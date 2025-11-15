Pandas, What Was Your Favorite Childhood Show? (Closed)

by

Post your favorite show from when you were a child.

#1

Mine was Curious George

#2

We Bare Bears.

#3

Courage the Cowardly Dog was the best when I was 6yrs old. I’m 13 and the show was removed :(

#4

I discovered The Basil Brush Show and Danger Mouse when I was about ten and they are incredible!

#5

Mine was Bubble Guppies! I watched them all the time.

#6

ni hao kai lan

#7

Yo Gabba Gabba!

#8

Blue’s Clues

#9

Hey Arnold!

#10

Gummi Bears! It was the first TV show I saw after moving to England, I watched it daily!

