Pandas, For People With Insane Parents, Tell Me A Story That Happened (Closed)

This is basically r/insaneparents.
#1
Before my parents got divorced, we lived in a small apartment. My Dad would smoke in front of 6-year old me and my 3-year old sister. I asked him why he smoked in in the house, and he told us it was bad and we should never do it, when he was doing it himself. Funny thing is, my Mom is a nurse and she just let him do that.
#2
My mum once took an old painting of the Virgin Mary, carried it around, told us it was her friend Ginny from high school and then pointed out the second story window and warned my brother to “look out for tree rabbits”.
#3
My mom was the bad kind of insane. After my dad left us, she got violent at times. One time that I remember is when I forgot to do something as she got so mad at me she threw a class cup at me, it had hit me in the leg and I started to bleed.
