81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Pareidolia is a psychological phenomenon where people recognize familiar patterns, particularly faces, in random objects. This can manifest in various ways, such as a smiling cloud or a trash can sticking out its tongue.
Naturally, when someone notices an expression in a place where it shouldn’t be, they might feel compelled to share it with others. “Are you seeing what I’m seeing?”
The Facebook group ‘Things with Faces’ is a place where you can do exactly that—get confirmation that a door handle has, in fact, come to life.
More info: Facebook
#1 My Husband Said It Looks Like A Bear… Tell Me People Can Clearly See A Panda
Image source: Mardiya Latjilla
#2 I Would Have Liked To Save Him, But I Couldn’t
Image source: Lia Farizeki
#3 Surprise! 😁
Image source: Hanifa Syaqila
#4 He Looks Terrifed!
Image source: Bree Watson
#5 This Almond In The Salad Looks Very Unimpressed
Image source: Gwyneth Mackenzie
#6 Funky Grator
Image source: Dan Musson
#7 Perfect Predator… Just Missing The Dreads ^^
Image source: Vinicius Nascimento Braga
#8 Mood When Having To Wake Up In The Morning 🤣
Image source: Rizki Candra
#9 Pac-Man
Image source: Jose Manuel Gonzalez
#10 Swinging Outside And Feeling Watched 😂
Image source: Laurie Sexton McIntyre
#11 Check Out This Guy 🦈
Image source: David Jeson
#12 I Think They’re Kidnapping Him🤣
Image source: Wulan Dari
#13 My Husband And I Think This Tree Stump Looks Like An Owl
Image source: Ronda Murdick
#14 Frog 🤗🤗
Image source: Camellia
#15 Help!!!
Image source: Henny Wahyuningsih
#16 Sink At Work
Image source: Bryan Austin
#17 Passed This Driving Home From A Hike Today
Image source: Deri Kaelani
#18 On The Base Of The X-Ray Machine At My Appt
Image source: Rayanne Carlson
#19 Plenty Of Us Have Been There-You See A Loved One’s Smile In The Clouds, Spot A Dog’s Face In The Grain Of A Wodden Wall
or see a creepy face peering at you from the shadows. No you’re not being delusional or ‘crazy’ you just experienced a wonderfully interesting phenomenon that’s know as pareidolia.
Image source: Elevia Serena
#20 Aaay,0!
Image source: Richard Whelan
#21 Hi Everyone. Here’s My First Submission (Hopefully Not The Last One)
Image source: Dan Tordjman
#22 Do You See All Those Faces, The First One Is Very Happy
Image source: Lucero Persan
#23 I Found An Owl In My Popcorn!
Image source: Henny Wahyuningsih
#24 Vintage School Backpack From Hungary From My Childhood 😁
Image source: Egyedi Bögrék
#25 This Sort Of Made Me Think Of The Face Of That Weird Creature In Pans Labyrinth During The Table Scene With All The Food
Image source: Suzanne Marley
#26 Opened My Bfs Headphone Case, It Was Very Happy About It
Image source: Mia Lu
#27 Alien
Image source: Mala & Raka
#28 My Stapler Has Had One Too Many Staples 😂
Image source: Noranda Simpkin
#29 At The Dentist 🐂
Image source: Larazaty Kirana
#30 A Smile Appeared And I Spontaneously Smiled Back!
Image source: Karen King Miranda
#31 These Glove Dispensers At My Doctor’s Office Are Having Entirely Too Much Fun
Image source: David Jones
#32 My Ice Cream
Image source: Mark Shirley
#33 Gimme A Name
Image source: Frank Wiesemann
#34 I Was Fueling Our Aircraft Yesterday And Caught The Fuel Coupling Staring Me Down. He’s Cool, Though
Image source: Wulan Dari
#35 Cotton Candy From My Kids Easter Basket. Reminds Me Of Falkor From The Never Ending Story
Image source: Kristine Brooks
#36 What Do You Think? Is It Mad Or Sleepy?
