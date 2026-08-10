59 Times Petty People Left The Most Hilarious And Infuriating Passive-Aggressive Notes (New Pics)

Let’s be honest—we’ve all had moments when we wanted to leave a note for someone. Maybe it was the person who parked across two spaces, the coworker who “borrowed” your lunch, or the neighbor who somehow thinks 2 a.m. is the perfect time to blast music. Most of us grumble to ourselves and move on… but some people decide to put pen to paper, and the results are absolutely glorious.
In today’s collection, you’ll find some of the funniest, pettiest, and most brilliantly passive-aggressive notes people have ever left behind. From clever sarcasm to painfully polite takedowns, these messages prove that sometimes a handwritten note can say far more than an angry confrontation ever could. Keep scrolling, Pandas—you might even pick up a few ideas (though we can’t promise you should use them!).
#1 This Shop Sign
Image source: KindokeNomad
#2 Just A Note In A Small Town Diner In Pennsylvania
Image source: emagdnimsrt
#3 What Were They Doing In There?
Image source: Akidcalledstorm
“Selling coffee from a tiny beach shack.” “Book cheap flights and disappear for a week.” “Start learning Spanish.” “Text that friend you’ve been meaning to reply to.” Our minds are constantly jumping from one thought to the next. Some ideas are practical, others are completely random, and many disappear almost as quickly as they arrive. In fact, a 2020 study estimated that people experience more than 6,000 thoughts every single day. That’s a lot of ideas passing through our heads.
#4 They Offer To Fix The Headphones My Cat Chewed On, But Not Without Insinuating That It’s Unfed Or Unhappy
Image source: ImagineBagginz
#5 Make Things Better
Image source: kitchenham
#6 Im Sorr, My Bad
Image source: [deleted]
The funny thing is that most of those thoughts vanish before we ever act on them. Sound familiar, Pandas? A great idea pops into your head while you’re showering or walking to work, and by lunchtime you’ve completely forgotten it. That’s why so many people jot things down, whether it’s on a sticky note, the Notes app on their phone, or the back of a receipt. We’ve been doing it since school (scribbling reminders, ideas, and to-do lists) because sometimes the simple act of writing something down is enough to stop it from slipping away.
#7 Neighborly Note Posted On Nextdoor About The Leaves In Your Yard
Image source: munchonsomegrindage
#8 Yeah, I’m Cool With Passing On That Responsibility
Image source: Fine-Night-243
#9 A Friendly Reminder
Image source: ScientistPlayful9821
Today, note-taking has evolved into something much bigger than a pile of notebooks gathering dust. To explore that idea, we looked at Building a Second Brain: A Proven Method to Organize Your Digital Life and Unlock Your Creative Potential by productivity expert Tiago Forte. Rather than treating notes as a place to simply store information, Forte encourages people to think of them as a living system that helps them generate ideas, solve problems, and create new work. Instead of asking, “How can I remember everything?” his approach asks, “How can I build a system that remembers it for me?”
#10 Taped To My Car. “The Free Parking Lot” Has A Two Hour Limit. I Park On A Public Street Where You Don’t Need A Resident Sticker
Image source: emoshitstorm
#11 My Wife Began Using The Shower I Usually Use. I Got Tired Of Cleaning Her Hair Of The Walls
Image source: [deleted]
#12 Pissy Work Emails Are Why I Get Up In The Morning
Image source: transgenicmouse
At the heart of the book is Forte’s CODE framework: Capture, Organize, Distill, and Express. The idea is simple but surprisingly powerful. Rather than letting useful information pile up until it becomes overwhelming, the framework helps people collect meaningful ideas, organize them logically, simplify them into their most useful form, and eventually turn them into something valuable. In a world where we’re constantly bombarded with information, having a system like this can make life feel a little less chaotic.
#13 The Way This Jerk Signed Our Coworkers Retirement Card
Image source: Promise-Due
#14 I Dunno If I Should Feel Threatened Or Not
Image source: DanTheMan00020
#15 “Vacation” Wow
Image source: boi012
The four steps each serve a different purpose:
- Capture: Instead of saving everything you come across, Forte recommends keeping only the ideas that genuinely resonate with you. That could be an insightful quote, an interesting statistic, a clever solution to a problem, or a thought you don’t want to lose. The goal isn’t to collect more information; it’s to collect better information.
- Organize: Next comes the PARA system, which sorts notes based on how you’ll actually use them rather than broad topics. Projects cover active goals you’re working on, Areas include ongoing responsibilities, Resources store topics you’re interested in, and Archives hold information you don’t currently need. This makes finding relevant information much easier when you need it.
- Distill: Saving information is only half the battle—you also need to make it easy to understand later. Forte suggests a technique called Progressive Summarization, where you gradually highlight the most important parts of a note over time. Eventually, you can glance at a page and immediately spot the key takeaway without rereading everything.
- Express: Finally comes the reason you collected those notes in the first place: using them. Forte encourages people to build projects from smaller reusable pieces (templates, outlines, research snippets, or draft ideas) so creating something new becomes much faster. Instead of endlessly consuming information, your notes begin working for you.
