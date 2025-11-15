Pandas, What Was Your Favorite Childhood Show? (Closed)

Post your favorite show from when you were a child.
Mine was Curious George
We Bare Bears.
Courage the Cowardly Dog was the best when I was 6yrs old. I’m 13 and the show was removed :(
I discovered The Basil Brush Show and Danger Mouse when I was about ten and they are incredible!
Mine was Bubble Guppies! I watched them all the time.
ni hao kai lan
Yo Gabba Gabba!
Blue’s Clues
Hey Arnold!
Gummi Bears! It was the first TV show I saw after moving to England, I watched it daily!
