Sneakers Are My Canvas, And Here Are Designs That I Made

I’m Stella and I’m a sneaker artist based in the UK. I’m inspired by the self-expression of street art and graffiti.
I create sneaker dioramas that merge my love for sneakers, street scenes, and graffiti. Most recently I turned an Air Max 90 into a Chicago ‘L’ train after my trip to the city.
While my diorama pieces are only for display, I also create wearable designs inspired by similar themes. I’m always trying to evolve and experiment with new techniques. My most recent wearable custom was an experiment with ombre dying a pair of Notwoways ways and hand-bleaching a graffiti-style design onto the fabric.
Chicago ‘L’ Max reconstructed Air Max 90
NWA Dunks – Nike Dunk High diorama
Villains of the Art World – Air Jordan 1 Diorama
Carnation, Lily, Lily, Rose – customized Notwoways
Birth of Venus – customized Nike Blazers
Ombre dyed and hand-bleached notwoways
