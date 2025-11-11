Mermaid Brides: I’m Breaking The Rules Of Traditional Posing And Bringing My Brides Underwater!

Forget what you knew about your typical wedding photos! I am breaking all the rules of traditional posing and taking my bride and groom photos underwater! By bringing them into the underwater realm, anything becomes possible. I incorporate the weightless environment underwater with bridal beauty and elegance to transform the brides into mermaids, and bring their wedding dresses to life!
I grew up in the ocean and have always admired underwater photography shots of reefs, fish, etc. After seeing beautiful photos of surfers diving underwater and other interesting photos from around the world, I knew that I had to bring my clients underwater. After investing in Ikelite housing, I read everything I could involving shooting underwater (even though all the articles involved photographing fish, the information was invaluable)! After a few test shoots and safety sessions, I captured a few children and pregnant women underwater. Since I am mainly into wedding photography it was only natural for me to reach out to my brides! I figured let’s get their wedding dresses out of the closet and create some art!
After my first bride was willing to try my photoshoot ideas, I was immediately hooked on how beautiful a wedding dress could flow underwater. After a few pool sessions, I wanted to take it a step further. I found a group of divers willing to get into wedding dresses and tuxes and join me 30 feet underwater in the Florida Keys to shoot amongst the reefs! With an entire crew of safety divers and months of planning, we pulled off an array of bridal fashion in the depths of the ocean!
More info: adamoprisphoto.com
