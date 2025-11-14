My 30 Comics From 2019 About Life Lessons

Since I’m a mom of 3 children, I never run out of inspiration, and I made a comic every single day for most of the year. It’s fun to capture the good moments, but it also helps me to see the humor in struggles that come with parenting a 13, 10 and 4-year-old.
I share all of them on Patreon and a selection on Instagram and Facebook. It’s been wonderful to see that so many parents have similar experiences. Laughing about it with others has made my year so much better!
#1 Colors
#2 Funny
#3 Where Are You?
#4 Date Night
#5 Quiet Time
#6 Ways To Deal With A 4 Year Old
#7 6 Lovely Reasons To Fight Before 8am
#8 Dear Neighbors…
#9 Sand
#10 Ok Google…
#11 Hope
#12 Sick
#13 Eat Healthy, Meditate, Don’t Get Murdered
#14 That Didn’t Help
#15 Stories
#16 Just When I Thought My Life Was Over
#17 Baking Cookies
#18 Benefits
#19 Floating
#20 What Moms Are For
#21 Mommy
#22 Watching Queer Eye
#23 Hide And Seek You Later
#24 Chores
#25 Scary
#26 Alone
#27 Guns
#28 Angels
#29 Dish Washer How To
#30 Endgame
