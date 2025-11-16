91 Funny Tattoos That One Can’t Help But Laugh At

Most agree that tattoos should have reasoning behind them. And frankly, we can always make one up even if there was no initial motive rather than just “why the heck not.” Even bad tattoos can be justifiable if there is a motive behind the quirky design. Still, probably the best excuse (to tell your mom or grandma) for getting silly tattoos (that don’t resonate with you on deeper levels) is that it makes you feel good, crack a smile, and, even better — makes you (or others) laugh. This is often the case with many funny tattoos.
They say you can’t go wrong with memorial, pet tattoos, or tattoos that celebrate important milestones. For example, the birth of a child is an excellent reason for getting dad or mom tattoos! And honestly, if it brings you good emotions, that’s a solid reason to get funny tattoo designs. Unlike tattoos of one’s (probably now ex) partner, funny small tattoos are timeless and don’t have an “expiration” date. Jokes aside, don’t get us wrong, tattoo fails and awful tattoo designs (or execution) can also be hidden under the “funny” label. However, that doesn’t change the fact they are a laugh a minute, if not for the owner, then for the rest of us!
Below, we’ve compiled some of the funniest tattoos we found that will hopefully make your day a little sunnier. Or make you rethink your next tattoo design or the tattoo parlor you plan to get it at! Did any of the funny tattoo ideas below make you giggle? Let us know by giving them an upvote! Perhaps you are also the owner of a funny tattoo? If so, let us know in the comments!
#1 My Girlfriend’s Tattoo Of Her Cat In A Shark Costume And Her Actual Cat In A Shark Costume
Image source: Mikalbbb
#2 Nice Tattoo, Dave
Image source: Hairy_Cheeks
#3 Finally Got To Do Something Creative With My Ugly Shoulder Scar
Image source: SloDilf1493
#4 I Was Born And Adopted From China So I Figured This Would Never Not Be Funny
Image source: oesch_it
#5 100% Agreed
Image source: coffin_tattoo
#6 This Tattoo
Image source: Jackvishs
#7 I’ve Been Living In Italy For A Year, And It’s Common To See Things In English That Do Not Make Sense. Today, I Found The Winner
Image source: imgur.com
#8 My Buddy Got This Amazing Tattoo
Image source: nillakillakhan
#9 Confused Mushroom
Image source: nucelarlaia_tattoo
#10 Love Him To Death
Image source: zieu.tattoo
#11 So I Got A Really Silly Tattoo Today
Image source: LOL_EVAN
#12 Ignorant Hitchhikers Inspired Slightly Silly Leg Piece
Image source: snippersmith
#13 Crazy Duo
Image source: bielskobiala.tattoo
#14 Funny Halloween Tat
Image source: andrew0171
#15 Funny Tattoo
Image source: BasseClasse
#16 Handpoked Ghosts
Image source: b.ignorant
#17 This One Is Super Accurate
Image source: dannydiaz.tattoo
#18 I Went On A Date Today, He Proudly Showed Me This Tattoo
Image source: btacceber
#19 Cats Favorite Toy A “Bag”
Image source: art.emis_ink
#20 This Beavis And Butthead Tattoo
Image source: journeyman369
#21 I Don’t Even Have The Words To Explain This
Image source: anyeus
#22 My First Tattoo, I Broke My Ankle, Had To Have Surgery And Wanted To Make My Scar Funny Rather Than Ugly
Image source: I_forget_my_PW_ALOT
#23 A Funny Clipping
Image source: grungey_loser
#24 Just A Happy Ladybug
Image source: bro.hornsby
#25 It Looks Like My Coworker’s Tattoo Is Petting The Kitten
Image source: meowpal33
#26 My Friend Decided To Cover Up The Tattoo Of His Ex Wife!
Image source: SomeJagaloon
#27 Kitten Cartoon Tattoo
Image source: inkmeesters
#28 Childish
Image source: prampramtattoo
#29 West Virginia Meme Avocato
Image source: minos157
#30 Look At This Tattoo I Gave Myself While Drunk. How Much Do You Think I Should Regret This
Image source: hello_kitty_mug
#31 Who Thinks My Dad Should Get Lifetime Free KFC For This Tattoo
Image source: jessicatattoos_
#32 I Love Tattoos With Commentary
Image source: TheR0ckhammer
#33 New Shark Tattoo
Image source: redtoken
#34 Found This Hilarious Simpsons Tattoo
Image source: flockmann
#35 My Friend Broke His Arm And The Surgery Misaligned His Tattoo
Image source: mathu_reddit
#36 Funny Far Side Tattoo, Evan Reynolds, Grand Ave
Image source: themillerest
#37 I Drunkenly Tattooed Some Inspiration On Myself From Nessie
Image source: reddit.com
#38 What Are Your Thoughts?
