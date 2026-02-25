James Phelps: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

February 25, 1986

Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, England

39 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is James Phelps?

James Andrew Eric Phelps is an English actor widely recognized for his portrayal of mischievous and charismatic characters. His distinctive red hair and comedic timing cemented his place in a globally beloved film franchise.

He burst into public consciousness as Fred Weasley in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, a role he reprised for all eight films. The films shattered box office records, and Phelps’s portrayal of the endearing prankster earned him a devoted fanbase.

Early Life and Education

Born in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, James Phelps grew up with his identical twin brother, Oliver. Their parents, Susan and Martyn Phelps, encouraged their early interests, which included performing in school productions.

He attended Little Sutton Primary School and later Arthur Terry Secondary School. The twins famously skipped school in 2000 to audition for the Harry Potter films, where they received on-set tutoring for years.

Notable Relationships

A steady personal life has marked James Phelps, who married Annika Ostle in 2016. Their relationship has remained largely out of the intense public spotlight, focusing on their shared life.

Phelps and Ostle do not have children, but they are proud pet parents to two dogs named Tonto and Jason. He recently ran the London Marathon to raise awareness for endometriosis, a condition his wife suffers from.

Career Highlights

James Phelps is best known for his iconic role as Fred Weasley in the universally acclaimed Harry Potter film series, appearing in all eight installments. His performance helped anchor the beloved comedic duo, contributing to billions in global box office revenue.

Beyond the wizarding world, Phelps has expanded his creative pursuits into podcasting, co-hosting the popular Normal Not Normal with his brother Oliver. The podcast features celebrity interviews and travel discussions, showcasing his engaging personality outside of acting.

