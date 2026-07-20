“Could You Handle A Real Pub Quiz?”: Test Your General Knowledge With These 24 Questions

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Welcome to today’s trivia challenge! We’ve put together 24 general knowledge questions that cover everything from Gladiator and Casablanca to Machu Picchu and world capitals, from Superman and Harry Potter to science, sports, and famous landmarks.

The real question is: can you stay focused, think quickly, and answer every question correctly? There’s only one way to find out. But before jumping to the quiz, let’s start with a quick warm-up:

💡Which actor played Maximus in the film Gladiator?

💡In which country is Machu Picchu located?

💡Who painted American Gothic?

If you’ve ever wondered if you could run trivia night, this is your chance to prove it. These trivia questions are designed to challenge your knowledge, keep you guessing, and maybe even teach you something new along the way.

And now, without further ado, let’s get starteeeed! 🚀

In case you’ve missed Part 11, check it out here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Could You Handle A Real Pub Quiz?”: Test Your General Knowledge With These 24 Questions

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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