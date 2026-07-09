Guy Can’t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister’s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels

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Many kids consider their parents to be superheroes. They look at them with pure admiration, and they expect Mom and Dad to be the most intelligent, most loving people on the planet. But once the veil has lifted and children see their parents’ true colors, they aren’t always as impressed.

One man learned this lesson the hard way when he lost contact with his parents at a young age. But now, a decade later, they’ve finally decided that it’s time to reach out. Below, you’ll find the full story that the man posted on Reddit in search of advice, as well as some of the replies concerned readers left him.  

This man has been estranged from his parents for a decade

Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels

Image credits: GaudiLab / Envato (not the actual photo)

Guy Can’t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister’s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels

But now that their daughter has been arrested, they finally decided to reach out

Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / Envato (not the actual photo)

Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels

Image credits: ThrowRARevLog

Many readers warned that reconnecting with the parents might not be a good idea, and some noted that the parents should have reached out years ago

Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels
Guy Can&#8217;t Believe Parents Want To Reconcile After They Ignored His Sister&#8217;s Mental Health To Dangerous Levels

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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