Image source: Christiane Haut
#37 Do You See The Back Of A Man Wearing A Long Cloak With A Hood, Trying To Climb Out Of The Bucket?
Image source: Monalia Ventress
#38 Like What I’m Confused
Image source: Aryana Bielan
#39 Help Me 0ut, This Potato Reminds Me 0f A One Eyed Cartoon Character, And I Can’t Think Of Who It Is,,, 🥔😅
Image source: Alesha ZT
#40 Real Chicken Soup 🐥
Image source: Alyssa Jasmine
#41 Scared Me
Image source: Mary Coyle
#42 A Carpet At Home Has A… Pirate Lion?
Image source: Larazaty Kirana
#43 😁😁😁
Image source: Wulan Dari
#44 Tomato From Grandparents Garden. He’s Very Happy To Have Grown I Think They Still Have It In The Fridge. Should We Eat It?
Image source: Gotre Orlandho
#45 If Your Hair Does Look Great, You’ve Got All Reason To Smile🌞
Image source: Christiane Haut
#46 Side-Eye
Image source: Larazaty Kirana
#47 Weird Lights At M&s Food Near Me. What Are Those Eyes Suggesting?
Image source: Catherine Sweetman
#48 Whoa
Image source: Feby Widiyanti
#49 Happy Car
Image source: Djo Riad
#50 The End Of My Espresso Martini
Image source: Ku Pu Ku Pu
#51 This Suspicious Chicken 🐔
Image source: Henny Wahyuningsih
#52 Bottle Opener Is A Little Too Happy
Image source: Deri Kaelani
#53 Light Looks Like Donkey From Shrek
Image source: Kinancy
#54 Saw This Fella On My Evening Walk Today
Image source: Becky Gillespie
#55 He’s Seen Things, Horrible Things
Image source: Kinancy
#56 Minion
Image source: Larazaty Kirana
#57 What’a Going On There 😶
Image source: Evii Fitrianii
#58 Meet Mr And Mrs Mophead
Image source: Endang AT Taufik
#59 This Was After I Took A Bite Of My Dumpling, Swear To God
Image source: Laura Lorena
#60 What Did You See?
Image source: Dan Bir
#61 Mopping The Floor With A Ghost On Halloween”
Image source: Aryana Bielan
#62 Reminds Me Of : 😦
Image source: Daniela Ba
#63 ‘I Was Thrown By The Trash!’ 😧
Image source: Helen Velgersdijk
#64 Onion Creature
Image source: Larazaty Kirana
#65 My Friend Spilled His Soy Sauce At The Restaurant 😂
Image source: Kinancy
#66 This Welder Always Cracks Me Up🤣
Image source: Lia Farizeki
#67 My Ice Cream Candy Bar Was Out Of This World!
Image source: Mirah Moms Khaira
#68 Chinese Food
Image source: Brooklyn HuRg
#69 Do You See What I See?
Image source: Ayyana Jesslyn
#70 Looks Like A Cranky Chair To Me
Image source: Misty Jane
#71 Ever Since I Joined This Page, I’ve Been Seeing Them Everywhere
Image source: Jim Schaeffer
#72 Cookie Drum Monster 🤣😂
Image source: Matt Acres
#73 Found At The Beach Today. Like An Old Fashioned Cameo
Image source: Henny Wahyuningsih
#74 Who Dis In My Egg Salad?
Image source: Lukmanul Hakim
#75 I Was Doing A Builders Clean In A Kitchen And Found This, Scary As It Matches With Anne Frank!!! 😳😳
Image source: Cherie Holmes
#76 Some Scared Machinery At My Work
Image source: Warren Upperton
#77 Eeeek😬
Image source: Ann Janovsky
#78 The Angriest Bottle Of Laundry Soap I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: Yeni Inka Rels
#79 He Has Seen Things, Crazy Things!!
Image source: Kinancy
#80 Very Angry
Image source: Onk Zhoel
#81 Foam Owl
Image source: Kinancy
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