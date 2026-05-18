This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

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Some artists recreate everyday objects by painting them, photographing them, or turning them into digital illustrations. Japanese artist Manabu Kosaka takes a much more painstaking route: he builds them out of paper, at full scale, with a level of precision that seems almost impossible.

He is known for creating 1:1 paper sculptures of familiar items, with a particular focus on retro electronics, watches, cameras, radios, and other objects filled with tiny mechanical details. What makes his work so striking is not only the clean white-paper aesthetic, but also the way he recreates what is usually hidden from view. Some of his pieces are opened up, taken apart, or shown from the inside, revealing paper-made circuitry, wiring, buttons, gears, and internal structures that appear nearly fully functional.

Take a look at some of Manabu Kosaka’s incredibly detailed paper creations below, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that impressed you the most.

More info: Instagram

#1

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

Kosaka’s work is a fascinating mix of nostalgia, technical patience, and craftsmanship. A portable radio, a Walkman-style cassette player, or an old camera already carries a certain retro charm, but his paper versions make these objects feel newly strange and almost archaeological. By stripping away color and focusing entirely on form, texture, and construction, he turns once-ordinary devices into intricate sculptural studies of design and memory.

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

#2

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#3

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#4

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#5

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#6

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#7

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#8

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#9

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#10

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#11

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#12

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#13

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#14

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#15

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#16

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#17

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#18

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#19

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#20

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#21

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#22

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#23

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#24

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#25

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#26

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

#27

This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

Image source: Manabu Kosaka

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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