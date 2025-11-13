Hello!
I want to share with you a couple of my light painting photos. I’m an amateur photographer and I love to take pictures of small items and toys. Recently, I’m trying to photograph a living model – my patient girlfriend.
I’ve started my journey with photography exactly one year ago when I bought my first camera (Lumix g7 with kit lense).
This is a skull shaped pencil eraser captured with long exposure technique and cheap led lights. No photoshop. Nothing is added after taking a picture. I have changed only things like white balance and contrast. On the last photo you can see some items I used to made this photo. Some of these photos have a reflection. I put eraser on bathroom scale to get this effect.
Blood effect gained by color contrast
Little backstage
Follow Us