The impact of bigger-than-life stories, particularly when grounded in real events, is widely acknowledged. Observing someone’s triumph over Herculean tasks can serve as a powerful motivator, not only inspiring a chain reaction of thought-provoking responses but a need to learn. Perhaps, to lay down too, considering the intensity of Christopher Nolan’s 3-hour-long Oppenheimer.

Already lauded as one of the best movies of the year, Nolan’s highly anticipated war drama has somewhat of the biggest A-list celebrity ensemble that the cinemagoers have seen since Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City which left quite a mark of its own in May. Besides Cillian Murphy, who plays the “father of the atomic bomb” himself, there’s also Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, among many others who joined the British-American’s biggest project to date.

#1 J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: National Archives Catalog

#2 Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey, Jr.)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/Department of Commerce

#3 Albert Einstein (Tom Conti)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: Ferdinand Schmutzer

#4 David L. Hill (Rami Malek)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: Entertainment Weekly

#5 Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: Unknown

#6 Isidor Isaac Rabi (David Krumholtz)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: Nobel foundation

#7 Ernest Lawrence (Josh Hartnett)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: Nobel foundation

#8 Richard Feynman (Jack Quaid)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: The Nobel Foundation

#9 Frank Oppenheimer (Dylan Arnold)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: Alex Wellerstein

#10 Leslie Groves (Matt Damon)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: U.S. Army

#11 Roger Robb (Jason Clarke)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: People

#12 Robert Serber (Michael Angarano)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: United States National Archives and Records Administration

#13 Edward Teller (Benny Safdie)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

#14 Edward Condon (Olli Haaskivi)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: Unknown

#15 Niels Bohr (Kenneth Branagh)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: AB Lagrelius & Westphal

#16 Katharine Oppenheimer (Emily Blunt)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: Los Alamos Laboratory

#17 Patrick Blackett (James D’arcy)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: Sosayso

#18 Seth Neddermeyer (Devon Bostick)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: Manhattan Engineer District

#19 Enrico Fermi (Danny Deferrari)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: Department of Energy. Office of Public Affairs

#20 Vannevar Bush (Matthew Modine)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: United States Department of the Treasury

#21 Gale W. Mcgee (Harry Groener)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: University of Wyoming. American Heritage Center

#22 Kenneth Bainbridge (Josh Peck)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: Los Alamos National Laboratory

#23 Hans Bethe (Gustaf Skarsgård)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: Los Alamos National Laboratory

#24 Haakon Chevalier (Jefferson Hall)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: Atomic Heritage Foundation

#25 Kenneth Nichols (Dane Dehaan)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: US Army

#26 William Whiting Borden (David Dastmalchian)

This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

Image source: Wikiwand

