Pandas, What Game Is Seriously Underrated? (Closed)

There are a lot of great games out there, but some of them don’t get the attention they deserve. If you have played one of these games, tell us about it! It can be a board game, video game, etc.!

#1

Hollow knight

#2

Roblox! People say it’s “only for kids” but guess who plays it? Megan Playz, Leah Ashe, Albert, and many more ADULTS!

#3

Freelancer. It was very much unnoticed at its time but was super innovative.

#4

Sunless Sea.

Best ambiance I’ve seen in a game.

#5

Final Fantasy XIII, I do not understand why people hate it.

#6

relmz.io, I enjoyed it a lot

Patrick Penrose
