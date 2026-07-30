If You’re A True Geography Expert, You’ll Ace These 20 Questions – Take The Quiz

by

Welcome to our 20 Geography General Knowledge Questions quiz! If you enjoy testing your world knowledge, you’re in the right place. In this challenge, you’ll answer 20 questions covering countries, cities, famous landmarks, capitals, flags, and much more.

Some questions will be easy, while others are designed to put your geography skills to the test. Before jumping to the quiz, let’s start with a quick warm-up:

💡Which country is home to the world’s largest salt flat, Salar de Uyuni?

💡Which natural disaster is measured using the Richter scale?

And now, before further ado, let’s get starteeeed! 🚀

In case you missed Part 1, click here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

If You’re A True Geography Expert, You’ll Ace These 20 Questions – Take The Quiz

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
47 Artists Uncover The Colors Of Passion
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Write For Us!
3 min read
Mar, 5, 2012
21 Gifts That Perfectly Sum Up Your Beautifully Unhinged Friendship This Best Friends Day
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
People Are Posting ‘Illegal’ Lego Building Techniques And They Are Actually Genius
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 Captivating Examples Of Parametric Architecture, As Shared By This Platform For Enthusiasts
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Daily Guess The Famous Person Game #041 (Apr 27, 2026)
3 min read
Apr, 27, 2026