m purging a ton of homeschool stuff and getting ready for the school year. My hubs built these shelves for me and I’m finally ready to paint or stain them. He wants them stained since he spent extra money on oak boards. I don’t think stain will look good since I cannot stain the sheetrock that makes up the back of the shelves. I was thinking a slate gray/blue. Also-our house is older and the walls are square so I think painting it all will help hide gaps btwn the shelves and the wall. What do y’all think? I’m open to all ideas
littleblueone: Stain the wood and paint the backing boards
Image source: ib4m2es
#63 Ideas For Entryway
When you walk into my condo, you go straight up a flight of stairs and end up in this small landing. There isn’t really room for a table or furniture without making it feel cramped.
Any ideas for how I could use the ledges on the two half walls for things like keys, mail, wallets, AirPods, etc. without it looking cluttered? I’d love to make it feel more like an intentional entryway and less like an empty hallway.
blakeley: Add shelving in the opening. You can make the shelves in different heights or if you’re renting you can use tension rod shelves. Put up some books, a bowl for your keys, plants, etc.
Image source: trytrytry1313
#64 Any Ideas On What To Do With This Wall?
The wood planks are intimidating me to hang stuff
waterfreak5: I’d paint it a lighter sage green color and hang some bright art. I think it will look interesting.
Herredness16: You can go to Amazon and buy a track they hangs from ceiling it will have wires that come down to hang pictures from no wall damage
Image source: pepperoniplease222
#65 Opinions Needed/Valued! Picking New Rh Sofa
Hi, so we messed up years ago when we bought our sofa at new house and went with white which was obviously not wise given children growing up in our home. :) Looking to purchase a reclining sofa in leather for more durability and between two colors. The sofa we’re focused in on is the Restoration Hardware Blake 3 seater + a single reclining chair. Debating between Chestnut color and Cocoa color. Cocoa is what is shown online however when we received the swatch it is actually quite a bit more brown/darker than the website image – looks more milk chocolatey, if that makes sense. Leaning towards chestnut but what do you all think? Current space image is attached.
We’ll also be adding an area rug to break things up so it’s not so overly matchy but also did want some continuity given the living space is one wide open area. Fwiw, this is a beach home with a sliding glass door next to living area that fully retracts to the outdoor balcony living area that has synthetic grass and brown wood furniture with white cushions.
Sweetiepie9731: Buy the rug first!!! Follow color cues from rug. Are you sure you don’t want to slip cover the current sofa if it is a good one?
Image source: DS_305
#66 Looking For Advice On How To Finish Styling This!
I’m going to hide the cord, the jars are to put more wax in. I just don’t really have an eye for these things so I’m looking for advice!
haf2go: Other non melt wicked candles in an assortment of colors- even ones with texture or pattern.
Image source: Katie_Lynne123
#67 Help Me Bring These To Life
I love mixing old with new, the quality of classic just brings a good feeling into the home. I have these 80’s Wambold dining chairs that I adore – but the orange finish in the oak is ruining my aesthetic, which is mostly a mix of mid-century modern and modern modern, w/ walnut and gold finishes. I’m trying to decide on a finish that would slim them down and pull them into the aesthetic of the rest of the house. Please make suggestions. I’ve dropped an image of my chairs, can’t drop the finishes I’ve considered, but maybe you can help.
Independent_Born: Can you strip the stain and refinish in a darker walnut stain? That would look really good.
Image source: True-Tea-Tree
#68 Advice For Lights, Mailbox, House Number?
Time to re-do the facade on my 1930s neo-Tudor home. Any advice on new lighting or mailbox? Where should I put the house number? I’m not keen to change the colour because there is a lot of other trim in this shade
PittyPat4778: You could get an update just by changing lanterns and mailbox to brass. House numbers I guess brass too, depending on how many numbers, would affect where I’d put them. You and can hold them up in different positions first, to see what looks best. Then some pots of bright red geraniums, or white if you prefer.
Image source: Professional_Split_9
#69 New Home – Looking For Advice For Design/Paint/Furnishing Living Room
I have a terrible eye for interior design, wondering if anyone has any good ideas about design, style, colors etc. We’d like to paint the coffered ceiling. Also, I would like to have two couches and would love advice on placement, style, and whether they should be the same couch or different from each other. I know this is all subjective and that it would help if I described my sense of style, but I really don’t have one.
The pictures I’m providing have staging furniture- none of it will stay with the home.
Evening-Row-2658: pull couch off wall and get couch table 12 inch depth
Image source: DefinitelyMaybeBeige
#70 Please Help Me Decorate My Coffee Table 😭 I Have No Idea What I’m Doing
please help me with my coffee table!! i just moved out of my parents’ house so this is the first home i’ve ever actually had to decorate myself and i’m LOST. i bought these two coffee table books that have some meaning today but beyond that i genuinely have no idea what else to put on the table. i want to keep it fun and have some personality without it looking crazy or like i just threw a bunch of random things together lol.
i saw this idea on tiktok of putting pool table balls in a decorative bowl. i included the original inspo and then screenshots of my amazon cart with a bunch of different color/style bowls. if anyone can help me decide which one would look best with the dark wood i would seriously appreciate it. also which coasters would look better, the white or green? or would a completely different color, material, or texture look better?
i’m also thinking of adding a big diptyque candle but idk what color. i already have a light pink one in my bedroom so literally anything other than that lol. i was also thinking maybe some venus et fleur flowers, but again WHAT COLOR and what shape/container 😭😭 maybe some fun crystals too?? a marble tray from amazon?? basically i have 500 individual ideas and absolutely no idea how to make any of them look cohesive together. i’m losing my mind please help
Hummingbird11-11: A cool tray would be fun with some objects – A horizontal stack of coffee table books (3 or 5 always odd #) with a little succulent plant on top , a circular dish,, a pottery bowl …
The trick is different materials in different shapes with a bit of height . I find a lot of Inspo on Pinterest
Image source: Fit-Ad985
#71 Banquette Ideas
Hi everyone!
Im looking for some design ideas for this dining area in the apartment im moving into in a few weeks. Im very conflicted on the colors and im not sure i want a back. Im thinking using the ikea smastad benches and contact paper for the wood look. Can’t decide on light wood or dark. Im thinking using velvet but im open to different material. What do you think?
Also forget about the curtains lol
InteriorEmerald222: Sounds like a very cute idea. If no back just make sure the benches are wide enough to sit with your feet up/cross legged, and put some chairs with backs on the side facing the view through the windows, so you have options
Image source: miraculous143
#72 What To Do With This Space??
Such a random space and no idea what to do with it. This is on the staircase and no real easy way to access it. The stairs lead from the entryway hallway to the living room area
areless_Mango_7948: Pothos! Lives well in medium artificial light & needs water just once a month. It will vine down over time.
Snake plant behind it, they’re tall & also can survive well there.
Image source: Equivalent-Check-172
#73 Styling My Coffee Table
Ignore the messy living room but I just got the beautiful brass coffee table in great condition. How can I make it blend in? Im thinking maybe white milk glass?? Not sure if a table runner or wood accents. Im so confused
Bananabean041: You need a rug. It anchors the room and it’s what makes the space feel like home (or whatever space you are dealing with) style the table after you’ve settled on which rug. That will absolutely make a difference in what you put on there
Image source: No_Butterscotch5775
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