We’ve all got a secret or two we’d rather take to the grave. Most aren’t especially scandalous: a crush on a friend’s partner, say, or that embarrassing thing we swore up and down wasn’t us. For some people, though, a hidden truth has weighed on them for so long that the thought of carrying it to the end becomes too much to bear.
So in their final moments, they come clean. Not to a priest, but to whoever happens to be at their bedside: their doctors and nurses. We’ve rounded up some of the confessions they’ve heard below. Some are shocking. Others are surprisingly touching. And a few might just change the way you think about your own life.
#1
I had a patient who was a sort of religious figure with some people from his village believing he was god. At admission he had denied any significant past medical history except a surgery for a fracture in the past. He had very bad pneumonia and was in the ICU. His blood tests came back positive for retroviral disease. Patient and family members denied any prior knowledge of this.
Before any major surgery patients are tested for viral markers, so we asked his wife again without any of his other relatives around. Then she revealed that they had found out a year ago, but did not take any medications because they were scared that other people would find out and he would lose the respect of his ‘disciples’.
We asked the patient a third time about any high risk behaviour and then he revealed that he was actually gay and had multiple affairs with men. He had used her as a beard and they even had one child together.
Sadly the disease was too advanced and we couldn’t save him.
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#2
Had an 89y/o female tell me her eldest son( mid 50,s) was fathered by a famous Hollywood actor. She never told anyone including her husband, her son or the actor( long deceased). The admission was entirely credible she and her husband had deep Hollywood roots. She passed the next day.
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#3
Doctor here, but this was the deathbed confession of my grandfather in law to my husband and my father and uncle in law.
He had a second family with kids from a multi year affair 40 or so years prior to his d***h.
His wife was in the room sleeping when he told the family. Over 2 year later She is now like 92 and has worsening dementia and no one has ever told her.
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If anyone knows what people really want to get off their chest right at the end, it’s those sitting at their bedside. Hospice nurse Suzanne B. O’Brien has cared for many patients in her 20-plus years on the job, and she says the things she hears most often from people in their final days aren’t scandalous secrets; they’re regrets.
#4
That they were so tired of being sick and suffering and wanted to d*e, but didn’t know how to tell their family because they kept being called a “fighter”.
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#5
I am a physician. She was a “pillar of the church” and told me that only one of her 4 children was her husband’s. It was about 25 years ago and I wonder if it has come out now in the era of DNA testing.
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#6
Had a man tell me the only reason he lived such a wonderful life was because he met his wife. Instantly stopped d***s and alcohol when he met her because he knew he would need to step his game up to keep her. She never even knew that side of him.
Was there with him till the end. I think about him a lot, and it makes me believe solid, long lasting love exists.
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In O’Brien’s view, that’s because most of us act as if the end of life is optional rather than “a natural part of our journey.” We put off the things that matter until we retire, or have enough money, or the time feels right. Then, once time runs short, the regrets surface: not following our hearts, not loving others fully, or not letting others love us back.
#7
So approx 7 yrs ago, this one patient, 56M, in ICU was very critical, he basically knew he wasnt going to make it. 2 hrs before his d***h he called me and said, “Tell my wife that I knew she was cheating on me”, n I was like holy s**t whatt, his wife wasnt there at the moment but after his d***h, I did told her that and the expression on her face was, well it wasnt exactly despair or regret, more like mix of shock and agony. Till this date i remember his face clearly.
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#8
I had an elderly lady in my nursing school ER rotation who used to work in accounting at NASA in the 60’s and 70’s. She said a certain famous astronaut was cheating on his wife. He would turn in expense reports that allegedly were clear proof of his extra marital activities. I don’t remember if this was pre or post moon landing.
I have no idea if any of that is true. It was 13 years ago and I was only one her team for a couple hours. She was so detailed and laser focused our whole conversation I’m still inclined to believe her.
