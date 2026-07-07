“Are You Smarter Than The Average U.S. Student?”: These 21 Questions Will Show

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Welcome to Part 3 of the Advanced Placement® Practice Challenge! 🚀📚 This edition features 21 brand-new questions covering subjects such as U.S. History, World History, Biology, English Language, English Literature, Statistics, and Government & Politics. Each one is designed to challenge your critical thinking and subject knowledge.

Designed in the style of real AP® exams, this challenge will test your ability to analyze, reason, and apply knowledge, and not just recall facts. These are the same college-level exams taken by high school students seeking university credit. So now, the real question is:

Can you outperform the average U.S. student and earn an impressive score? There’s only one way to find out! 💡 Let’s get starteeeed!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Are You Smarter Than The Average U.S. Student?”: These 21 Questions Will Show

Image credits: Yan Krukau

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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