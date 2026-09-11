Man Gets Sick Of Teens Stealing From His Cars, Electrifies His Fence And Lets Their Parents Expose Them

Neighborhood kids can be a handful, especially when they start treating other people’s property like their personal playground. Some people might overlook a little mischief, but once it crosses the line into vandalism or theft, it is time to act.
Unfortunately for this man, the kids in his neighborhood were doing far more than being naughty. He shared how they kept breaking into the cars on his property, so he put up an electric fence to protect them, and their parents weren’t happy about it. Scroll down to see how their complaints sparked a dispute that got the police involved.
Kids can test the patience of an entire neighborhood, especially when their behavior negatively affects other people
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The poster tried to protect hundreds of vehicles on his property, only to find himself dealing with angry parents
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Theft and vandalism can leave property owners looking for better ways to protect what belongs to them
Vandalism can be frustrating for property owners because the damage may be more than what was stolen. Police.uk describes vandalism as the deliberate destruction or damage of property and recommends measures such as creating clear boundaries around a property and improving security in vulnerable areas.
The poster was responsible for hundreds of vehicles, so keeping vandals away and his property safe was a priority. After repeated break-ins and the damage they left behind, he had to install an electric fence to make his property harder to access.
Property owners can’t install electric fences however they want. Safety standards cover the equipment used to energize them, including security fences. Experts have outlined safety requirements intended to reduce the risks that can come with using these systems.
The requirements ensure the fence does its job without creating unnecessary safety hazards. That means installing the equipment properly, keeping the energizer away from things that could make the situation more dangerous, and putting up clear warning signs. Hence, anyone approaching knows the fence is electrified.
The goal is to make the fence difficult for intruders to cross without putting everyone else in danger. It appears the poster took that responsibility seriously before installing his own fence. He said he got the necessary approval and positioned the electric fence inside his existing security barrier, suggesting he did his due diligence before adding an extra layer of protection to his property.
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Peer pressure, as well as parental supervision can help shape the choices young people make
Research on peer influence shows that the people around them can strongly influence young people. Spending time with peers who engage in delinquent behavior can increase the likelihood that a young person will become involved in similar behavior themselves. Even when that behavior starts small, leaving it unchecked can allow it to develop into more serious later on.
Parents can play an important role in preventing that behavior from becoming a pattern, especially by keeping an eye on who their children spend time with and what they do. A study found that young people exposed to delinquent peers showed higher levels of deviant and violent behavior, and that close parental monitoring could help offset some of that influence.
This does not mean parents should control every choice their children make, but they should not ignore repeated bad behavior. Experts recommend setting clear expectations, tracking what teenagers are doing, and following through when rules are broken. In a situation like this one, that could mean taking repeated vandalism seriously instead of dismissing it as kids simply being kids.
The kids’ behavior showed warning signs that deserved more attention, especially as their actions continued and eventually became more serious. Had their parents taken those early incidents seriously, perhaps some of what came later could have been prevented.
What do you think parents should do when their children start getting involved in behavior like this? Let us know in the comments!
Readers pointed out that the parents likely knew about their kids’ behavior and shared their own experiences with electric fences
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