If You’re A True Geography Expert, You’ll Ace These 25 Questions – Take The Quiz

Welcome to our 25 Geography General Knowledge Questions quiz! If you think you know your way around the world, this is your chance to put that knowledge to the test.
This geography quiz covers a little bit of everything, from countries and cities to capitals, flags, famous landmarks, and plenty of other interesting facts about our world. Some questions should be fairly easy, while others might make you stop and think for a moment.
But before we get into the quiz, let’s warm up with a couple of quick ones:
💡 In which country is Marrakech located?
💡 Which city is famous for its canals and gondolas?
Do you have your answers? Great. Now, without further ado, let’s get started! 🚀
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Follow Us