35 Of The Most Delusional Posts From Entitled Parents Seeking Babysitters

Finding suitable childcare can be a real challenge for many parents. Especially when so many Americans don’t hide their suspicion towards their nannies; The Zebra survey has revealed that 4 in 5 Americans would record a nanny or pet sitter inside their home (79%).
Ongoing prejudice against babysitters, and the constant pressure so many parents put on them, all while navigating being a carer, a friend, a family member, and an employee at once is what makes babysitting probably one of the most demanding jobs out there.
But entitled parents make it way worse. Collected from the “Choosing Beggars” Reddit community, below are some of the worst nanny job offers posted online. From totally delusional requirements to offering $3/h for an experienced nanny with higher education, these posts scream only two things: “Run!” and “Now!”
#1 Babysitter Wanted, Must Be In Collage
#2 Anyone Who Has Worked In Childcare Knows She Hit Babysitter Bingo
#3 Absolute Human Vermin
#4 Delusional Babysitter Requirements
#5 Free Babysitting
#6 This Is Not A Babysitting Job
#7 75 Cents An Hour For Babysitting
#9 Parents Get Mad At Woman After She Asks $35/Hour To Babysit Their 3 Children
#10 Looking For An Experienced Babysitter At $3/Hour
#11 Mom Refuses To Pay Babysitter Because She ‘Gets Free Ice Cream And Day Of Fun’, So She Shows Her ‘Deleted’ Texts
#12 I’m Sure That $100 Per Week Will Go Far To Provide The Vegan Organic Food She’s Demanding The Babysitter Supply
#13 Lady Wants Babysitter To Watch Her Three Young Kids Including A 1 Month Old For $160 A Week From 7am-6pm Monday-Friday. Oh And They Need To Be Picked Up And Dropped Off As Well
#14 “Sometimes The Baby Screams Or Throws Up Too”
#15 Potential Client Doesn’t Think I Can Do Math Apparently
#16 I Wonder Why Her Babysitter Stopped Texting Her For Less Than $2 An Hour
#17 Even Better, Someone Defended Her For The Amount She’s Willing To Pay
#18 Babysitter Needed: 3 Kids, $2.50/Hr
#19 Paying You To Babysit Is “A Deal Breaker Sorry No”
#20 Free Painting
#21 How Silly Of Me To Assume You Needed A Cat Sitter, I Wonder How I Came To That Conclusion!
#22 Childcare Is Sooooooo Easy, It Should Be Cheap Right?
#23 Crazy Mom On Facebook Only Wants To Pay $300 A Month For Full Time Baby Sitter
#24 Must Have A Bachelors Degree To Babysit My House
#25 Single Mom (Blue) Was Looking For A Babysitter In My Neighborhood Facebook Group
#26 $2/Hr For A Full Time (58 Hours/Week) Babysitting Job. Sweet Deal!!
#27 Single Mom Would Like To Pay Less Than 2$ An Hour For Childcare
#28 Be A Very Specific Age, Have A Bachelor’s Degree, Be A Nanny, Housekeeper, Teacher And Personal Shopper…and More, All For $13/Hr
#29 Family’s Requirements For A Babysitter Are So Crazy, They Got Shamed For It Online
#30 Pay My Rent And Babysit For Me Too
#31 For $2 An Hour The Babysitter Is “Terrible” For Just Sitting On The Couch And Making Sure The Kids Are Safe
#32 A “Reasonable” Babysitter Willing To Work For Less Than $4 / Hr! Gtfoh!
#33 My Neighbour. Oh And By “Sit In Her House” She Means Babysit Her Two Very High Needs Children
#34 Babysitter Requirements For 2 Children: College Grad, Cpr Cert, Owns Car, 12+hours, Starts 4:30am. $12/Hr
#35 Babysitter Choosing Beggars; People Should Just Babysit For Free!!
