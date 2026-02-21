NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 21-February-2026

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: The beer necessities

These are the people who craft the popular alcoholic drink using essential components.

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is vertical.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is BREWERS.

NYT Strands word list for 21-February-2026

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Series, Not ‘Wednesday,’ Is the Most Popular Netflix Show of 2023
3 min read
Dec, 20, 2023
Doctor Who Season 12
Jodie Whittaker and David Tenant Judge Stay-at-Home Doctor Who Cosplay Contest
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2020
Hey Pandas, What Has Your Sibling Ruined For You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Let’s Do A Photoshop Battle (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Photographed The Claustrophobic Living In Hong Kong From Above
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Remembering The Victims Of The Atlanta Spa Attack: My Illustration Campaign
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025