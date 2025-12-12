“This Is Disgusting”: 5-Month-Old Passes Away After Parents’ “Pseudoscience” Goes Tragically Wrong

An Arizona couple, Temaure Stanley, 25, and Janiece Brooks, 26, are facing possible prison time after their youngest child was found unresponsive at the family’s residence in Phoenix, Arizona.
On July 28, 2023, 5-month-old Tresure Stanley was rushed to the hospital after her mother called 911. The baby reportedly weighed 6.6 pounds at the time of her passing, far below the healthy range for her age.
The couple’s other three older children, aged 2 to 5, were also hospitalized, and the cause of the tragedy was later discovered to be a misinformed diet.
“We chose this diet for good health,” Stanley stated in court in December 2025.
An unconventional diet claimed the life of a 5-month-old Arizona infant
Image credits: mesa0789
Although the cause of the tragedy was undetermined, investigators found signs of chronic malnutrition in all four children. In a report from the Arizona Department of Child Safety, malnutrition/neglect was cited as one of the potential factors contributing to the infant’s demise.
The couple allegedly fed their four children, including deceased daughter Tresure, a strict “alkaline diet,” which is suspected to have resulted in the latter losing her life.
Image credits: AMSW Photography – Alisha Smith Watkins/Pexels (Not the actual image)
According to Cleveland Clinic, an alkaline diet is based on the scientifically unproven notion that moving one’s body chemistry from acidic to alkaline results in health benefits, including weight loss.
While it is considered a pseudoscience, those who practice this diet believe it can cure diseases and detoxify the body by primarily focusing on alkaline-promoting foods like fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes.
Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual image)
Court reports show that the couple distrusted traditional medical care. Stanley and Brooks admitted that they did not believe in vaccines. Prosecutors revealed that the couple instead relied on an extreme version of the alkaline diet, which lacked fat, protein, and fortified foods.
As a result, the children faced malnutrition and vitamin deficiencies, while the parents viewed the rapid weight loss as a sign of the diet being beneficial for them.
Temaure Stanley and Janiece Brooks could face life in prison
Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual image)
Following the tragic incident, Stanley and Brooks were arrested and indicted on charges of first-degree homicide and four counts of child abuse. The couple later met with prosecutors on December 1, 2025, to discuss a plea deal, which includes a sixteen-year prison sentence.
As part of the agreement, the homicide charges against the parents have been dropped. However, since the children were below the age of 15, each count of child abuse can reportedly lead to a ten to twenty-four-year prison sentence.
The surviving siblings, who faced medical conditions such as rickets, osteopenia, vitamin D deficiency, and significant developmental delays, were placed in foster care. Stanley and Brooks are currently awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for January 16, 2026.
Medical misinformation is at the root of the infant health scares
Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual image)
The tragic ordeal highlights the growing issue regarding medical misinformation among parents. According to research conducted by Healthline, claims that an alkaline diet can boost health by altering pH levels have been seemingly debunked.
On the other hand, “It would be prudent to consider an alkaline diet to reduce morbidity and mortality of chronic disease,” states a report from the National Library of Medicine, suggesting an alkaline diet can have health benefits.
Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual image)
An alkaline diet was also falsely suggested as a remedy for the coronavirus and said to slow down the growth and development of cancer cells. However, there is also no scientific proof to substantiate these claims.
Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual image)
Nonetheless, the misinformation regarding the dietary plan has led to similar health scares for infants in the USA. Between August 2020 and February 2021, three babies were hospitalized after they were fed a homemade formula based on the alkaline diet.
A 9-month-old boy was diagnosed with rickets and iodine deficiency. He also faced delays in the development of his gross and fine motor skills.
Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual image)
Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual image)
Similarly, another 5-month-old boy was diagnosed with rickets after being fed a homemade formula made of coconut water, hemp seed hearts, dates, sea moss gel, and alkaline water.
In another instance, a 4-month-old boy was hospitalized with respiratory distress and diagnosed with rickets after following a similar dietary plan.
“It’s truly horrendous”: Internet reacts to the infant’s passing
