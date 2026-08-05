Pat Smear: Bio And Career Highlights

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Pat Smear: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Pat Smear

August 5, 1959

Los Angeles, California, US

67 Years Old

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Pat Smear: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Pat Smear?

Pat Smear is an American musician celebrated for his distinctive guitar work and quiet charisma. His consistent presence across multiple influential rock bands has solidified his punk rock icon status.

He first gained widespread attention as the co-founder and lead guitarist of the legendary Los Angeles punk band Germs. Their raw energy and landmark album, (GI), left an indelible mark on punk rock history.

Early Life and Education

Georg Albert Ruthenberg was born and raised in West Los Angeles, California, to a German Jewish father and an African American and Native American mother. His parents introduced him to piano lessons at a young age, foreshadowing his musical future.

At age 13, Smear briefly left home to join a commune. He later attended Innovative Program School, an alternative program within University High School, where he met future bandmate Darby Crash.

Notable Relationships

Currently married, Pat Smear and his wife Rebecca Gibb were seen with their daughter Scarlett in January 2026. Earlier, Smear was noted as married with at least one child in a 2011 documentary.

Smear and Rebecca Gibb are parents to a daughter named Scarlett, and they collectively choose to keep details of their private life and family largely out of the public spotlight.

Career Highlights

Smear’s punk rock contributions began as the co-founder and lead guitarist of the influential Los Angeles band Germs, whose 1979 album (GI), produced by Joan Jett, is widely considered a genre milestone. His distinctive raw yet melodic guitar style defined their chaotic sound.

Expanding his reach, Smear notably served as a touring guitarist for Nirvana during their final impactful year. He also appeared as a creative consultant for “What We Do Is Secret,” a film about the Germs.

Later, Smear became a long-standing member of Foo Fighters, with whom he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. This prestigious honor cemented his legacy in rock history.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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