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#9
I was a caregiver for a man for 3 years until he passed and then his wife for the next 3 years until she passed. They were both in their 80s and the wife told me they found out in their 50s he had a daughter by a highschool sweetheart that was apparently pregnant when he went into the Marines. When he came back from overseas the ex was happily married with a baby and he never knew it was his until the daughter found him and basically said she just wanted to meet him to see him but she grew up great and never wanted anything to do with him again. I’m the only other person that knows he had a secret daughter…my clients son doesn’t know nor does his wife’s son (from her first marriage). It’s sooo hard keeping the secret especially since I’m still pretty close with the family but it’s not my secret to tell!
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One wealthy 69-year-old patient of hers, for instance, had spent years cutting off friends and family over money, jealousy, and petty squabbles. By the end, he couldn’t even remember why. Many patients are also far too hard on themselves, and O’Brien often helps them see that, given their circumstances, they were doing the best they could. She says that seeing their past choices with a little more compassion often brings them real peace. (And perhaps that’s a lesson for all of us.)
#10
A guy confessed to k*****g his former business partner by sabotaging his personal airplane in the 1970s.
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#11
Not part of the clinical staff but work in an oncologists office. A patient came in to the office for what turned out to be her last appointment before d***g and while the MA was taking her vitals the patient told her loving and devoted husband that their youngest child wasn’t his.
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#12
I’m a nurse. A lot of my cute little old ladies are of the age where you didn’t get a divorce, your mean husband just had an early heart attack. “I poisoned him.” In twelve years I’ve heard it 4 times.
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That kind of honesty, both with ourselves and with the people we love, is what can make final confessions so powerful. Whether they’re always true is another matter. Dr. Joseph Cibelli looks at the question through a forensic psychology lens, weighing whether these statements can be trusted as evidence. Still, many of his insights apply just as well when the person listening is a nurse or doctor.
#13
I had a client (90 year old male) confess to his wife and children that while he was away on business, he obtained another family. He lived another two years.
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#14
Took care of a WW2 veteran with dementia. He would say the number “22” over and over and the family never knew the significance of it. The number didn’t line up with any significant events or dates that they were aware of. The day before he died his mental state became incredibly clear and he started telling the staff “22 men. I k**led 22 men over there.”
Poor guy. He lived with that anguish for 50+ years.
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#15
90 something female with bad stroke and family appropriately decided to forgo a feeding tube and elected a comfort plan. She was bed bound and had dementia but could hold a conversation though was constantly confused.
She asked, after I explained we would not start tube feeding, what would happen to her. I told her she would get more tired of time and eventually fall asleep then pass on to heaven.
She looked me d**d in the eye and said in all seriousness “what makes you think I’ll go to heaven?”
I since mostly retired that phrasing (which I picked up from an oncologist). It was one of the few times in my career a patient truly left me speechless.
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People nearing the end have long been assumed to understand how serious the moment is, and to have little reason left to lie. And as Cibelli writes, facing the end can “collapse pretense, intensify conscience, and strip life down to essentials.” For many, that sparks a need to make things right, whether by asking forgiveness from God, their family, the people they’ve hurt, or even themselves. Guilt can also loosen the grip on secrets that have been tucked away for years.
#16
Man in ICU from a devout family who prayed at his bedside daily for weeks. One evening after they left he told me “I don’t believe any of it, I don’t think there’s anything after we d*e”, which he did that night.
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#17
Sitting with a elderly patient in a nursing home. English was not her first language. She was speaking well enough one day that I thought, “she is having a good day today.”
She told me a story about in her home country, she was chained to a bench in a back room. No food or water. They wanted her to d*e. I asked, “Who?” She said her daughter’s husband; he was a ‘police man’ there, but a very bad man. She escaped and ran away. She said she was still very much afraid her daughter (and the daughter’s husband) may learn where she was residing.
She had enough details that I believed her story.
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#18
Worked as an interfaith hospice chaplain. 93 yo man, family absolutely appalled: “I’ve f****d A LOT of women. They loved me gave what they wanted ….. “ and much more.
