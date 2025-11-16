91 Funny Tattoos That One Can’t Help But Laugh At

Most agree that tattoos should have reasoning behind them. And frankly, we can always make one up even if there was no initial motive rather than just “why the heck not.” Even bad tattoos can be justifiable if there is a motive behind the quirky design. Still, probably the best excuse (to tell your mom or grandma) for getting silly tattoos (that don’t resonate with you on deeper levels) is that it makes you feel good, crack a smile, and, even better — makes you (or others) laugh. This is often the case with many funny tattoos.

They say you can’t go wrong with memorial, pet tattoos, or tattoos that celebrate important milestones. For example, the birth of a child is an excellent reason for getting dad or mom tattoos! And honestly, if it brings you good emotions, that’s a solid reason to get funny tattoo designs. Unlike tattoos of one’s (probably now ex) partner, funny small tattoos are timeless and don’t have an “expiration” date. Jokes aside, don’t get us wrong, tattoo fails and awful tattoo designs (or execution) can also be hidden under the “funny” label. However, that doesn’t change the fact they are a laugh a minute, if not for the owner, then for the rest of us!

Below, we’ve compiled some of the funniest tattoos we found that will hopefully make your day a little sunnier. Or make you rethink your next tattoo design or the tattoo parlor you plan to get it at! Did any of the funny tattoo ideas below make you giggle? Let us know by giving them an upvote! Perhaps you are also the owner of a funny tattoo? If so, let us know in the comments!

#1 My Girlfriend’s Tattoo Of Her Cat In A Shark Costume And Her Actual Cat In A Shark Costume

Image source: Mikalbbb

#2 Nice Tattoo, Dave

Image source: Hairy_Cheeks

#3 Finally Got To Do Something Creative With My Ugly Shoulder Scar

Image source: SloDilf1493

#4 I Was Born And Adopted From China So I Figured This Would Never Not Be Funny

Image source: oesch_it

#5 100% Agreed

Image source: coffin_tattoo

#6 This Tattoo

Image source: Jackvishs

#7 I’ve Been Living In Italy For A Year, And It’s Common To See Things In English That Do Not Make Sense. Today, I Found The Winner

Image source: imgur.com

#8 My Buddy Got This Amazing Tattoo

Image source: nillakillakhan

#9 Confused Mushroom

Image source: nucelarlaia_tattoo

#10 Love Him To Death

Image source: zieu.tattoo

#11 So I Got A Really Silly Tattoo Today

Image source: LOL_EVAN

#12 Ignorant Hitchhikers Inspired Slightly Silly Leg Piece

Image source: snippersmith

#13 Crazy Duo

Image source: bielskobiala.tattoo

#14 Funny Halloween Tat

Image source: andrew0171

#15 Funny Tattoo

Image source: BasseClasse

#16 Handpoked Ghosts

Image source: b.ignorant

#17 This One Is Super Accurate

Image source: dannydiaz.tattoo

#18 I Went On A Date Today, He Proudly Showed Me This Tattoo

Image source: btacceber

#19 Cats Favorite Toy A “Bag”

Image source: art.emis_ink

#20 This Beavis And Butthead Tattoo

Image source: journeyman369

#21 I Don’t Even Have The Words To Explain This

Image source: anyeus

#22 My First Tattoo, I Broke My Ankle, Had To Have Surgery And Wanted To Make My Scar Funny Rather Than Ugly

Image source: I_forget_my_PW_ALOT

#23 A Funny Clipping

Image source: grungey_loser

#24 Just A Happy Ladybug

Image source: bro.hornsby

#25 It Looks Like My Coworker’s Tattoo Is Petting The Kitten

Image source: meowpal33

#26 My Friend Decided To Cover Up The Tattoo Of His Ex Wife!

Image source: SomeJagaloon

#27 Kitten Cartoon Tattoo

Image source: inkmeesters

#28 Childish

Image source: prampramtattoo

#29 West Virginia Meme Avocato

Image source: minos157

#30 Look At This Tattoo I Gave Myself While Drunk. How Much Do You Think I Should Regret This

Image source: hello_kitty_mug

#31 Who Thinks My Dad Should Get Lifetime Free KFC For This Tattoo

Image source: jessicatattoos_

#32 I Love Tattoos With Commentary

Image source: TheR0ckhammer

#33 New Shark Tattoo

Image source: redtoken

#34 Found This Hilarious Simpsons Tattoo

Image source: flockmann

#35 My Friend Broke His Arm And The Surgery Misaligned His Tattoo

Image source: mathu_reddit

#36 Funny Far Side Tattoo, Evan Reynolds, Grand Ave

Image source: themillerest

#37 I Drunkenly Tattooed Some Inspiration On Myself From Nessie

Image source: reddit.com

#38 What Are Your Thoughts?

