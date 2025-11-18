Baby With 104°F Fever Taken On An International Flight, Netizens Slam Parents

A couple is facing backlash for taking their baby on an eight-hour flight hours after he had a fever of nearly 40°C (104°F).
Alina, who posts parenting content on @alina.motherhood, shared that she and her husband decided to take their one-year-old boy on a flight to Thailand because they didn’t want to lose the money.
“My husband and I wanted to cancel the flight, and our tickets would have been wasted, and the trip would have cost us $3,000 would have been wasted,” wrote the mom.
“We managed to bring down the temperature, and we were so worried about how the baby would feel on an 8-hour flight.”
“One plus of the flight was that the flight was at night, and the child could sleep and recover.”
A couple took their ill baby boy with a 104°F temperature on an 8-hour-long flight
Image credits: alinamotherhpod
However, a few hours into the journey, the boy’s temperature rose again. Alina’s husband filmed her efforts to try to calm down the crying baby, who struggled to sleep during the flight.
“We had to bring down the temperature again in the middle of the night. We were very worried.”
According to the mom, the couple took turns to look after the child so both of them could sleep.
Parents claimed the baby’s temperature had come down before boarding, but it shot back up during the flight
Image credits: alinamotherhpod
Alina’s video was viewed over 6.5 million times since it was shared on TikTok on Sunday (September 1), with thousands of outraged users condemning the parents for choosing to travel with the boy under such circumstances.
“40 degrees is a hospital admission! Not a flight to Thailand,” one of them wrote.
“I could never. If my babies are sick, we are home where they are comfortable and just snuggled up on the couch,” another commenter added.
A third user said: “Truly demented to stage and film this video with your sick baby instead of just focusing on taking care of your child.”
“This is disgraceful. For the baby and others on the plane,” somebody else wrote.
Netizens slammed the parents for their decision to travel with the sick baby
Image credits: alinamotherhpod
Meanwhile, others showed more empathy toward the parents, emphasizing that they are the ones who understand their baby the best and can discern whether the situation was risky or not.
“People need to be out of other people’s business, especially when they see only a SNIPPET of what YOU let them,” another user said, while another wrote, “You know what’s best for your baby. Everyone will say things. But only you will know when you are in that situation.”
Another mother chimed in, commenting, “Wow! Taking a child on a plane, let alone a poorly one. The baby looked settled at the end, so I hope you both loved your holiday.”
Experts recommend immediate medical attention if your baby has a fever of 100.4 °F or higher
Image credits: alinamotherhpod
If a baby has a fever of over 38 °C (100.4 °F), they might have a seizure or fit, called a febrile seizure. They are not usually serious, but it’s important to get medical help if your child has a seizure, according to the NHS.
If your baby is under three months old and has a temperature of 38 °C (100.4 °F) or higher, you should take them to the doctor as soon as possible. Additionally, you should see a doctor if you or your child has a fever that lasts five days or more.
If your child is sick and you have an upcoming flight, check with your pediatrician for their approval, Healthline recommends.
If you’re traveling with a sick child, always carry the necessary medication. Even if your baby isn’t sick, it’s a good idea to bring it just in case.
Make sure to have your insurance and medical cards with you and that you have a list of nearby hospitals at your destination.
You should also bring sanitizing wipes to clean tray tables, seat belt buckles, and armrests. To keep your child entertained and make the flight as enjoyable as possible, you should bring coloring books, games, or a device for watching videos.
The mom clarified in a follow-up video that the baby was teething, which resulted in the fever
Responding to the criticism in a follow-up video, Alina clarified that she had all the necessary medications for her one-year-old and explained that his temperature was due to teething.
“Our baby wasn’t sick. He was teething, and that’s why he had a fever. This isn’t the first time he’s had this,” she shared.
“We managed to bring down the temperature and decided to fly since the child was not in any danger.
“The baby slept poorly, but we were always there to help him and calm him down.
She also insisted that the baby did not have a fever when they boarded the plane. “But people always judge everyone. I consider myself a wonderful mother.”
Image credits: alinamotherhpod
Before boarding the plane, the couple informed the check-in counter that the child was teething and had a fever, and they received approval to fly, Alina added.
Teething does not cause a fever higher than 38 °C (100.4 °F), but it may occasionally lead to a slightly elevated temperature, like 37 C (98.6 F), known as a low-grade fever.
Image credits: alinamotherhpod
“Teething can cause some mild discomfort and fussiness, but anything more than that should be evaluated as a more serious concern,” explained pediatrician Dr. Lisa Diard.
“If your baby has a fever, you don’t want to ignore it and think it’s something it’s not.”
In a separate video, the first-time parents said that the family got food poisoning on their second day in Thailand.
She believes the family, including the one-year-old, got sick due to the unpurified tap water they were served at a restaurant.
People had mixed reactions toward the couple’s choice to fly while their baby was unwell
