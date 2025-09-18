“The Outfit Is Fire”: Anna Delvey Sparks Buzz After Walking NYFW Runway With Ankle Monitor

Anna Delvey, the infamous “fake heiress” turned socialite provocateur, walked the New York Fashion Week runway at Elena Velez’s Spring/Summer 2026 show on Tuesday night, and she has the internet buzzing.
While her presence itself was worthy of controversy, Delvey also decided to wear a provocative ensemble that was equal parts uncanny and risque.
Her most striking accessory, however, was her court-ordered ankle monitor.
Anna Delvey turned a probation accessory into a runway statement
Taking the stage at The Box, a New York City club, the 34-year-old wore a nude bodysuit paired with sheer stockings, a garter belt, and a plunging denim coat with a ruffled bodice and exposed seams.
She also wore a white lace bonnet to crown her look, which clashed with her ankle monitor, according to Page Six.
This wasn’t her first partnership with Velez. She also participated in the designer’s show last season, where her unexpected presence became as talked about as the collection itself.
Her return this year highlighted her knack for drawing attention.
Since being placed under house arrest in 2022 after her conviction for defrauding Manhattan’s elite, Delvey has embraced her public image as both a cautionary tale and a cultural figure.
“It’s much easier to look better when you’re able to leave your home,” she explained, noting her ankle monitor’s radius was recently extended to 75 miles.
Comments from netizens suggested that Delvey is still good at provoking strong reactions from people.
“Have you ever seen such a ridiculous outfit in your life? New Yorkers just love that kind of stuff. Yeah, let’s celebrate this criminal,” one commenter wrote.
“Didn’t know ankle monitors were the new thing for 2025-2026. Where are the other models with them on? Hard Pass. The bonnet looks stupid,” wrote another.
Anna Delvey transformed herself with dramatic beauty routines
Delvey has also been vocal about her transformation since her release from ICE custody in 2021. Earlier this month, she revealed she dropped about 40 pounds and now swears by an elaborate self-care regimen.
“I wouldn’t call it a makeover,” she said. “I haven’t had any facelift or plastic surgery, and I have a great (glam) team.”
Her treatments range from mainstream to eyebrow-raising. Lasers, chemical peels, and platelet-rich plasma “vampire facials” are just the start.
Delvey has also leaned into unconventional therapies like salmon-sperm facials, cryotherapy, and NAD+ IV drips.
In a previous interview, Delvey stated that she had tried Botox in the past, but she did not like the treatment very much. She also tried Ozempic briefly, but the injectable had side effects.
“It just made me very depressed. It made me feel like it sucked the life out of me,” Delvey said.
For now, Delvey stated that she has been using a vibration plate, which helps build muscle and lose weight, to maintain her figure.
She has also adopted the ProLon diet plan, which was made famous by Gwyneth Paltrow.
Under the diet, she only consumes 700 to 1,100 calories daily. She also just snacks on one big Sweetgreen salad all day.
Despite her controversial past, Delvey is still looking to rebuild and rebrand herself
Beyond the runway, Delvey is carving out space in fashion and media. She recently launched tongue-in-cheek “Bunnygate” merchandise after being falsely accused of abandoning rabbits in a Brooklyn park.
She is also collaborating with veteran fashion PR executive Kelly Cutrone on an undisclosed media project.
She has also stated that she is keen on helping prisoners prepare for life on the outside.
“I would hate to be ‘Anna, the con artist’ forever. It’s up to me to do something more interesting,” she said.
Some netizens, however, have pointed out that Delvey seems to still be living comfortably despite her conviction.
“How is she still living in apparent luxury when she has no money and owes reparations of hundreds of thousands of dollars? How much are these outlets paying this fraudster?!” one commenter wrote.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Delvey’s recent look on social media
