35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

by

Finding suitable childcare can be a real challenge for many parents. Especially when so many Americans don’t hide their suspicion towards their nannies; The Zebra survey has revealed that 4 in 5 Americans would record a nanny or pet sitter inside their home (79%).

Ongoing prejudice against babysitters, and the constant pressure so many parents put on them, all while navigating being a carer, a friend, a family member, and an employee at once is what makes babysitting probably one of the most demanding jobs out there.

But entitled parents make it way worse. Collected from the “Choosing Beggars” Reddit community, below are some of the worst nanny job offers posted online. From totally delusional requirements to offering $3/h for an experienced nanny with higher education, these posts scream only two things: “Run!” and “Now!”

#1 Babysitter Wanted, Must Be In Collage

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: goldbricker83

#2 Anyone Who Has Worked In Childcare Knows She Hit Babysitter Bingo

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Absolute Human Vermin

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: TheSlothsAreWatching

#4 Delusional Babysitter Requirements

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: protoss12345

#5 Free Babysitting

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: imgur.com

#6 This Is Not A Babysitting Job

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: westcoastcdn19

#7 75 Cents An Hour For Babysitting

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: alexpleasestop23

#8 It’s Hard

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

#9 Parents Get Mad At Woman After She Asks $35/Hour To Babysit Their 3 Children

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: HENNYDEFN

#10 Looking For An Experienced Babysitter At $3/Hour

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: BanannaKarenina

#11 Mom Refuses To Pay Babysitter Because She ‘Gets Free Ice Cream And Day Of Fun’, So She Shows Her ‘Deleted’ Texts

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: VortexThing

#12 I’m Sure That $100 Per Week Will Go Far To Provide The Vegan Organic Food She’s Demanding The Babysitter Supply

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: keelhaulrose

#13 Lady Wants Babysitter To Watch Her Three Young Kids Including A 1 Month Old For $160 A Week From 7am-6pm Monday-Friday. Oh And They Need To Be Picked Up And Dropped Off As Well

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: JohnnyLong123

#14 “Sometimes The Baby Screams Or Throws Up Too”

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: TheFartingKing_56

#15 Potential Client Doesn’t Think I Can Do Math Apparently

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: cleaning-meaning

#16 I Wonder Why Her Babysitter Stopped Texting Her For Less Than $2 An Hour

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: KattLahiff

#17 Even Better, Someone Defended Her For The Amount She’s Willing To Pay

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: jhernto

#18 Babysitter Needed: 3 Kids, $2.50/Hr

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: mypnwadventure

#19 Paying You To Babysit Is “A Deal Breaker Sorry No”

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: sky12340987

#20 Free Painting

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: ChoosingBeggars

#21 How Silly Of Me To Assume You Needed A Cat Sitter, I Wonder How I Came To That Conclusion!

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: pikakim

#22 Childcare Is Sooooooo Easy, It Should Be Cheap Right?

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: Ultramass

#23 Crazy Mom On Facebook Only Wants To Pay $300 A Month For Full Time Baby Sitter

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: Meow123393

#24 Must Have A Bachelors Degree To Babysit My House

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: Lexia_0

#25 Single Mom (Blue) Was Looking For A Babysitter In My Neighborhood Facebook Group

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: sarcasm_included

#26 $2/Hr For A Full Time (58 Hours/Week) Babysitting Job. Sweet Deal!!

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: fartypantsmcghee

#27 Single Mom Would Like To Pay Less Than 2$ An Hour For Childcare

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: queenkeels

#28 Be A Very Specific Age, Have A Bachelor’s Degree, Be A Nanny, Housekeeper, Teacher And Personal Shopper…and More, All For $13/Hr

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: GirlFromTheVille

#29 Family’s Requirements For A Babysitter Are So Crazy, They Got Shamed For It Online

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: cranialbone

#30 Pay My Rent And Babysit For Me Too

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: reddit.com

#31 For $2 An Hour The Babysitter Is “Terrible” For Just Sitting On The Couch And Making Sure The Kids Are Safe

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: BethisnotonMeth

#32 A “Reasonable” Babysitter Willing To Work For Less Than $4 / Hr! Gtfoh!

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: Chemical-Fennec

#33 My Neighbour. Oh And By “Sit In Her House” She Means Babysit Her Two Very High Needs Children

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: shrinkingbabe

#34 Babysitter Requirements For 2 Children: College Grad, Cpr Cert, Owns Car, 12+hours, Starts 4:30am. $12/Hr

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: honeyblondee

#35 Babysitter Choosing Beggars; People Should Just Babysit For Free!!

35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Image source: xaislinx

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Other Space
Other Space Season 1 Episode 5 Review: “Trouble’s Brewing”
3 min read
May, 22, 2015
World’s Oldest Dog Maggie Dies Aged 30
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Crazy Real-Life Situations In An Imaginary World Of Animals
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Gaming System And Why?
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Things Americans Have Said That People In This Online Community Thought Were Weird
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
We Share Our Daily Life Bridging Cultural Gaps As An International Couple In These 28 Illustrations
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.