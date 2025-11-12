Artist Recreates Famous Paintings Using Money As Her Canvas

Mari Roldan is a young artist who found her niche in the art world by painting on the money.

Mari recreates iconic paintings using Euros as her canvas. Lately, the intricate works have been gaining more attention and her Instagram following has been on the rise.

Take a look at some of her works below and let us know what you thing in the comment section.

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: Mari Roldán

Image source: Mari Roldán

#2

Image source: Mari Roldán

Image source: Mari Roldán

#3

Image source: Mari Roldán

Image source: Mari Roldán

#4

Image source: Mari Roldán

Image source: Mari Roldán

#5

Image source: Mari Roldán

Image source: Mari Roldán

#6

Image source: Mari Roldán

Image source: Mari Roldán

#7

Image source: Mari Roldán

Image source: Mari Roldán

#8

Image source: Mari Roldán

Image source: Mari Roldán

#9

Image source: Mari Roldán

Image source: Mari Roldán

#10

Image source: Mari Roldán

Image source: Mari Roldán

#11

Image source: Mari Roldán

Image source: Mari Roldán

#12

Image source: Mari Roldán

Image source: Mari Roldán

#13

Image source: Mari Roldán

Image source: Mari Roldán