#16 Android’s Auto-Reply Function Throws Shade Like An Umbrella
Image source: littledidheknowww
#17 My Sh Tracker Woke Up And Decided To Bring Me Down A Notch
Image source: L_washere
#18 I Feel Passive Aggressive, But It Works
Image source: Negative_Possible_87
One of the book’s biggest ideas is refreshingly simple: our brains are meant for thinking, not storing endless amounts of information. Trying to remember every interesting article, idea, or statistic consumes mental energy that could be spent solving problems or being creative. By giving your thoughts a reliable home outside your head, you free yourself to focus on connecting ideas, making decisions, and creating something meaningful instead of worrying about forgetting things.
#19 Fridge At Work
Image source: PendletonTheCook
#20 The WiFi Password For Our Hotel
Image source: PackageTraditional91
#21 Passive Aggressive Workplace Art
Image source: mthroop11
#22 I Hope I Never Become This Passive-Aggressive
Image source: [deleted]
That matters because clear thinking has become more valuable than ever. As Forbes points out, critical thinking plays an important role in almost every part of life. In school, it helps students understand complex subjects instead of simply memorizing facts. At work, it allows people to evaluate problems, develop creative solutions, and make better decisions. In everyday life, it helps us question misleading information, recognize bias, and make more thoughtful choices in a world overflowing with opinions and endless streams of content. Organizing information isn’t just about staying tidy; it’s about giving yourself more room to think clearly.
#23 Icemaker
Image source: Skrtskrtskrtskrt1017
#24 Heck, Henrico Library, PA Much?
Image source: NationYell
#25 Its The Clearly For Me
Image source: Cynndia06
#26 Always More Exclamation Points!!!!
Image source: OutlierForLife
Of course, not every note has to change your life. Some reminders help us stay organized, others preserve brilliant ideas, and then there are the notes in today’s collection—the wonderfully passive-aggressive ones. Whether they’re sarcastic, clever, or laugh-out-loud funny, they certainly get their message across. Which one made you laugh the most, Pandas? And be honest… have you ever been tempted to leave a note like these yourself?
#27 Notes Left On Leaky Faucet At Work
Image source: untitled_star
#28 Trying To Download Something From The Sims Resource With An Adblocker
Image source: aryanseb
#29 Co Worker Sends Passive Aggressive Email To Those Who Didn’t Pay
We made a $10 bet for the world cup per team so everyone got one team I got England and he got the winner lol. And idk instead of just sending a reminder that’s the email everyone got lol
Image source: [deleted]
#30 When My Coworkers Aren’t Actively Aggressive, They Do Stuff Like This
Image source: smokiechick
#31 Something About This Just Reeks Of Passive Agressive-Ness
Image source: TheDayOfTheDucks
#32 Neighbor Got Mad We Asked Him Not To Dump His Grass On Our Property So He Built A Wood Fence And Dumps It Between Our Fences Right In Front Of Our Front Door
Image source: joga_93
#33 This Notice In A Festival Toilet
Image source: DiscoverEarth
#34 My Flatmate And I Hate Eachother LOL
Image source: Cokezerowh0re
#35 Passive Aggressive Laundromat
Image source: f**kthehumanity
#36 To Fill In An Application
Image source: Remarkable_Bit_9887
#37 Will Never Get This Song Out Of My Head Now
Image source: FairestPlum
#38 Well, It Was Sticky
Image source: CeephalusDryp
#39 …isnt Food
Image source: ScottusMaximus
#40 Triggered Drivers Are Hilarious
Image source: UnregisteredDomain
#41 Dairy Queen Earlier Today
Image source: CopperThumb
#42 List Of Categories Of People From Class Materials
Image source: Level-Wishbone5808
#43 Sign In The Bathroom At Work
Image source: acgasp
#44 Local Notice Taped To The Locals Pub Bench
Image source: Kdconorr
#45 This Passive Aggressive Sign On The Elevator In An Office. They Didn’t Put In Enough Elevators For Capacity Of The Building. This Was The Solution
Image source: jeniatwain
#46 Drinking My Tea Feels Like I’m In A Toxic Relationship…
Image source: Eating_a_guitare
#47 Saw This The Other Day At Work
Image source: Imnotlikeyou281
#48 Do You Think The Shelter Could Use Some Volunteers?
Image source: ZachariasDemodica
#49 They’re Really Mad About The Family Building A House Next-Door, But This Is Some Next Level Petty That Left Me Laughing On Their Front Lawn
Image source: UnlikelyAd7598
#50 Shared Work Fridge
Image source: christuuna
#51 My Mom Texted Me Unprovoked
Image source: Keyezeecool
#52 Somebody At Work Got Hurt By That Tuna Smell (I Didn’t Do It)
Image source: harryweezy
#53 And Her Name Is Karen!! 🤭
Image source: OGcatmomma
#54 Don’t Touch Deb’s Markers!!!
Image source: [deleted]
#55 The Endorsement On This Book
Image source: Amockdfw89
#56 I Make No Promises
Image source: Danzarak
#57 Office Culture Is Crazy
Image source: PenPenPenney
#58 I Think My Little Brother Would Like Me To Lock The Door
Image source: CA2thaBA2thaNA2thaS
#59 Hotel Getting A Little Butthurt I Didn’t Rate Them 4.73 Seconds After Checking In
Image source: O2Dive
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