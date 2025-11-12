95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

by

Finding a roommate is hard enough, but actually living with one is even harder. They often have no idea you need to replace an empty toilet paper roll or clean the dishes in a somewhat timely manner. However, these and other annoying co-living problems are often the results of the lack of communication. For some reason, our tongues find it almost impossible to tell our housemate in an adult manner that something is bothering us, instead choosing to say it in a very passive-aggressive way. Bored Panda has put together a list of hilariously funny messages roommates have ever left, showing that you can only avoid addressing an issue for so long. Scroll down to check out how creative we get when we’re pissed off, and upvote your favorite passive-aggressive roommate! Also, if you want more funny examples of how to make “subtle” comments, fire up these funny notes from office coworkers.

#1 My Roommate Put This On Our Fridge

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: pestoner

#2 What’s Been Happening Lately

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

#3 Left A Romantic Surprise For My Roommate

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: freekyfrogy

#4 My Roommate Put This On Our Shower Door, After Being Yelled At For Not Locking It

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: Bcr50

#5 Dear Gary, Please Do Me

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

#6 One Of My Roommates Just Posted These In Each Of Our Bathrooms

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: profbalto

#7 You Seem Stressed

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

#8 I Told My Roommate He Was Putting The Tp On Backwards And Then I Find This

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: Lapoon

#9 My Friend And His Roommates Disagree

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: Dressedtoregress

#10 How To Be Passive-Aggressive

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: subprincess1986

#11 A Housemate’s Note

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: TheSnowBunny

#12 Here’s Hoping My Housemates Have A Sense Of Humor

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: thehelldamnguy

#13 My Roommate Leaves Me Notes To Remind Me To Do Chores. This Makes Him Angry

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: scottyboy130

#14 My Roommate Trimmed His Beard Over The Sink. After It Clogged We Made Him Clean It. Came Home To This

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: Ceejeh

#15 Caught

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: anthonycolello01360

#16 I Live With Three Other Guys And This Is What My Girlfriend Left On Our Dryer

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: ATLAustin

#17 FYI

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: passiveaggressivenotes

#18 How My Buddy Reminds His Roommates To Pay Their Rent

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: Pkfighter7942

#19 This Guy Turned His Roommate’s Mess Into A “Passive-Aggressive Art Gallery”

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: boredpanda

#20 Roommate Replaced My Mario Doodle With A Word Of The Day On Our White Board

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: MotorBoater22

#21 Roommates

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: oskarslidums

#22 Is Roommate Shaming A Thing?

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: Lewgold

#23 Quick Bit Of Passive Aggressive Photoshop I Threw Together Tonight For My Housemates

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: sandman14732

#24 I Moved Into My Girlfriend’s Apartment Today And Her Roommate Baked Me A Cake

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: largerthanlogic

#25 My Roommate Gave Me The Rent Money Today

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: animaldoggie

#26 Roommate Rarely Contributes, Decided To Keep My TP In My Room And See How Long This Stays

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: goingTofu

#27 Passive-Aggressive Beverages

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

#28 Since Sara Decided Not To Do The Dishes

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

#29 Just Checking

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: passiveaggressivenotes

#30 What Happens When Your Housemate Has A Wax Seal And Trust Issues

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: RobH779

#31 Asked My Roommate To Fix The Doorknob. Came Home To This. Ain’t Even Mad

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: petyrbro

#32 This Is How My Roommate Tells Me We Need More Milk

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: MisterSchaffner

#33 Passive Aggressive Roommates

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: para9

#34 I Love College Dorm Life

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: vertazontal

#35 Passive-Aggressive Roommate Preparing For Valentines Day

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: Jiminycricketmuncher

#36 Someone I’m My Girlfriend’s House Keeps Leaving The Front Door Open. She Asked Me To Write A Passive-Aggressive Note

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: kingjimmy01

#37 My Roommate Says I Have No Taste In Art. Let’s See What She Thinks Of This

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: candlejack303

#38 Roommate’s Pumpkins. Delicately Drawing The Line Between Passive-Aggressive Post-It Notes And Reasonable Reminders

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: andomr

#39 My Roommate Is Always Leaving Passive Aggressive Notes About What She Does Around The House. Thought I’d Join In

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: stephy7

#40 I Woke Up To Find This This Morning. The Best Passive-Aggressive Note From Any Roommate Ever

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: Guitarmaggedon

#41 To My Owner

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

#42 When Your Housemates Steal Your Cheese

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

#43 Message In A Roommate’s Drawer

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: passiveaggressivenotes

#44 In The Morning This Note Was Passed Under My Door. I Am Thinking Of Having It Framed

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: passiveaggressivenotes

#45 My Roommates Said They Left Me A Slice

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: Nkoppe1

#46 Check The Dryer’s Filter

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

#47 Toy-Let Story

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: passiveaggressivenotes

#48 I Live With Three Girls. Forgot Once To Put The Toilet Seat Down In Four Months

