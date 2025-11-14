Pandas, What Is The Dumbest Candle Scent? (Closed)

The title is self-explanatory.
#1
“Manly scents” like wood or charcoal or something like that. Like why do scents need to be “feminine” or “masculine”? Why can’t a girls house smell like charcoal? Why can’t a guys house smell like spring flowers? Why do scents need to be “assigned to a gender”? It doesn’t make sense.
#2
MMMM Bacon!!
#3
I really don’t like those abstract smells like “Afternoon soliloquy” or “Streetwalk desire”
#4
Burning wood
#5
your roommate
#6
I once saw toilet scent
#7
Kittens Sleeping
#8
I saw one that said stinky gramma after shave
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us