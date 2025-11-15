Pandas, Would You Rather Have A Lot Of Friends But No Really Close Ones, Or Have Very Few Friends But They’re All Super Close To You? (Closed)

Everyone will have different views, so don’t post mean things in the comments. And feel free to explain why you chose your answer.
#1
I’d rather have a few close friends.
#2
A few close friends, every time. Who wants to waste their time with fake friends?
#3
Option 2 because I already have that…
#4
I’d have a few close friends. Imagine you get into trouble: no matter how many distanced friends you may have, you’re doomed, and you can virtually expect no help.
#5
Few close friends! (Nothing would change, but still)
#6
A few close friends.