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: myfictionalcharacter

#49 A Limerick

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: passiveaggressivenotes

#50 When Passive-Aggressive Meets The Roommate That Resorts To Using Tissues Before Replacing The Toilet Paper Roll (Repeatedly)

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: talyssatopacio

#51 Roommate Got Tired Of Our Shit

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: onmyknees4batman

#52 What My Roommates Forced Me To Do

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: lithiun

#53 Jason, You Might Want To Check Your Car

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

#54 This Is How I Passive-Aggressively Remind My Housemates To Wash Up

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: nyiggah

#55 New Roommate Is Apparently Leaving Me Subtle, Passive-Aggressive Reminders Now

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: maxgongaware

#56 My Roommate’s Girl Friend Had Been Staying With Us And I’ve Been Waking Up To A Hot Ass House So I Posted This On The Thermostat

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: bio_librarian

#57 My Roommate May Or May Not Be Sexist

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: EL7

#58 Since Moving Into Halls For The First Year Of University, Our Hygiene Skills Have Gone Downhill, To Say The Least. Finally, One Of Our Roommates Cracked And Cleaned Up The Rotting Mess. Or So We Thought

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: passiveaggressivenotes

#59 Our Roommate Went Away On A Tropical Vacation, And Wasn’t Very Civil About It. So We Made Sure He Never Would Have To Leave Paradise

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: Johnfranco

#60 This Could Be A Hint That Your Former Housemates Have Grown Weary Of You Treating Their Home As A Rent-Free Walk-In Closet

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: passiveaggressivenotes

#61 My Flatmate Stuck This Up, I Feel Like He’s Trying To Tell Me Something

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: Irishrock94

#62 My Roommate Everyone

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: flarik

#63 Coming Soon, From Pixar

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: passiveaggressivenotes

#64 Jesus Doesn’t Steal

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: This Way to Infinity

#65 My Roommate Just Put This On Our Door

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: bunnyface12345

#66 Passive-Agressive Roommate Level 9000

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: uptown_abbey

#67 Roommate Hung This Sign Over Our Kitchen Sink

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source:  muNICU

#68 I Know Who’s Not Getting A Merit Badge For Sharing…

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: passiveaggressivenotes

#69 My Friend Is Passive Aggressive, His Roommate Is Just A Dick

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: ToABank

#70 In The Time It Took You To Print On A Post-It You Could Have Just Loaded The Dishwasher

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: traciecarpenter

#71 Buy Your Own Rice

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: passiveaggressivenotes

#72 Well, Someone’s Feeling A Little Chippy

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: passiveaggressivenotes

#73 Up Next, On Bananas With Low Self-Esteem

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: passiveaggressivenotes

#74 Hey Hot Stuff

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

#75 Not Queen

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: passiveaggressivenotes

#76 A Month Ago My Roommate Wrote Me A Passive-Aggressive Note About Doing The Dishes. He Never Does The Dishes

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: duk-e

#77 Ramen Pedicure, Anyone?

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: passiveaggressivenotes

#78 A Little Peevish, Aren’t We?

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: passiveaggressivenotes

#79 I Think I’ve Won The Passive-Aggresive War Of 2015

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: BurritoSchits

#80 My Roommate Always Forgets To Flush The Toilet. This Was My Solution

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: hunterkil2

#81 The Easter Bunny Is Such A Passive-Aggressive Little Bugger

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: passiveaggressivenotes

#82 Passive-Aggressive Mr. T

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

#83 My Roommate Hid This In My Sock Drawer. I’m Jewish

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: sorell42

#84 I Was Upset My Roommates Threw Away My Pizza So I Left Them A Small Note

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: bigboo741

#85 My Housemate Doesn’t Wash His Dishes. So I Left Him I Note. In Pretzel Salt

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: ddrossi93

#86 This Is My Pot!

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: passiveaggressivenotes

#87 Return My Things Please

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: passiveaggressivenotes

#88 This New Reminder Clearly Has Been Working For My Housemates

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: fattehboi

#89 With 17 Roommates, It Could Have Been Worse

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: passiveaggressivenotes

#90 Please Resubmit Your Inquiry After It Has Been Properly Notarized. Regards, Your Flatmates

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: passiveaggressivenotes

#91 How I Pay Rent To My Roommates

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: brimlys

#92 You Can’t Spare Three Squares?

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: passiveaggressivenotes

#93 Housemates Always Leave The Sink Cluttered, So I Left This

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: kahuna90

#94 My Friend’s Roommate Situation In College

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Image source: rno2867

#95 Could You Plz?

95 Of The Most Hilarious Passive Aggressive Roommate Messages Ever

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Rare Facts About People, Places, And Everyday Things That Will Make You Say “No Way!”: 17 Photos
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2025
‘Suits’ Renewed for Season 8, Star Patrick J. Adams Exits
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2018
The Best Adam Baldwin Movies and TV Shows
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2023
My Cat Yawns Every Time I Take A Picture
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Portrayed A Little Girl With A Black Fox
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Things “Hawaii Five O” Gets Right About Living In Hawaii
3 min read
Jan, 11, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.