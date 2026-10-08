Paul Hogan: Bio And Career Highlights

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Paul Hogan: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Paul Hogan

October 8, 1939

Parramatta, Australia

87 Years Old

Libra

Paul Hogan: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Paul Hogan?

Paul Hogan is a popular Australian comedian who achieved global fame through his warm, approachable personality. His natural charm and sharp wit easily endeared him to audiences both at home and abroad.

He broke into the international spotlight with the hit comedy Crocodile Dundee, a massive box office success that earned him a Golden Globe Award. The beloved blockbuster made him a superstar, and he often wore a distinctive leather vest.

Early Life and Education

Born in Parramatta, Paul Hogan grew up in the working-class suburb of Granville. He was raised by his mother Florence, alongside his siblings Patrick and Wendy, in a modest household where hard work was a daily reality.

Attending Parramatta Marist High School, he completed his studies before entering the local workforce. He later worked as a rigger on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, where his sharp comedic banter with fellow painters foreshadowed his future entertainment career.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile marriages has marked his personal life, starting with Noelene Edwards. They wed and divorced twice before he married his Crocodile Dundee co-star Linda Kozlowski in 1990.

Hogan shares five children with Edwards and has one son, Chance, with Kozlowski. He remains single today following his 2014 divorce from Kozlowski, with whom he still amicably co-parents their son.

Career Highlights

His breakthrough came on television before he conquered the global film industry. He hosted the popular sketch series The Paul Hogan Show and later co-wrote and starred in Crocodile Dundee, which grossed over $328 million worldwide.

He also achieved massive success as the face of iconic advertising campaigns. His famous tourism advertisements invited Americans to visit Australia, popularizing the cultural catchphrase to “slip an extra shrimp on the barbie”.

The acclaimed entertainer has collected several prestigious accolades throughout his career. He won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor, received an Oscar nomination for his writing, and was named Australian of the Year.

Signature Quote

“That’s not a knife. That’s a knife.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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