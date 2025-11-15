Pandas, Post Pictures Of Your Derpy Pets That Make You Smile (Closed)

by

How does your pet make you laugh?

#1 Basil “Helping” With A Kitchen Installation

#2 My 12 Year Old Dachshund Cocktail Doggie

#3 Albus’ First Blep

#4 The Scream

#5 Bubba, Love Him To The Moon And Back.

#6 Basil Dressed Up

#7 Good Dog Go

#8 Crazy Lady P’s Expressions And Overall Personality !….

#9 Henry The 100 Lb Dog Pretending To Be A Tiny Ball, Chloe The Very Shocked Dog, Cici Still-Under-Her-Blanket Dog, Scruffy The Also Very Shocked At The Camera Dog, Beauty The Cat In The Bag And On The Right, And Booboo The Cat On The Left And The Cat Lieing Down.

#10 The Squirrels Are Attacking Us.., But I’m Still Tired

#11 Ummm

#12 Nothing Like Feet Smell

#13 I’m A Tiny Dog… I Think

Patrick Penrose
