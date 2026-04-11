81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

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Pareidolia is a psychological phenomenon where people recognize familiar patterns, particularly faces, in random objects. This can manifest in various ways, such as a smiling cloud or a trash can sticking out its tongue.

Naturally, when someone notices an expression in a place where it shouldn’t be, they might feel compelled to share it with others. “Are you seeing what I’m seeing?”

The Facebook group ‘Things with Faces’ is a place where you can do exactly that—get confirmation that a door handle has, in fact, come to life.

More info: Facebook

#1 My Husband Said It Looks Like A Bear… Tell Me People Can Clearly See A Panda

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Mardiya Latjilla

#2 I Would Have Liked To Save Him, But I Couldn’t

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Lia Farizeki

#3 Surprise! 😁

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Hanifa Syaqila

#4 He Looks Terrifed!

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Bree Watson

#5 This Almond In The Salad Looks Very Unimpressed

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Gwyneth Mackenzie

#6 Funky Grator

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Dan Musson

#7 Perfect Predator… Just Missing The Dreads ^^

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Vinicius Nascimento Braga

#8 Mood When Having To Wake Up In The Morning 🤣

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Rizki Candra

#9 Pac-Man

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Jose Manuel Gonzalez

#10 Swinging Outside And Feeling Watched 😂

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Laurie Sexton McIntyre

#11 Check Out This Guy 🦈

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: David Jeson

#12 I Think They’re Kidnapping Him🤣

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Wulan Dari

#13 My Husband And I Think This Tree Stump Looks Like An Owl

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Ronda Murdick

#14 Frog 🤗🤗

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Camellia

#15 Help!!!

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Henny Wahyuningsih

#16 Sink At Work

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Bryan Austin

#17 Passed This Driving Home From A Hike Today

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Deri Kaelani

#18 On The Base Of The X-Ray Machine At My Appt

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Rayanne Carlson

#19 Plenty Of Us Have Been There-You See A Loved One’s Smile In The Clouds, Spot A Dog’s Face In The Grain Of A Wodden Wall

or see a creepy face peering at you from the shadows. No you’re not being delusional or ‘crazy’ you just experienced a wonderfully interesting phenomenon that’s know as pareidolia.

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Elevia Serena

#20 Aaay,0!

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Richard Whelan

#21 Hi Everyone. Here’s My First Submission (Hopefully Not The Last One)

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Dan Tordjman

#22 Do You See All Those Faces, The First One Is Very Happy

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Lucero Persan

#23 I Found An Owl In My Popcorn!

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Henny Wahyuningsih

#24 Vintage School Backpack From Hungary From My Childhood 😁

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Egyedi Bögrék

#25 This Sort Of Made Me Think Of The Face Of That Weird Creature In Pans Labyrinth During The Table Scene With All The Food

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Suzanne Marley

#26 Opened My Bfs Headphone Case, It Was Very Happy About It

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Mia Lu

#27 Alien

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Mala & Raka

#28 My Stapler Has Had One Too Many Staples 😂

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Noranda Simpkin

#29 At The Dentist 🐂

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Larazaty Kirana

#30 A Smile Appeared And I Spontaneously Smiled Back!

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Karen King Miranda

#31 These Glove Dispensers At My Doctor’s Office Are Having Entirely Too Much Fun

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: David Jones

#32 My Ice Cream

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Mark Shirley

#33 Gimme A Name

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Frank Wiesemann

#34 I Was Fueling Our Aircraft Yesterday And Caught The Fuel Coupling Staring Me Down. He’s Cool, Though

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Wulan Dari

#35 Cotton Candy From My Kids Easter Basket. Reminds Me Of Falkor From The Never Ending Story

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Kristine Brooks

#36 What Do You Think? Is It Mad Or Sleepy?

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Christiane Haut

#37 Do You See The Back Of A Man Wearing A Long Cloak With A Hood, Trying To Climb Out Of The Bucket?

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Monalia Ventress

#38 Like What I’m Confused

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Aryana Bielan

#39 Help Me 0ut, This Potato Reminds Me 0f A One Eyed Cartoon Character, And I Can’t Think Of Who It Is,,, 🥔😅

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Alesha ZT

#40 Real Chicken Soup 🐥

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Alyssa Jasmine

#41 Scared Me

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Mary Coyle

#42 A Carpet At Home Has A… Pirate Lion?

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Larazaty Kirana

#43 😁😁😁

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Wulan Dari

#44 Tomato From Grandparents Garden. He’s Very Happy To Have Grown I Think They Still Have It In The Fridge. Should We Eat It?

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Gotre Orlandho

#45 If Your Hair Does Look Great, You’ve Got All Reason To Smile🌞

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Christiane Haut

#46 Side-Eye

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Larazaty Kirana

#47 Weird Lights At M&s Food Near Me. What Are Those Eyes Suggesting?

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Catherine Sweetman

#48 Whoa

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Feby Widiyanti

#49 Happy Car

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Djo Riad

#50 The End Of My Espresso Martini

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Ku Pu Ku Pu

#51 This Suspicious Chicken 🐔

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Henny Wahyuningsih

#52 Bottle Opener Is A Little Too Happy

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Deri Kaelani

#53 Light Looks Like Donkey From Shrek

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Kinancy

#54 Saw This Fella On My Evening Walk Today

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Becky Gillespie

#55 He’s Seen Things, Horrible Things

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Kinancy

#56 Minion

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Larazaty Kirana

#57 What’a Going On There 😶

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Evii Fitrianii﻿

#58 Meet Mr And Mrs Mophead

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Endang AT Taufik

#59 This Was After I Took A Bite Of My Dumpling, Swear To God

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Laura Lorena

#60 What Did You See?

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Dan Bir

#61 Mopping The Floor With A Ghost On Halloween”

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Aryana Bielan

#62 Reminds Me Of : 😦

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Daniela Ba

#63 ‘I Was Thrown By The Trash!’ 😧

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Helen Velgersdijk

#64 Onion Creature

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Larazaty Kirana

#65 My Friend Spilled His Soy Sauce At The Restaurant 😂

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Kinancy

#66 This Welder Always Cracks Me Up🤣

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Lia Farizeki

#67 My Ice Cream Candy Bar Was Out Of This World!

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Mirah Moms Khaira

#68 Chinese Food

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Brooklyn HuRg

#69 Do You See What I See?

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Ayyana Jesslyn

#70 Looks Like A Cranky Chair To Me

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Misty Jane

#71 Ever Since I Joined This Page, I’ve Been Seeing Them Everywhere

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Jim Schaeffer

#72 Cookie Drum Monster 🤣😂

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Matt Acres

#73 Found At The Beach Today. Like An Old Fashioned Cameo

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Henny Wahyuningsih

#74 Who Dis In My Egg Salad?

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Lukmanul Hakim

#75 I Was Doing A Builders Clean In A Kitchen And Found This, Scary As It Matches With Anne Frank!!! 😳😳

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Cherie Holmes

#76 Some Scared Machinery At My Work

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Warren Upperton

#77 Eeeek😬

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Ann Janovsky

#78 The Angriest Bottle Of Laundry Soap I’ve Ever Seen

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Yeni Inka Rels

#79 He Has Seen Things, Crazy Things!!

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Kinancy

#80 Very Angry

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Onk Zhoel

#81 Foam Owl

81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)

Image source: Kinancy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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