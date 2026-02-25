Participant From Bonnie Blue’s 400‑Men Challenge Drops Explosive Behind‑The‑Scenes Revelations

Jak White, a 20-year-old content creator who says he participated in Bonnie Blue’s now-infamous 400-men “breeding mission,” has come forward with explicit behind-the-scenes details about what allegedly unfolded inside the private London mansion on February 7.
His account comes just days after Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Billinger, uploaded a YouTube video titled Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant, declaring that her “Breeding Mission was a success!”
In the footage, the 26-year-old documented herself taking a pregnancy test after experiencing nausea, migraines, and sudden food cravings.
“Guys… I am definitely pregnant, fully pregnant,” the influencer said.
A man who participated in Bonnie Blue’s 400-men “breeding mission” broke his silence
Image credits: onlybonnieblue
“I’ve been being sick, a headache, and when I say headache I mean like mega migraine. Foods have been making me feel sick, but then also some foods I’m wanting to eat instantly, else I will be sick,” Blue told viewers.
The adult star then held the test up to the camera. “It’s like half pink, half white. Kinda looks like a drumstick, actually,” she added.
Image credits: bonnieblueuk_x
Blue later shared footage from a clinic, claiming an ultrasound confirmed it was “one baby,” not twins, and that conception likely occurred “11, 12, 13 days ago,” aligning with the date of the 400-men event.
Now, one of the men who says he was part of that day is describing what he witnessed.
White told Radar Online he was one of “about 400 or 500 people” who allegedly had relations with Bonnie “one after the other, and on the same day — and without protection.”
He likened the gathering to a “cattle breeding” event.
“It just felt like a different vibe because everyone there was a bit hyped up and ready to go, if that’s the best way to say it,” he said.
Blue was intimate with 400 men with the express purpose of becoming pregnant, each spending up to 5 minutes with her
Image credits: Bonnie Blue
According to White, the purpose of the event was clear: to get Bonnie pregnant.
Unlike her previous headline-grabbing “number game” claims, including her statement that she once slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours, this gathering was allegedly structured around conception.
He said participants were required to provide mouth swabs for DNA samples, undergo STI testing, and sign consent forms before taking part.
“You kind of showed that to the team as such that were there. So yeah, it was kind of safe that way,” he explained, referring to STD test verification.
Image credits: bonnieblueuk_x
White said he remained at the event for “about two or three hours,” estimating that most men had “four to five minutes” with Bonnie.
“There were a few people that kind of looked as if it was their first time ever having s*x, like don’t get me wrong. Most people were kind of getting on chatting. We had the blue ski masks on. It kind of hid people’s identity as well, which was quite cool.”
The gathering required participants to wear masks to hide their identities, complicating issues surrounding paternity
Image credits: onlybonnieblue
“The biggest one was to be respectful. Treat her with respect. That was kind of one of the key points of the day.”
White described the overall mood as enthusiastic, even celebratory.
“It was probably one of the funnest ever,” he said.
Image credits: Bonnie Blue
With Bonnie now claiming she is pregnant, speculation over paternity has exploded online. White said that to his knowledge, none of the participants have stepped forward to claim involvement.
“A lot of people were masked. They had the ski mask, so you don’t really know their identity,” White added.
“Everyone was wearing a ski mask — including myself — because it just gives that mysterious look, doesn’t it?” he continued. “I just don’t know what to think, and I haven’t really spoken to anyone else. It will be really interesting to see.”
Bonnie said that she collected DNA samples from participants in order to later identify the father
In an earlier interview with Us Weekly, she explained that she postponed the original January date to February 7 to align with her peak fertility window and offered a “fast pass” to men she believed had the “strongest swimmers.”
“I was concerned I’d drown with the amount of fluids I had planned to consume, and did consume by the end of the day,” she said.
“I wanted the men who wanted to be a dad the most, with the strongest swimmers, to get a fast pass to the front of the queue.”
Her pregnancy announcement caused a wave of reactions online, most expressing concern for the baby and the impact the events surrounding its conception could have on its mental health.
Image credits: onlybonnieblue
“This sounds like Freddy Krueger’s origin story,” one netizen wrote.
“That baby’s gonna need a PowerPoint presentation titled Possible Fathers,” another added.
“I just feel bad for the baby. Growing up knowing how you were conceived is going to come with a lot of pressure,” a third argued. “I hope the child is protected from all of this chaos.”
Others referenced Maury Povich’s long-running talk show, known for dramatic paternity reveals.
“She definitely will be needing Maury Povich to find out who is the father,” one commenter said.
Blue had previously spoken about believing she was infertile after struggling with a former partner
Image credits: onlybonnieblue
Speaking to Us Weekly, Blue said that she struggled for years to conceive with her ex-partner, Oliver “Ollie” Davidson, before their 2023 split.
“I tried to get pregnant for years with my ex-partner and really, really struggled, and I’d have to go down the IVF route. So I wish I could say I might get pregnant; however, I’m not in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally,” she said.
“I would never, ever lie about pregnancy,” she said in a previous video, calling it “a step too far” in light of her own struggles to conceive.
She described infertility as “the most lonely experience,” explaining that watching others joke about pregnancy or treat it lightly had once been deeply painful for her.
For now, Blue has not revealed the identity of the potential father.
“Group project.” Viewers shared their thoughts on Bonnie’s pregnancy on social media
Image credits: g8411131324456
Image credits: cyprus_isles
Image credits: tade_ben
Image credits: xhogrider
Image credits: fanofzenitsu
Image credits: LOUVIC79
Image credits: 7RandomPerson
Image credits: allandoodle1
Image credits: igetshishi
Image credits: Drownomatic5000
Image credits: AarshanAbdul
Image credits: K1rby_K1w1
Image credits: makaylak0123
Image credits: themightyiiii
Follow Us