95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Finding a roommate is hard enough, but actually living with one is even harder. They often have no idea you need to replace an empty toilet paper roll or clean the dishes in a somewhat timely manner. However, these and other annoying co-living problems are often the results of the lack of communication. For some reason, our tongues find it almost impossible to tell our housemate in an adult manner that something is bothering us, instead choosing to say it in a very passive-aggressive way. Bored Panda has put together a list of hilariously funny messages roommates have ever left, showing that you can only avoid addressing an issue for so long. Scroll down to check out how creative we get when we’re pissed off, and upvote your favorite passive-aggressive roommate! Also, if you want more funny examples of how to make “subtle” comments, fire up these funny notes from office coworkers.
#1 My Roommate Put This On Our Fridge
#2 What’s Been Happening Lately
#3 Left A Romantic Surprise For My Roommate
#4 My Roommate Put This On Our Shower Door, After Being Yelled At For Not Locking It
#5 Dear Gary, Please Do Me
#6 One Of My Roommates Just Posted These In Each Of Our Bathrooms
#7 You Seem Stressed
#8 I Told My Roommate He Was Putting The Tp On Backwards And Then I Find This
#9 My Friend And His Roommates Disagree
#10 How To Be Passive-Aggressive
#11 A Housemate’s Note
#12 Here’s Hoping My Housemates Have A Sense Of Humor
#13 My Roommate Leaves Me Notes To Remind Me To Do Chores. This Makes Him Angry
#14 My Roommate Trimmed His Beard Over The Sink. After It Clogged We Made Him Clean It. Came Home To This
#15 Caught
#16 I Live With Three Other Guys And This Is What My Girlfriend Left On Our Dryer
#17 FYI
#18 How My Buddy Reminds His Roommates To Pay Their Rent
#19 This Guy Turned His Roommate’s Mess Into A “Passive-Aggressive Art Gallery”
#20 Roommate Replaced My Mario Doodle With A Word Of The Day On Our White Board
#21 Roommates
#22 Is Roommate Shaming A Thing?
#23 Quick Bit Of Passive Aggressive Photoshop I Threw Together Tonight For My Housemates
#24 I Moved Into My Girlfriend’s Apartment Today And Her Roommate Baked Me A Cake
#25 My Roommate Gave Me The Rent Money Today
#26 Roommate Rarely Contributes, Decided To Keep My TP In My Room And See How Long This Stays
#27 Passive-Aggressive Beverages
#28 Since Sara Decided Not To Do The Dishes
#29 Just Checking
#30 What Happens When Your Housemate Has A Wax Seal And Trust Issues
#31 Asked My Roommate To Fix The Doorknob. Came Home To This. Ain’t Even Mad
#32 This Is How My Roommate Tells Me We Need More Milk
#33 Passive Aggressive Roommates
#34 I Love College Dorm Life
#35 Passive-Aggressive Roommate Preparing For Valentines Day
#36 Someone I’m My Girlfriend’s House Keeps Leaving The Front Door Open. She Asked Me To Write A Passive-Aggressive Note
#37 My Roommate Says I Have No Taste In Art. Let’s See What She Thinks Of This
#38 Roommate’s Pumpkins. Delicately Drawing The Line Between Passive-Aggressive Post-It Notes And Reasonable Reminders
#39 My Roommate Is Always Leaving Passive Aggressive Notes About What She Does Around The House. Thought I’d Join In
#40 I Woke Up To Find This This Morning. The Best Passive-Aggressive Note From Any Roommate Ever
#41 To My Owner
#42 When Your Housemates Steal Your Cheese
#43 Message In A Roommate’s Drawer
#44 In The Morning This Note Was Passed Under My Door. I Am Thinking Of Having It Framed
#45 My Roommates Said They Left Me A Slice
#46 Check The Dryer’s Filter
#47 Toy-Let Story
#48 I Live With Three Girls. Forgot Once To Put The Toilet Seat Down In Four Months
#49 A Limerick
#50 When Passive-Aggressive Meets The Roommate That Resorts To Using Tissues Before Replacing The Toilet Paper Roll (Repeatedly)
#51 Roommate Got Tired Of Our Shit
#52 What My Roommates Forced Me To Do
#53 Jason, You Might Want To Check Your Car
#54 This Is How I Passive-Aggressively Remind My Housemates To Wash Up
#55 New Roommate Is Apparently Leaving Me Subtle, Passive-Aggressive Reminders Now
#56 My Roommate’s Girl Friend Had Been Staying With Us And I’ve Been Waking Up To A Hot Ass House So I Posted This On The Thermostat
#57 My Roommate May Or May Not Be Sexist
#58 Since Moving Into Halls For The First Year Of University, Our Hygiene Skills Have Gone Downhill, To Say The Least. Finally, One Of Our Roommates Cracked And Cleaned Up The Rotting Mess. Or So We Thought
#59 Our Roommate Went Away On A Tropical Vacation, And Wasn’t Very Civil About It. So We Made Sure He Never Would Have To Leave Paradise
#60 This Could Be A Hint That Your Former Housemates Have Grown Weary Of You Treating Their Home As A Rent-Free Walk-In Closet
#61 My Flatmate Stuck This Up, I Feel Like He’s Trying To Tell Me Something
#62 My Roommate Everyone
#63 Coming Soon, From Pixar
#64 Jesus Doesn’t Steal
#65 My Roommate Just Put This On Our Door
#66 Passive-Agressive Roommate Level 9000
#67 Roommate Hung This Sign Over Our Kitchen Sink
#68 I Know Who’s Not Getting A Merit Badge For Sharing…
#69 My Friend Is Passive Aggressive, His Roommate Is Just A Dick
#70 In The Time It Took You To Print On A Post-It You Could Have Just Loaded The Dishwasher
#71 Buy Your Own Rice
#72 Well, Someone’s Feeling A Little Chippy
#73 Up Next, On Bananas With Low Self-Esteem
#74 Hey Hot Stuff
#75 Not Queen
#76 A Month Ago My Roommate Wrote Me A Passive-Aggressive Note About Doing The Dishes. He Never Does The Dishes
#77 Ramen Pedicure, Anyone?
#78 A Little Peevish, Aren’t We?
#79 I Think I’ve Won The Passive-Aggresive War Of 2015
#80 My Roommate Always Forgets To Flush The Toilet. This Was My Solution
#81 The Easter Bunny Is Such A Passive-Aggressive Little Bugger
#82 Passive-Aggressive Mr. T
#83 My Roommate Hid This In My Sock Drawer. I’m Jewish
#84 I Was Upset My Roommates Threw Away My Pizza So I Left Them A Small Note
#85 My Housemate Doesn’t Wash His Dishes. So I Left Him I Note. In Pretzel Salt
#86 This Is My Pot!
#87 Return My Things Please
#88 This New Reminder Clearly Has Been Working For My Housemates
#89 With 17 Roommates, It Could Have Been Worse
#90 Please Resubmit Your Inquiry After It Has Been Properly Notarized. Regards, Your Flatmates
#91 How I Pay Rent To My Roommates
#92 You Can’t Spare Three Squares?
#93 Housemates Always Leave The Sink Cluttered, So I Left This
#94 My Friend’s Roommate Situation In College
#95 Could You Plz?
