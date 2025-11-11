Meet Dogvinci, The Painting Dog That Sells His Art For Good Money

by

Not only humans are preoccupied with existential questions and the search of the true self. Adorable Lab mix Dagger was going to be a highly trained Assistance Dog for Canine Companions for Independence, but one day his artistic side turned things around for good.

Dagger was observing his human Yvonne Dagger painting when suddenly he had an epiphany: “He just started nudging me, and I said, ‘Dagger do you want to paint?’ So his tail started to wag. I said OK,” explained Yvonne to ABC 7 New York.

Now, the lovely pooch is known as DogVinci in the NewYork art scene and his paintings sell from $50 to $200 a piece! And the best thing is, all the profits go to Canine Companions for Independence. Just look at him painting with his red beret! A true artist, for sure!

More info: Facebook (h/t: abc7ny)

Not only humans are preoccupied with existential questions and the search of the true self

Meet Dogvinci, The Painting Dog That Sells His Art For Good Money

Adorable Lab mix Dagger was going to be a highly trained Assistance Dog for Canine Companions for Independence

Meet Dogvinci, The Painting Dog That Sells His Art For Good Money

But one day his artistic side turned things around for good

Meet Dogvinci, The Painting Dog That Sells His Art For Good Money

Dagger was observing his human Yvonne Dagger painting when suddenly he had an epiphany

Meet Dogvinci, The Painting Dog That Sells His Art For Good Money

“He just started nudging me, and I said, ‘Dagger do you want to paint?’ So his tail started to wag. I said OK,” said Yvonne, his human

Meet Dogvinci, The Painting Dog That Sells His Art For Good Money

Now, the lovely pooch is known as DogVinci in the NewYork art scene!

Meet Dogvinci, The Painting Dog That Sells His Art For Good Money

His paintings sell from $50 to $200 a piece!

Meet Dogvinci, The Painting Dog That Sells His Art For Good Money

And the best thing is, all the profits go to Canine Companions for Independence

Meet Dogvinci, The Painting Dog That Sells His Art For Good Money

Watch Dagger in action here:

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What We Know about “Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue” So Far
3 min read
Jan, 18, 2021
6 Most Exciting News From San Diego Comic-Con 2024
3 min read
Jul, 30, 2024
Game of Thrones Actor Expected Fans to Hate the Season 8 Finale
3 min read
Jan, 10, 2023
48 Cases When People Self-Diagnosed Correctly Even If Doctors Didn’t Believe Them At First
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2025
Is It Possible That Bobby Flay Quits the Food Network?
3 min read
Mar, 19, 2019
Top 20 British Male Actors You Need To Know
3 min read
Jul, 8, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.