Paul Feig: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Paul Feig
September 17, 1962
Royal Oak, Michigan, US
64 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Paul Feig?
Paul Samuel Feig is an American film director, producer, and actor, known for his unique comedic vision. His work often champions relatable characters and strong female leads.
He gained widespread public recognition for directing the 2011 comedy hit Bridesmaids. The movie’s critical and commercial success established Feig as a prominent filmmaker in the genre.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Mount Clemens, Michigan, Paul Feig developed an early interest in entertaining people, a passion his parents, Sanford William and Elaine Elizabeth Feig, actively encouraged. He even filmed commercials for his father’s store as a teenager.
Feig attended Chippewa Valley High School, where he explored magic and theater, and later studied mass communications at Wayne State University before transferring to the University of Southern California Film School. He once won $29,000 on The $25,000 Pyramid, which funded his early stand-up comedy career.
Notable Relationships
Paul Feig has been married to Laurie Karon since 1994, marking a long-standing personal partnership. Karon also previously worked as his manager.
Feig and Karon do not have any children, though they share their lives with two rescue dogs.
Career Highlights
Paul Feig’s directorial career includes several major film successes, notably Bridesmaids (2011), The Heat (2013), and Spy (2015), all of which achieved significant box office success and critical acclaim. He is renowned for his female-driven comedies, which collectively have grossed over one billion dollars worldwide.
Beyond directing, Feig created the cult classic television series Freaks and Geeks (1999–2000), which, despite its short run, garnered immense critical praise and launched many notable careers. He also founded Feigco Entertainment and Powderkeg Media, a content company aimed at championing diverse new voices.
To date, Feig has received multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his writing on Freaks and Geeks and for producing and directing on The Office.
Signature Quote
“I can’t impress enough upon people that if you tell an honest story that people relate to and people believe and invest in, you can do anything.”
Follow Us