Parents Tattoo Their Legs With Daughter’s Birthmark So She Won’t Feel Different



Large and obvious birthmarks can make school life hard for children, but a couple of caring parents in the UK have found a controversial way to combat this issue. Tanya and Adam Phillips got huge tattoos stretching up their right legs to match the birthmark that their 18-month-old daughter, Honey-Rae, has on her leg.

“Although in our eyes she was perfect, I knew people would cruelly point and stare at her”

“I was stood at a check out till, when I saw an old couple whispering and staring at Honey-Rae’s leg. I was distraught. It was first time I had taken her out without covering her up and it confirmed all my worries and fears. People are cruel without even realising”

“We had talked about having duplicate tattoos done for a little while but that day my mind was made up”

“When the swelling went down, I showed Honey-Rae, and she gently touched it and smiled as she said ‘Match,’ pointing to her own leg. If I’d have needed any reassurance that I’d made the right decision that was it”

