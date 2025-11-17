Inspired By Popular Movies And TV Shows, I Created Paper Collages Of The Characters (18 Pics)

I’m a paper artist, and I’m a huge fan of movies and TV series! While crafting, I watch a lot of dramas, thrillers, horrors, comedies, and animated movies. So here are some of my favorite fan art pieces. Hope you like it!

More info: Instagram | inspireuplift.com | scrinkl.com | youtube.com

#1 Winnie The Pooh

#2 The Mandalorian

#3 The Lion King

#4 It

#5 Deadpool

#6 Aladdin

#7 Turning Red

#8 Grinch

#9 Star Wars

#10 Scream

#11 Wonder

#12 Stranger Things

#13 It

#14 The Handmaid’s Tale

#15 Game Of Thrones

#16 Fantastic Beasts

#17 13 Reasons Why

#18 American Horror Story: Apocalypse

