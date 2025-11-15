Pandas, How Many Stray Or Feral Cats Have You Seen And In What City? (Closed)

There are so many cities that don’t do anything about stray and feral cat problems.
#1
10 in one day. Now usually one a day. I would rather not say where cuz i live in a small town and dont feel comfortable saying where. But its a small town in northern new york near the adirondack mountains
#2
I’ve seen about 5 stray cats, but there’s a lot of stray cats in Sacramento.
#3
One. She was a stray for half a year, she still has some feral instincts in her, but it’s cute. We’re both from Vilnius, Lithuania.
#4
Under my house bc they always go under our house
#5
At least 4-6 cats every week in Erie, Pennsylvania. Btw I’m allergic to cats.
#6
A lot. San Juan, Puerto Rico
#7
1 I live in Haverhill Massachusetts. The cat came to our door and looked hungry so we fed her. We would have kept her but we already had to cats and one was sick. So we took the stray to MSPCA.
#8
1,462,847 and counting, there once was a cat the broke into my bag and went to school and I saw him in art class and my art teacher took him, he’s now a dad of 7
their are a lot of cats in New York City
#9
i have seen at least 3 a week for the average in Amarillo