Elderly woman —“wish I could have been a lesbian but loved that d**k so much”
Others: “they’ll be surprised when they see the will” Lots of confessions about affairs, children not their husbands or wives. A good amount of people after a life of a***e and misery who were very relieved for their spouse to d*e.
And more.
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Cibelli says that when a confession is humiliating and gains the person nothing, it may well be a genuine attempt to finally put down a heavy load. But not every confession is as noble. The urge for revenge, control, or a flattering legacy, he notes, can stick around until the very last moment. So, sure, a final confession could be the most honest thing someone ever said. Or it could be “the last strategic act the person ever performed.”
#19
One told me that he m******d someone back in the 70s and got away with it. There was a lot of detail too. But then again, he was delirious and only really intermittently knew what was going on around him. I’m still not sure whether I believe him or not…
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#20
I had a patient that was a size 34 waist. But he would scratch off the 34 on his Levi’s and change it to a 31 so he could say he was the same size as he was in high school.
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#21
German nurse here… It was always disturbing when some nice old Gentleman started talking about what they did in the 1940s…
Most were traumatized Veterans or victims, but there were definitely some war criminals confessing to me before they d**d.
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As the doctors and nurses who shared the stories on this list know well, patients in their final days aren’t always at their sharpest. Low oxygen, infections, severe pain, heavy medication, and confusion can all muddle the story someone tells, Cibelli notes, and a serious tone doesn’t necessarily mean a clear mind.
#22
He told me he was a r**ist. I got the vibe that it was a lot of women or that it must’ve been a habit. He didn’t d*e on my shift but his blood pressure was 60/40 for a period of time. He asked me to text his girlfriend from his phone for him to let her know he was doing well and was comfortable. She answered within 30 seconds, at 2am. I left the room and cried.
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#23
Had a elderly woman who had gone downhill and was on her death bed for about for about a week. She kept asking me to read the Bible to her and as soon as I would start she would scream that he was coming to get her that he was waiting right behind me. Very unnerving at 3am. Finally I asked her who was coming to get her and she replied with “the devils coming for me because I let my husband [hurt] our kids and did nothing.”
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#24
“I’m not paying THIS bill!” and cackled fiercely, faded away and d**d. She did not pay that bill.
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Even memory can play tricks. The big moments tend to stick, but the smaller details can drift over time, so it’s possible to feel completely sure and still get it wrong. As Cibelli puts it, “They can be moments of truth. They can also be moments of distortion.”
#25
well, not sure if he passed away or not.
I was an intern, emergency medicine, finishing up my shift. i forget what he was there for, but he was in his 80’s and being admitted. He was really cool, down to earth, and interesting. I was chatting with him at the end of my shift and we were talking about something crazy in the news. he mentioned he’d seen crazier. I asked for more and he really didnt want to tell me.
finally after pushing him, he gives me this whole spiel about how i’m gonna think hes crazy but hes not. he tells me he was in the navy after ww2, 1945-47 era I believe. they were on the USS roosevelt (i think) in the mediterranean, one of the first nuclear subs. He tells me one night there was an alert on the ship, potential enemy type thing. there were a bunch of lights under the ship, keeping pace with it. He says it lasted a while, and finally one of them shot up out of water and into the sky in the blink of an eye. quiet, no sound. Swears he and everyone else there saw it. then he tells me “see? I knew you thought i’m crazy.., anyway.”
the weird thing was how down to earth (no pun intended) he was. totally rational guy. had a whole career and family and was embarrassed to tell me and wouldnt have if i hadnt pushed him. I went home and looked it up and sure enough there was a wiki page on it. I dont know why, but its now gone and i can’t find all the info i’d found on it. Come to find out later there are tons of UFO sightings by military personal, much of which happened around nuclear subs, weapons, ships, etc.
