Only High IQs Can Beat All 23 Hard General Knowledge Questions – Prove You’re One

🚨Double points quiz🚨
From science and mathematics to history and culture, this high-IQ general knowledge quiz covers a little bit of everything. But this time, the bar is higher, and the questions are designed to truly challenge your knowledge.
We’ve left the easy questions behind: no “What is England’s capital?” or “Which ocean separates Europe from America?” Instead, expect questions that will truly put your knowledge to the test, such as:
💡Which scientist coined the term “radioactivity”?
💡What is the longest side of a right triangle called?
💡Which branch of geology studies earthquakes?
If you’re feeling inspired, take the quiz and find out how many cool elite facts you actually know. Let’s get starteeeed!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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