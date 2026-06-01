“Can You Beat The Average?”: This 50-50 General Knowledge Quiz Is Harder Than It Looks

by

How knowledgeable are you? This 50-50 general knowledge quiz is packed with tricky trivia questions spanning history, science, geography, pop culture, and much more…

At first glance, it might seem easy. After all, you’ve got a 50% chance of getting each answer right. 💅 But what seems to be a simple brain teaser quiz is actually a challenge that separates the well-rounded from the rest. So, before starting, let’s do a quick check:

💡In which city is the TV show Friends set?

💡In which country would you find the ruins of Carthage?

💡What is the term for a group of owls?

Now, the real question is: how much do you really know? Let’s find out! 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Can You Beat The Average?”: This 50-50 General Knowledge Quiz Is Harder Than It Looks

Image credits: Monstera Production

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Together, But Apart: This Couple Travels The World Separately (70 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Young Talented Artist Creates Unique Paintings Full Of Life And Bursting Colors
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Guy Refuses To Cover Up And Continues To Sleep Naked Even Though Neighbor Says He’s A “Menace To The Neighborhood”
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Prestigious Company Tries Firing Their Long-Time Employee Just Before His Time To Retire
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
77 Childhood Memories To Recollect The Most Precious Moments In Life
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
26 Winning Pictures Of The 2021 Birth Photography Image Competition
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025