TLDR: my patient saw a UFO (and i believe him)
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#26
I often think of an elderly man I saw in hospice, d***g of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis- his lungs were scarring over, causing him to slowly lose his ability to breathe. He was essentially suffocating to d***h over the course of months. I was still in med school and my attending told me this gentlemen did magic tricks. Over the course of half an hour, this patient showed me all of his best magic tricks and shared with me how they were done. His disease was so advanced he was short of breath just from shuffling his deck of cards and could barely catch his breath after to verbalize what he had done. It was very humbling to see a d***g magician reveal his secrets, things he had not even shown his kids. I remember him as being very dignified in the way he resolutely accepted his own d***h and accepted his fate to come. Hope he got to see his kids one last time before he passed.
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#27
I work in a German city which was heavily b**bed by the allies during WWII.
One elderly male patient coming to the ER with symptoms of a heart attack suddenly started telling me that he survived the b**bing as a child but every person he knew didn’t. So he wandered the streets (it was winter too), his familiy, house, neighbors etc all gone. A man found him, gave him food and shelter. My patient then described in detail everything he had to do in exchange. I think I might be the first person he ever told. Still haunts me.
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Cibelli sees a final confession as a starting point rather than the final word, meaning it’s something to be checked, not simply taken at face value. But it’s a starting point in another sense, too: it’s the moment a secret passes to someone new. The person confessing may feel they’ve finally unburdened themselves, if only for a moment, while the people listening are left to decide whether to keep it or share it. Some of those secrets eventually end up on lists like this one. That’s how they live on, even when their original keeper no longer does.
#28
Not a nurse/ doctor. But my dad, a helicopter search and rescue pilot, who remained lucid until the end, said,
“Wanna know a story? I rescued a certain married senator, with the most famous last name we have, and the blondest bombshell, in what was clearly a s*x trip on a sailboat off the Pacific Coast. Nasty storm came in, but I think they weren’t paying too much attention down below.
She was lovely, he wanted us locked down. But it doesn’t matter now, now does it?”
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#29
Not a nurse or doctor, but a paramedic.
I had a patients husband admit to us that he has kept the pts medical history a secret from him. The husband admitted to knowingly infecting the pt HIV in the 00s and told us he was HIV+ himself. He sought treatment for himself. The patient had no idea and never received any treatment. Ended up progressing into AIDS. The pt also had an oncologist due to suspected GI cancer. He was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and had no idea. The oncologist only told the husband. Husband refused all treatment. we later found out that the husband (only care giver) was with holding all medications/giving them irregularly and essentially starving him of food/water and oxygen (COPD). He d**d when i went back to the hospital later that day.
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#30
Doctor here. When I was a medical student on my psychiatry rotation, we had a middle aged woman come in who had heavily overdosed on an entire bottle of Wellbutrin to end herself. She fell asleep after taking the pills and woke up still alive with headache and called 911. Unfortunately, at that point, it was a couple hours later and there was nothing we could do to treat her.
I was tasked to take her history in the ED psych bay when she was still conscious and I still remember her hiccuping the entire time while I asked her standardized questions. It was such an uncomfortable experience because I felt that she should have been left alone in the dark rather than with a clueless student in her face in a room with bright lights and a security officer posted right outside her door.
Anyway, halfway through the interview, she starts seizing uncontrollably and I was honestly traumatized because I’ve never seen a full blown tonic clinic seizure at that point in my life. I was ushered out and later found out she had d**d from my psych attending.
I still remember telling my attending that I had been the last person talking to her and I felt that I should have conveyed parts of our conversation to the family because I felt that I would have wanted to know if it was my mom. Not to fault my attending but I still remember her saying that it is up to the family to ask if they want to talk to the last person she talked to while alive. I still didn’t feel right about the response so I had talked to the intensive care attending who had treated the patient in their final moments of intractable seizure and I was surprised to get the same response. I had never been contacted or even told if I could contact the family.
