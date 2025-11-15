Pandas, Use This Thread As An Explosion Vent (Closed)

I understand you if you have so much anger or sadness built up in you, so if you need to, put it in here.
#1
I’m in 7th grade, and my mom said that today was free dress (private school, so uniforms are mandatory) because she got an email. So I dressed really cute after P.E. and I walked into class and everyone stared at me. TURNS OUT that the elementary and preschool kids get free dress today. THANKS MOM FOR EMBARRASSING ME IN FRONT OF MY CLASS
#2
when i was younger my parents would abuse me for being a tomboy, they told me to go kill myself it´s not like anyone would miss me. then when i was 11 i tried to commit suicide but my friend found me before i could do anything then i ran away from home but my parents found me on the streets a few days later. i ran away again they never found me, i lived with my friend then one day i got a call from the hospital, they said my sister, mom, and dad died from a car accident then a year later i started to get abused by my brothers and their friends. 1 year later i started to smoke and cut even though i was only 13.now i have deep depression and i dont even have a family i can talk to because they all abused me and i can’t trust them and i still get abused by my ¨brother¨.
#3
Where to start…well today alone my older sister tested positive for COVID after coughing all over everything in the house for a week, and is showing no remorse and is making it all out like a joke. The link to turn in my homework on Blackboard didn’t work after I went through hell to get it done and my professor hasn’t messaged me back since I tried contacting her. My dad is now stuck at home with all of us for the next two weeks since someone tested positive at his job. Today alone has really really sucked, and that’s just today! Also, it was a shining example of “Elizabeth was right about everything but we chose not to listen to her yet again to our detriment!” You’d be surprised how often that happens in my life.
#4
Oh, I’ve got a lot. First, I recently discovered that I’m a furry. The problem is, my dad doesn’t seem to like furries and my friends make rude jokes about furries all the time (I’m 14 by the way). Plus, I want to draw a fursona but I’m DISMAL at drawing. Next, I’ve been seeing so much homophobia in the world and I just want to explode in a rainbow fury. Like, yesterday, I was playing Among Us with my usual username, TheLGBTCrew, and someone asked me why I supported the LGBT community. Like, what? What question is that? Why wouldn’t you? Those things combined with big school projects is making life kinda suck for me right now.
#5
How are some people just content.. just fine where they are at in life? I’m not ..unhappy or anything.. but at the same time it’s like “wow okay same things everyday in and out..wake up…do homework or school or work…eat ..sleep repeat..”
#6
My mom says I’m snarky and it really pisses me off cuz my sis is treated so much better! I’m in high school and my AP classes are really hard and I’m juggling way too much with sports at the same time! It upsets me and I’m a perfectionist, so I get stressed a lot!
#7
MY LIL SIS IS DA FAVE CHILD! UGHHHHH any suggestions on how to be equal??
#8
the past few days i have had suicidal thoughts and i have been fighting those thoughts everyday because i know that i have a bright future ahead of me and even though i deny it there a lots of people that care about me
#9
The world is FFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFun.
#10
Someone, PLEASE tell me how to convince your bf that you aren’t cheating >~
#11
Some food for thought:
1. The world isn’t perfect, but, living organisms in general aren’t perfect either, thus, can the world really be perfect?
2. Do cats have arms or legs?
3. Do dogs have arms or legs?
Okay really though–I’ve seen some folks once in a blue moon wearing their mask incorrectly and I just want to scream at them: “PUT IT OVER YOUR NOSE!”
