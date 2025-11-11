Pantless Commuters from Around The Globe Flood Subways on No Pants Day 2014

Even the January cold couldn’t stop the madness of thousands of people ready to strip off their pants for an unforgettable subway ride. Thousands of commuters in 60 cities around the world were crazy enough to leave their pants behind for the 13th annual No Pants Subway Ride Day.
They say this urban prank descended from an actual event. On January 10th, 1986, one New Yorker actually forgot to put on his pants and boarded the subway pantless. Although he was embarrassed, he found the experience quite amusing too, as he got a lot of people to smile and giggle. This story inspired Improv Everywhere, a comedic performance art group in NYC, to organize the “No Pants Day” in 2002 with seven barelegged daredevils.
The event is usually held on the Sunday closest to January 10th. The participants are encouraged to wear granny panties, boxers or any other funny underwear and to keep a straight face, showing that the pantless situation is not a big deal to them. The pranksters are divided into groups that take off their pants and board the train at different subway stations, pretending that they don’t know each other.
What is the purpose of this crazy event, you ask? To celebrate silliness and everyday comedy, and to give people a healthy dose of laughter!
Source: mashable.com