Image source: rhithehuman
#39 Lil Curry Puff
Image source: rebecka_tattoos
#40 This Peppa Pig Tattoo
Image source: ponybeine
#41 This Guys Argyle Sock Tattoo
Image source: lovegoldengirls
#42 Keep Clam
Image source: GrandGourdin
#43 Table Cat Memes Are Always Hilarious
Image source: Goblyn215
#44 A New Piece Of Ink
Image source: dakotology1
#45 XD
Image source: jemrosolek
#46 My Friend Abel Has Cool Ideas. I Just Tattoo Them
Image source: mow.ink
#47 Don’t Mess With Mary Anne And Wanda
Image source: caseyshippy.ink
#48 Are You Sure?
Image source: insta_tatuaggi
#49 Limbo Party
Image source: violette.violence
#50 Got You
Image source: anna__wanda
#51 Loved Making These Palm Tattoos!
Image source: k.warnertattoos
#52 From There To Here, From Here To There, Funny Things Are Everywhere
Image source: reverick
#53 Always Bright Look On Side The Of Life
Image source: peppermint_jake
#54 I’ve Been Getting Drunk And Waking Up With Tattoos
Image source: reddit.com
#55 Ignorant Chili Weirdo
Image source: nein666_tattoo
#56 If You’re Ever Feel Stupid, Just Remember That You Did Not Try To Tattoo Yourself With No Experience… With A Tattoo Gun From Amazon…
Image source: Scarface190
#57 Does This Count? Because I’m Pretty Sure She Doesn’t Realize If It Does
Image source: Cassiedoescali
#58 A Goat From Simpsons Movie
Image source: zama.tattoo
#59 Dino Music
Image source: prampramtattoo
#60 Hands Up
Image source: kimzy_whimzy
#61 Jesis Chrost
Image source: Tsunamibash
#62 Fun Little Christopher
Image source: chancequinnart
#63 The Concept Looked So Promising
Image source: ibboRftw
#64 Don’t Take Directions From This Woman
Image source: MrBowieowie
#65 Don’t Get Drunk On A British Fishing Island, Because Oyster Tattoos
Image source: Lunastella22
#66 My Awesome Star Wars Tattoo
Image source: tjcslamdunk
#67 Spotted On The Beach. Go Bulls!
Image source: Burulambie
#68 A Girl I Went To High School With Has This On Her Upper Thigh
Image source: jennnnner
#69 When You’re Drunk And Your Friends Tattoos You
Image source: xSHITx
#70 An Almost Inspiring Tattoo… Find Your Way Own
Image source: riversal0_0
#71 Is That Afoot On A Foot… Yep
Image source: corvocreations
#72 Depressed Bee
Image source: muddinotattoo
#73 Friend Bought A Tattoo Gun On Amazon For £100. Tattooed Darth Vader On Himself
Image source: reddit.com
#74 Erm… A Lion?
Image source: samuelhunt
#75 Weird Looking Baby
Image source: sscs696
#76 The More I Look At It, The Less I Like Oranges
Image source: flamingospacemarine
#77 Intresting Looking Sun
Image source: oata_tattoos
#78 So My Friend Just Got A New Tattoo… I Wonder When She’ll Figure It Out
Image source: thatdudenamedmoe
#79 Scars Dont Heal
Image source: Owdin
#80 “Anahor Me In Your Love” This Was My Couples Tattoo For Getting Married On Sunday
Image source: acesuphigh
#81 When You Wait 3 Weeks For The “Bruise” From Your Tattoo To Go Away Only To Figure Out It’s Actually Terribly Blown Out And Will Never Go Away
Image source: JaninaSnooze
#82 This One Is Intresting
Image source: __dissolve__ttt
#83 Local “Shop” Delivers Yet Again
Image source: matthieuxdetoux
#84 Expectation vs. Reality… I Don’t Wana Talk About It
Image source: GorillaBean
#85 Let’s Call It – Yikes
Image source: satans-niece-
#86 To All Non-Lactosian People
Image source: ju_ml1
#87 Drunk Coworker Was Given A Tattoo From A Drunk Band Member At A Small Concert
Image source: jondough23
#88 I Call This One My “Beer Belly”
Image source: Imcaptainhookbruh
#89 Custom English
Image source: suckytattoos
#90 Getting Not One, But Two Corporate Logos Tattooed On You
Image source: precision_guesswork3
#91 “My Friend Gives Good Tattoos And He’s Only Asking For Tips” Says My Girlfriend
Image source: potatosemen
