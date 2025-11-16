I Paint Miniature Animals On Rose Quartz, And Here Are My Best 20 Works

Crystals are special for so many of us. Whether you believe in their properties or not, these rose quartz make the art pop even more!
Rose quartz keywords: love, emotional healing, gentleness. I decided to buy these for painting, so I could paint animals on rose quartz.
If you’d like to see my previous posts on Bored Panda, then go ahead and click here, here, and here.
More info: Facebook
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us