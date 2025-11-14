Pandas, What Is The Dumbest Candle Scent? (Closed)

by

The title is self-explanatory.

#1

“Manly scents” like wood or charcoal or something like that. Like why do scents need to be “feminine” or “masculine”? Why can’t a girls house smell like charcoal? Why can’t a guys house smell like spring flowers? Why do scents need to be “assigned to a gender”? It doesn’t make sense.

#2

MMMM Bacon!!

#3

I really don’t like those abstract smells like “Afternoon soliloquy” or “Streetwalk desire”

#4

Burning wood

#5

your roommate

#6

I once saw toilet scent

#7

Kittens Sleeping

#8

I saw one that said stinky gramma after shave

