Pandas, What, In Your Opinion, Should Have Been A Good Idea But Wasn’t? (Closed)

Has anyone here ever heard something that sounds like a good idea, but when you actually follow through with it, turns out it’s not?
#1
The Imperial System of Measurement…Metric is sooo much simpler.
#2
Making time for yourself to do nothing sounds like a good idea, but… You just get depressed, bored, and end up questioning your existence.
#3
Social media in general. It has become such a negative thing, a convenient way for some people to “troll” others, and too many people seem to live their entire lives online thru social media. It’s insane!
#4
All the effort I did to study, be a good kid and work for free to get experience. I was raised to believe that hard work led you to have a decent life. Such a lie.
#5
Squirrel 🐿
#6
binging- yeah it’s great, but when you start to binge next thing you know it’s the night!! and the next day you exhausted
#7
Let’s start a family! (without doing any of the needed family planning, career planning, financial planning or life planning first.) That will turn good intentions into a very bad idea.
#8
Rushing into adulthood just so I could make my own decisions. Now I’m also responsible for my food, my rent, my vacations, my taxes…
#9
Getting a tattoo without considering the consequences. Yes, there are people (like me) who love all their ink. And then there are those who regret the spontaneous decision they had made years ago. Same with piercings. Not all holes will close up as “advertised”.
#10
School over Zoom.
#11
Redecorating your house/bedroom on your own. Although it’s supposed to be cheaper and you have full control over it, It’s very time-consuming, difficult, and exhausting.
#12
Let’s go to after-school martial arts classes! Every day I went in, exercised til I was tired and sore, and then played dodgeball with other kids. In addition, one of the instructors had extreme anger issues and would get upset whenever a FIRST TO THIRD GRADER didn’t meet her expectations and one of my best friends got TAPED TO A CHAIR!
#13
downloading twitter a few years ago i downloaded twitter it banishes your braincells and is full of idiots. i literallly am only on there to talk to friends and tweet random shiz
#14
i thought playing soccer would be fun… i got a soccer ball to the face… NEVER AGAIN
#15
mixing chemicals.
Not my story, but my dad’s. He was in the coast guard, and they were docked for a few weeks. He and his buddies decided to hang out with the HazMat (hazardous Materials) crew and ended up making a small explosion. the explosion turned into a fire. Every time my dad tells this story, he always says that he doesn’t think that the grass has grown in that spot since then, and it’s been at least 18 years since that happened.
#16
Half the things I did in high school… especially the ones that started out with someone saying “You know what would be fun…”
#17
Listening to new music. Sounds great but I usually end up with a lot of really weird stuff and in a bad mood because I didn’t curate it myself. It’s a sometimes food.
#18
The internet.
#19
SCHOOL
#20
Contemplating life, you know it sounds like a good idea, but it just makes you cry.
#21
Most everything I did as a teen.
#22
Having a crush on one of ur friends.
#23
Changing Hair color in front of Muggles. Oh crap most of you guys are probably Muggles. Um, Obliviate! *Hopes typing it will still work.
#24
‘Anon’ confessions/posts on various social websites. What should have been a way to get things off your chest and help others feel less alone (if they are going through something similar) just brought out the bullies who like to hide behind their keyboard.
#25
life
#26
College
#27
Trickle-down economics.
#28
People bulk buying toilet paper and perishable foods. Now the foods gone off and they can’t sell the toilet paper since it’s been restocked
#29
Cars! Yes, they are very helpful and help you with tons of stuff, but they pollute the air. Even though there is now electric cars, people are still continuing to use gas powered cars. Poor Earth. :(
#30
going to cruise ship and try a floor drop slide. a fiber glass plate supports you and then it flips down on a hinge
#31
just life in general (especially if your parents don’t let you have any privacy)
#32
building a hot potato cannon
from junkyard scrap (car parts, electronics etc)
#33
Getting Kittens (from a rescue, of course). Be willing to sacrifice countless blinds, curtains, upholstery and various household objects.
#34
Letting a friend ‘stay for a few days’. They end up staying for quite some some time/ finish your food, hoard the tv remote, you have to start wearing clothes around them now. Bye bye privacy. When you can’t find something, you worry that they took it. Or you worry about worrying if they took it. Save yourself the hassle in the first place.
#35
Quarentine: “Oh look, more video games!” 1 year later…
“God, please let me die in a freak accident”
#36
heres a cat for you😸
#37
Capitalism
#38
Socialism
#39
Letting everyone vote.(I don’t mean this in like certain ages/race/gender I mean it in as we should prob have a test that lets you vote, buy guns.)
#40
Putting frogs in your parents bathroom as pets when i was younger. very loud.
#41
Taco Bell at 2 a.m.
#42
White Castle. I love those little burgers but it never fails. Eat there and then the rest of the day it’s all you can taste.
#43
Well… those funky pizza baguettes come to mind.
#44
Guns.
#45
Invading Poland?
#46
In some ways, medicine because it’s killing people and caused all these drug addicts.
#47
HOV/Carpool lanes. Failed social expirement that results in more traffic.
