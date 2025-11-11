Meet Dogvinci, The Painting Dog That Sells His Art For Good Money

Not only humans are preoccupied with existential questions and the search of the true self. Adorable Lab mix Dagger was going to be a highly trained Assistance Dog for Canine Companions for Independence, but one day his artistic side turned things around for good.
Dagger was observing his human Yvonne Dagger painting when suddenly he had an epiphany: “He just started nudging me, and I said, ‘Dagger do you want to paint?’ So his tail started to wag. I said OK,” explained Yvonne to ABC 7 New York.
Now, the lovely pooch is known as DogVinci in the NewYork art scene and his paintings sell from $50 to $200 a piece! And the best thing is, all the profits go to Canine Companions for Independence. Just look at him painting with his red beret! A true artist, for sure!
More info: Facebook (h/t: abc7ny)
Not only humans are preoccupied with existential questions and the search of the true self
Adorable Lab mix Dagger was going to be a highly trained Assistance Dog for Canine Companions for Independence
But one day his artistic side turned things around for good
Dagger was observing his human Yvonne Dagger painting when suddenly he had an epiphany
“He just started nudging me, and I said, ‘Dagger do you want to paint?’ So his tail started to wag. I said OK,” said Yvonne, his human
Now, the lovely pooch is known as DogVinci in the NewYork art scene!
His paintings sell from $50 to $200 a piece!
And the best thing is, all the profits go to Canine Companions for Independence
Watch Dagger in action here:
Follow Us