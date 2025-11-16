30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can’t Accept No For An Answer

Dating is something that takes a lot of guts and experience from everyone who wants to be good at it. But nobody, not even your friend Trevor who spends all of his weekends chasing Tinder matches, is safe from making a fool of themselves. And some of these misfires can be painful not only for the two people who are on the date, but to everyone around them.

To prove this point, I’ll ask you to take a look at the subreddit r/SadCringe. It’s a place for awkward and/or embarrassing situations that also make your heart ache, and while we have already covered it in one of our older publications, this one is dedicated exclusively to pathetic attempts of winning over others.

I don’t know if we should feel sorry for these folks or not — many from this bunch sound like they would fail a test in common decency. But let’s try to judge their behavior rather than their personalities. If that’s possible.

#1 Life Stops Right At 35

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: theniwo

#2 Just A Normal Guy

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: BigLino

#3 Guy Thinks A Girl Was Begging For Sex When She Was Nice To Him At Lunch

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: onehurricane

#4 Incels Online Are Cringe. In Person? Even Worse.

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: Horny_Weinstein

#5 Im Dying Of Cringe

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: bloblife34

#6 Haha, Yes We Can…

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: FNA25

#7 That’s Just Nasty

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: Opify

#8 I Salute This Cringe.

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: Horny_Weinstein

#9 The Feeling.

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: maceman10006

#10 Poor Guy

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: emperor_marx

#11 ‘He Was Bleed From His Mouth’

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: reddit.com

#12 I Posted In Another Sub About Wanting A Breast Reduction. I Just Got This Message

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: violetdragons

#13 This Guy Is An Alpha Male

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: MurderousLamb

#14 Fuck Boi

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: Oceloxxx

#15 Homie Just Kept Going

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: dalan_danny_boi286

#16 Always Shoot Your Shot?

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: LilChubbyCubby

#17 Just Gonna Drop This Right Here

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: Anottb

#18 Happy Anniversary

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: myusernameisharry

#19 Did Ian Mean Anything To You?

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: icant_shit

#20 *cringe Nervously*

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: sexuallettuce69

#21 My Friend Who Ive Known For Around A Month

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: StevonnieFan15033

#22 The Balls On This Guy

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: FracturedAuthor

#23 Can I? Please? Please?

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: ripplelickety

#24 I Thought You Were A Good Person

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: thomkhemet2

#25 Bruh

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: Barricaded-Bandit

#26 My Ex From High School Sent Me A Snapchat Video Of Him Begging Me For Nudes, And It Got Worse

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: heckingdarn

#27 I Really Hope This Is Not Real

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: taos__v

#28 Promo Code “Cutie”

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: helpmetrans006

#29 Sad Cringe?

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: Digbo_21

#30 I Felt This In My Soul

30 Pathetic Dudes Who Just Can&#8217;t Accept No For An Answer

Image source: ClevelandEmpire

