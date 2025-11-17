This ‘Oppenheimer’ Stars VS Real People Comparison Shows How Accurate The Casting Was

The impact of bigger-than-life stories, particularly when grounded in real events, is widely acknowledged. Observing someone’s triumph over Herculean tasks can serve as a powerful motivator, not only inspiring a chain reaction of thought-provoking responses but a need to learn. Perhaps, to lay down too, considering the intensity of Christopher Nolan’s 3-hour-long Oppenheimer.
Already lauded as one of the best movies of the year, Nolan’s highly anticipated war drama has somewhat of the biggest A-list celebrity ensemble that the cinemagoers have seen since Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City which left quite a mark of its own in May. Besides Cillian Murphy, who plays the “father of the atomic bomb” himself, there’s also Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, among many others who joined the British-American’s biggest project to date.
#1 J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy)
Image source: National Archives Catalog
#2 Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey, Jr.)
Image source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/Department of Commerce
#3 Albert Einstein (Tom Conti)
Image source: Ferdinand Schmutzer
#4 David L. Hill (Rami Malek)
Image source: Entertainment Weekly
#5 Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh)
Image source: Unknown
#6 Isidor Isaac Rabi (David Krumholtz)
Image source: Nobel foundation
#7 Ernest Lawrence (Josh Hartnett)
Image source: Nobel foundation
#8 Richard Feynman (Jack Quaid)
Image source: The Nobel Foundation
#9 Frank Oppenheimer (Dylan Arnold)
Image source: Alex Wellerstein
#10 Leslie Groves (Matt Damon)
Image source: U.S. Army
#11 Roger Robb (Jason Clarke)
Image source: People
#12 Robert Serber (Michael Angarano)
Image source: United States National Archives and Records Administration
#13 Edward Teller (Benny Safdie)
Image source: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
#14 Edward Condon (Olli Haaskivi)
Image source: Unknown
#15 Niels Bohr (Kenneth Branagh)
Image source: AB Lagrelius & Westphal
#16 Katharine Oppenheimer (Emily Blunt)
Image source: Los Alamos Laboratory
#17 Patrick Blackett (James D’arcy)
Image source: Sosayso
#18 Seth Neddermeyer (Devon Bostick)
Image source: Manhattan Engineer District
#19 Enrico Fermi (Danny Deferrari)
Image source: Department of Energy. Office of Public Affairs
#20 Vannevar Bush (Matthew Modine)
Image source: United States Department of the Treasury
#21 Gale W. Mcgee (Harry Groener)
Image source: University of Wyoming. American Heritage Center
#22 Kenneth Bainbridge (Josh Peck)
Image source: Los Alamos National Laboratory
#23 Hans Bethe (Gustaf Skarsgård)
Image source: Los Alamos National Laboratory
#24 Haakon Chevalier (Jefferson Hall)
Image source: Atomic Heritage Foundation
#25 Kenneth Nichols (Dane Dehaan)
Image source: US Army
#26 William Whiting Borden (David Dastmalchian)
Image source: Wikiwand
