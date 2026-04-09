Paulina Porizkova: Bio And Career Highlights

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Paulina Porizkova: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Paulina Porizkova

April 9, 1965

Prostějov, Czechoslovakia

61 Years Old

Aries

Who Is Paulina Porizkova?

Paulina Porizkova is a Swedish American model, author, and actress known for her striking presence and candid voice. She has gracefully navigated a multi-decade career in the demanding fashion industry.

She became a global sensation on the 1984 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover. Her unique look and sophisticated image quickly resonated with an international audience.

Early Life and Education

Porizkova was born in Prostějov, Czechoslovakia, to dissident parents who fled to Sweden in 1968. She was left with her maternal grandmother, becoming a celebrated cause in the Swedish press.

At age seven, Porizkova finally reunited with her family in Sweden. She began modeling in Paris at age fifteen, launching her career.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Paulina Porizkova’s public life, including her marriage to Ric Ocasek, whom she met during The Cars’ “Drive” music video in 1984. More recently, she became engaged to Jeff Greenstein.

Porizkova shares two sons, Jonathan Raven Ocasek and Oliver Ocasek, with Ric Ocasek, with whom she maintained a complicated relationship until his passing in 2019.

Career Highlights

Paulina Porizkova’s breakthrough arrived when she graced the 1984 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover, making her the first Central European woman to achieve this milestone. She followed this with a repeat cover appearance the following year.

Her career significantly expanded with a groundbreaking $6 million contract with Estée Lauder in 1988, positioning her as one of the world’s highest-paid models. Beyond modeling, she transitioned into acting and authorship.

Signature Quote

“Beauty can get a woman what she wants: love and money. But when beauty leaves you, so can the things it brought.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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