Maybe I’m just super sensitive but I still remember this as one of my psychologically traumatic experiences in medical school when facing a patients literal d***h. To this day, I wish I could tell the patient’s kids:
“Your mom loves you and still thought about you when she was in her final conscious moments talking to me. That love was what made her regret her decision to try to save herself. I’m sorry she didn’t make it, but if she had another chance at life, she would have stayed alive for you. She was at peace at the end despite going into seizure.”
It is a secret I guess I’m sharing with all of you but can’t convey to the intended recipients. I guess this is more about me being able to process this and what I would have wanted rather than what the family actually wanted but to this day, it still bothers me when I remember this incident.
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Whether entirely true or not, a person’s final words are one of life’s great curiosities, so it’s no wonder we’re drawn to them. From heartfelt regrets to jaw-dropping bombshells, they offer a rare glimpse at what really matters to someone when all is said and done. In that sense, as career and personal coach Marty Nemko writes for Psychology Today, these final confessions can sometimes offer a legacy for all of us.
#31
I just had a patient this Thursday tell me which one was her favorite grandchild she made me promise not to tell anyone!
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#32
He was a war veteran. He was incharge of releasing b**bs. He hated it. He was traumatised by it. And they were not given support, instead was told to “get over it.”
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#33
Got an admit that had fallen and bashed his head something fierce. Kept going on about how he didn’t k**l “them two boys down by the tracks.” If memory serves he referred to them as “black boys.” But I could be misremembering that part. He was saying it enough that even the docs mentioned it in their notes. I tried prying for more info but he was too far gone mentally. He deteriorated somewhat fast and was d**d within a week.
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#34
“I don’t want to live like this..” written on piece of paper and handed to nurse by a 24 year old burn victim with extensive facial burns, but few burns elsewhere, woulda recovered except for vanity, after being handed a mirror he asked for. 1954 ford/chevy pickup truck fuel tank behind seat, turned onto drivers side on wreck (filler side of tank). D**d in the debridement tub a few hours later. Handsome kid before wreck. Family put picture up in room. Yikes.
Image source: iszatso
#35
I’m a medical student and I had a female patient who was new to our practice who was HIV positive. I needed to ask her how she got the virus i.e Sexual or IV drugs. She tells me it was sexually transmitted, and the only reason she got tested was because her partner of 3 years last words to her as he was dying in hospice was “I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I wanted to tell you; forgive me.” Heavy stuff.
Edit: to be clear he died of cancer and not of AIDS. Some people believe it was AIDS that k**led him and my patient should have already known at this point, this was not the case. Another Edit: she has been positive for 20 years, no symptoms, and is undetectable all her number are great! Medicine has come a long way and HIV does not equal a death sentence in most patients.
Image source: Pleasebeunique27
#36
My mother worked as a nurse in the biggest hospital in Copenhagen. A dude is terminally ill with cancer, has his wife, children and entire family next to him. He decides before he dies that he was gonna phone the girl he was cheating with on his wife, to meet up at the hospital when the entire family was there. My mother had to move the entire family into another room when she showed up, because of massive shouting and hysteria. What a selfish prick he was.
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#37
I work as a hospice nurse and the saddest words I ever heard weren’t “I’m scared”. An old man with no visitors since he got here said “I wasted my entire life trying to impress people who weren’t even thinking about me.”
He died alone. Still breaks me.
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#38
Idk if this qualifies but I had a dementia patient in the ICU that was transitioning to hospice. The whole family was in there and when I walked into the room to give meds she yells something along the lines of “James is a good boy, idc what anyone else thinks.” You could hear a pin drop and the tension was physical. The family started making weird expressions and I NEEDED to know what James did. The family left that night and I was in there for like 30 mins trying to get the tea on James but she wasn’t spilling.
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#39
I once read a Tweet that said something along the lines of…”Phew! Nursing school does NOT prepare you for the number of patients who confess to decades-old m****r on their d***h bed.”
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#40
Dementia patients will freak you right out. They see and hear people with such certainty that you can’t but wonder.
Image source: Looshmal
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