Image source: rhithehuman

#39 Lil Curry Puff

Image source: rebecka_tattoos

#40 This Peppa Pig Tattoo

Image source: ponybeine

#41 This Guys Argyle Sock Tattoo

Image source: lovegoldengirls

#42 Keep Clam

Image source: GrandGourdin

#43 Table Cat Memes Are Always Hilarious

Image source: Goblyn215

#44 A New Piece Of Ink

Image source: dakotology1

#45 XD

Image source: jemrosolek

#46 My Friend Abel Has Cool Ideas. I Just Tattoo Them

Image source: mow.ink

#47 Don’t Mess With Mary Anne And Wanda

Image source: caseyshippy.ink

#48 Are You Sure?

Image source: insta_tatuaggi

#49 Limbo Party

Image source: violette.violence

#50 Got You

Image source: anna__wanda

#51 Loved Making These Palm Tattoos!

Image source: k.warnertattoos

#52 From There To Here, From Here To There, Funny Things Are Everywhere

Image source: reverick

#53 Always Bright Look On Side The Of Life

Image source: peppermint_jake

#54 I’ve Been Getting Drunk And Waking Up With Tattoos

Image source: reddit.com

#55 Ignorant Chili Weirdo

Image source: nein666_tattoo

#56 If You’re Ever Feel Stupid, Just Remember That You Did Not Try To Tattoo Yourself With No Experience… With A Tattoo Gun From Amazon…

Image source: Scarface190

#57 Does This Count? Because I’m Pretty Sure She Doesn’t Realize If It Does

Image source: Cassiedoescali

#58 A Goat From Simpsons Movie

Image source: zama.tattoo

#59 Dino Music

Image source: prampramtattoo

#60 Hands Up

Image source: kimzy_whimzy

#61 Jesis Chrost

Image source: Tsunamibash

#62 Fun Little Christopher

Image source: chancequinnart

#63 The Concept Looked So Promising

Image source: ibboRftw

#64 Don’t Take Directions From This Woman

Image source: MrBowieowie

#65 Don’t Get Drunk On A British Fishing Island, Because Oyster Tattoos

Image source: Lunastella22

#66 My Awesome Star Wars Tattoo

Image source: tjcslamdunk

#67 Spotted On The Beach. Go Bulls!

Image source: Burulambie

#68 A Girl I Went To High School With Has This On Her Upper Thigh

Image source: jennnnner

#69 When You’re Drunk And Your Friends Tattoos You

Image source: xSHITx

#70 An Almost Inspiring Tattoo… Find Your Way Own

Image source: riversal0_0

#71 Is That Afoot On A Foot… Yep

Image source: corvocreations

#72 Depressed Bee

Image source: muddinotattoo

#73 Friend Bought A Tattoo Gun On Amazon For £100. Tattooed Darth Vader On Himself

Image source: reddit.com

#74 Erm… A Lion?

Image source: samuelhunt

#75 Weird Looking Baby

Image source: sscs696

#76 The More I Look At It, The Less I Like Oranges

Image source: flamingospacemarine

#77 Intresting Looking Sun

Image source: oata_tattoos

#78 So My Friend Just Got A New Tattoo… I Wonder When She’ll Figure It Out

Image source: thatdudenamedmoe

#79 Scars Dont Heal

Image source: Owdin

#80 “Anahor Me In Your Love” This Was My Couples Tattoo For Getting Married On Sunday

Image source: acesuphigh

#81 When You Wait 3 Weeks For The “Bruise” From Your Tattoo To Go Away Only To Figure Out It’s Actually Terribly Blown Out And Will Never Go Away

Image source: JaninaSnooze

#82 This One Is Intresting

Image source: __dissolve__ttt

#83 Local “Shop” Delivers Yet Again

Image source: matthieuxdetoux

#84 Expectation vs. Reality… I Don’t Wana Talk About It

Image source: GorillaBean

#85 Let’s Call It – Yikes

Image source: satans-niece-

#86 To All Non-Lactosian People

Image source: ju_ml1

#87 Drunk Coworker Was Given A Tattoo From A Drunk Band Member At A Small Concert

Image source: jondough23

#88 I Call This One My “Beer Belly”

Image source: Imcaptainhookbruh

#89 Custom English

Image source: suckytattoos

#90 Getting Not One, But Two Corporate Logos Tattooed On You

Image source: precision_guesswork3

#91 “My Friend Gives Good Tattoos And He’s Only Asking For Tips” Says My Girlfriend

Image source: potatosemen

